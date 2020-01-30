Margot Robbie in Dries Van Noten for the ‘Birds of Prey’ UK premiere: tragic?

Birds Of Prey World Premiere

Unpopular opinion alert: Margot Robbie’s stylist does her dirty more often than the stylist does her a solid. For such an attractive woman, how does Margot consistently look so FLAT at premieres and awards shows? Every designer wants to work with her! How difficult is it to slap some makeup on her face, put her hair in a bun and put her in a cute dress? Super-hard, apparently. These are photos from the London premiere of Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. I “get” that Margot wanted something funky for the premiere, she didn’t want to go “pretty” or “runway goddess.” She wanted a sartorial reference to Harley Quinn. But is this Dries Van Noten look the thing that does that? It looks more like an unflattering dress with boob feathers and then she just threw on some hot pink gloves.

Birds Of Prey World Premiere

Birds Of Prey World Premiere

More photos from the premiere… Mary Elizabeth Winstead looks beautiful, and there’s just enough “kitsch” to this ensemble to make it work for this particular premiere. I would have been fine with MEW switching looks with Margot. Hey, is MEW still with Ewan McGregor or what? I think they’re still happening, they’re just being a lot quieter about it. He left his wife of 22 years for her. Mess.

The World Premiere of 'Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn' held at the Odeon BFI IMAX Waterloo

The World Premiere of 'Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn' held at the Odeon BFI IMAX Waterloo

Jurnee Smollett-Bell looks like she borrowed Catwoman’s costume! Great outfit for a comic-book premiere.

The World Premiere of 'Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn' held at the Odeon BFI IMAX Waterloo

Rosie Perez also looks like she’s wearing Catwoman gear, but, like, Retired Catwoman Loungewear. I might delete that << because I kind of think “retired Catwoman loungewear” is a brand new fashion concept and it will be super-profitable.

The World Premiere of 'Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn' held at the Odeon BFI IMAX Waterloo

17 Responses to “Margot Robbie in Dries Van Noten for the ‘Birds of Prey’ UK premiere: tragic?”

  1. OriginalRose says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:15 am

    Yikes.

    MEW looks like Catherine Zita Jones here.

    LOVE what everyone else is wearing.

    I would totally buy Retired Catwoman Lougewear

    Reply
  2. Mustlovedogs says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:16 am

    I feel as though some giant black bird was murdered by Catwoman and they’re all in various stages of digesting it

    Reply
  3. Kate says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:17 am

    How does Margot get away with such wicked hair regrowth?
    She has a flock of dead fraggle’s on her boobs. Not her best look, it doesn’t come together

    Reply
  4. Mara says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:18 am

    I really want this film to be good but am nervous that they’re releasing it at the start of the year.

    Reply
  5. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:20 am

    Margot, god love her, looks like a small child gone wild in her mother’s closet. She should have gone all out and let a kid do the make up and hair too. Maybe carried an oversized Grandma handbag.

    Smollett-Bell looks hot. And it’s lovely to see Rosie Perez again! Looking so good too. I would wear that outfit.

    Did anyone see MEW in All About Nina? She was EXCELLENT.

    Reply
  6. Lee says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:22 am

    I like her a lot, but this is a big nope for me. I hope she’ll wear something better for the Oscars.

    Reply
  7. Lucy says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:26 am

    The look on her face says it all. Margot deserves better than this! I still remember that awesome McQueen unicorn gown she wore to the Suicide Squad premiere.

    Reply
    • smcollins says:
      January 30, 2020 at 7:52 am

      I was thinking the same thing. Even *she* appears to know how bad she looks, which is a feat in and of itself considering how gorgeous she is and should be able to pull off pretty much anything (except this obviously). All the other ladies look great, though.

      Reply
  8. Lisa says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:31 am

    Such a bad look on Margot. I don’t know why her stylist hates her so much.

    Reply
    • Char says:
      January 30, 2020 at 7:51 am

      Margot is beautiful, but she isn’t the edgy fashion type. She should stick to the boring Chanels and change up her hair a bit.

      Reply
  9. bucketbot says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:34 am

    There’s an angry bird at MEW’s waist.

    Reply
  10. Seraphina says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:52 am

    All I can think is: quote the Raven never more.

    Reply
  11. Ames says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:55 am

    Did she lose a bet? Yikes.

    Reply
  12. Veronica says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:56 am

    I can see what they were going for with it, but yeah, it’s a miss for me. The gloves are meant to be a shock of color but just don’t work.

    Reply

