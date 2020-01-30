Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer is engaged to fellow equestrian Nayel Nassar

Bill and Melinda Gates have three children: Jennifer, the oldest at 23, Rory, 20, and Phoebe, the youngest at 17. I like that we really don’t know anything about the Gates kids – they’re not falling out of nightclubs or running over people in their Ferraris as they scream “don’t you know who my father is?” Jennifer Gates is the “most public” of the Gates kids and that’s because she’s an equestrian and show-jumper. The horse world is dominated by the wealthy and elite, and I would imagine Jennifer’s equestrian life has cost her parents a significant amount of money over the years. Anyway, at 23 years old, she’s still a show-jumper and she graduated from Stanford a few years back. I think she’s been with her boyfriend, an Egyptian-American equestrian (and fellow Stanford grad), for several years already, and maybe they were college sweethearts? And now they’re engaged!
Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of billionaire businessman Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates, is getting married! The 23-year-old Stanford graduate announced her engagement to equestrian Nayel Nassar on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a photo of her reaction after her new fiancé proposed during their snowy ski trip. In the picture, a visibly surprised Jennifer can be seen wearing a large diamond ring as she leans against Nassar in a snowbank.
“Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions,” she captioned the sweet shot. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over.”
Nassar, a show jumper, also posted photos of the proposal on his own Instagram account, writing, “SHE SAID YES!! I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever!”
Jennifer replied to the touching note in the comments, “Yep crying again its fine life is perfect rn you’re everything to me.”
It’s very sweet! Judging solely from the photos, he seems a bit goofy and like he’s truly in love with her. Is it a thing that Nayel proposed to the 23-year-old daughter of the second richest man in the world? Honestly, I don’t think it’s a huge thing. For one, I’m pretty sure Bill and Melinda Gates are giving away almost all of their money to charity, so it’s not like Jennifer is in line for some huge inheritance. She probably has a trust or something and she probably uses it mostly for horses and horse-related activities. That being said, I do get a vibe similar to Athina Onassis and her now ex-husband Doda Miranda. They were horse people too.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
Congrats to them.
But yeah I agree, am getting Athina Onassis vibes from this pairing but her parents are shrewd and Bill has a rep for being someone not to mess with.
See, I don’t get those vibes at all. They are both in their 20s, both from the US (even though he rides for Egypt), both graduated from Stanford, both from close and super rich families.. They have way more in common then horses (which is the only thing that seemed to have linked Athina to her much older ex)
She is also in medical school. She has been away from the show circuit of late & just returned this past weekend w/a horse that has also been away for a time (injury) they both did wonderful. I’m really happy for both of them. Great riders each but he is exceptionally gifted.
I wish them both the best. As I have said many times, horse people are different & make the best matches. I love when barns merge!! Best wishes to all. Not a whiff of Athina here. In Athina’a defense she did finally toss Doda to the curb. Best part of that is he got basically nothing.
Congrats to them.
They look like a great couple with similar interests. Looks genuine and wholesome 😊👫 I wish them the best.
Aww..they seem pretty presh. I am curious if she will inherit anything substantial (by peasant standards) from her parents or if they are truly giving it all away.
I think Bill Gates is on record saying that he plans to donate almost all his money to charity when he dies and his children will get something like $10, million each. Of course he may have changed his mind since then and who knows how much he has been supporting her lifestyle in the meantime but I do not think she will be a billionaire when her parents die. Also I am assuming her fiance also comes from money. Going to Stanford is not cheap and neither is riding horses.
What’s the point of having so much money and not sharing the wealth with your kids as long as their productive members of society. I think it’s just harsh when these very wealthy people decide to live their kids with little to nothing I.e The Spellings
A lot of people have the mindset that since they earned it, not their children (especially people who are THAT wealthy), they don’t have an obligation to leave their children everything. Which is true, they don’t. Very likely their kids have grown up never wanting or needing for anything in their life, affording the best schools, private tutors, world traveling, connections, life experiences etc. That is worth more than any inheritance because it sets them up for a very successful life regardless of their parents money. No one is going to not hire a Gates child. No one is going to not invest in a Gates child startup. Wealth like that after they have passed will only last a few generations anyway, why not donate it to people in need to make a difference?
I think they’re getting multiple millions-which is more than enough for most people. Not to mention his children will have the education and connections to make millions on their own.
From peering at her Instagram they’ve been together a few years. And she’s a med student so clearly a smart woman-I don’t get Athina doda vibes at all.
From pics, he’s not that into her. She is so in love with him though.
I hope her pre nap is iron clad. I see a messy divorce / scandal in her future. He started dating her at 19 when he was 24?
Thats so young for her, and I am just getting bad vibes.
Good looking couple.
Aww, they’re cute. She has such a warm smile. Best wishes!