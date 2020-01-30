Margot Robbie in Dries Van Noten for the ‘Birds of Prey’ UK premiere: tragic?

Unpopular opinion alert: Margot Robbie’s stylist does her dirty more often than the stylist does her a solid. For such an attractive woman, how does Margot consistently look so FLAT at premieres and awards shows? Every designer wants to work with her! How difficult is it to slap some makeup on her face, put her hair in a bun and put her in a cute dress? Super-hard, apparently. These are photos from the London premiere of Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. I “get” that Margot wanted something funky for the premiere, she didn’t want to go “pretty” or “runway goddess.” She wanted a sartorial reference to Harley Quinn. But is this Dries Van Noten look the thing that does that? It looks more like an unflattering dress with boob feathers and then she just threw on some hot pink gloves.
More photos from the premiere… Mary Elizabeth Winstead looks beautiful, and there’s just enough “kitsch” to this ensemble to make it work for this particular premiere. I would have been fine with MEW switching looks with Margot. Hey, is MEW still with Ewan McGregor or what? I think they’re still happening, they’re just being a lot quieter about it. He left his wife of 22 years for her. Mess.
Jurnee Smollett-Bell looks like she borrowed Catwoman’s costume! Great outfit for a comic-book premiere.
Rosie Perez also looks like she’s wearing Catwoman gear, but, like, Retired Catwoman Loungewear. I might delete that << because I kind of think “retired Catwoman loungewear” is a brand new fashion concept and it will be super-profitable.
Yikes.
MEW looks like Catherine Zita Jones here.
LOVE what everyone else is wearing.
I would totally buy Retired Catwoman Lougewear
I too would totally buy Retired Catwoman Loungewear!
I feel as though some giant black bird was murdered by Catwoman and they’re all in various stages of digesting it
How does Margot get away with such wicked hair regrowth?
She has a flock of dead fraggle’s on her boobs. Not her best look, it doesn’t come together
I really want this film to be good but am nervous that they’re releasing it at the start of the year.
I think it’s gotten good reviews so far!
They just took a Marvel spot, Black panther was released in February two years ago and made a billion. BOP won’t make a billion, but probably cover their budget just fine.
Margot, god love her, looks like a small child gone wild in her mother’s closet. She should have gone all out and let a kid do the make up and hair too. Maybe carried an oversized Grandma handbag.
Smollett-Bell looks hot. And it’s lovely to see Rosie Perez again! Looking so good too. I would wear that outfit.
Did anyone see MEW in All About Nina? She was EXCELLENT.
I like her a lot, but this is a big nope for me. I hope she’ll wear something better for the Oscars.
The look on her face says it all. Margot deserves better than this! I still remember that awesome McQueen unicorn gown she wore to the Suicide Squad premiere.
I was thinking the same thing. Even *she* appears to know how bad she looks, which is a feat in and of itself considering how gorgeous she is and should be able to pull off pretty much anything (except this obviously). All the other ladies look great, though.
Such a bad look on Margot. I don’t know why her stylist hates her so much.
Margot is beautiful, but she isn’t the edgy fashion type. She should stick to the boring Chanels and change up her hair a bit.
There’s an angry bird at MEW’s waist.
All I can think is: quote the Raven never more.
Did she lose a bet? Yikes.
I can see what they were going for with it, but yeah, it’s a miss for me. The gloves are meant to be a shock of color but just don’t work.