Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer is engaged to fellow equestrian Nayel Nassar

Bill and Melinda Gates have three children: Jennifer, the oldest at 23, Rory, 20, and Phoebe, the youngest at 17. I like that we really don’t know anything about the Gates kids – they’re not falling out of nightclubs or running over people in their Ferraris as they scream “don’t you know who my father is?” Jennifer Gates is the “most public” of the Gates kids and that’s because she’s an equestrian and show-jumper. The horse world is dominated by the wealthy and elite, and I would imagine Jennifer’s equestrian life has cost her parents a significant amount of money over the years. Anyway, at 23 years old, she’s still a show-jumper and she graduated from Stanford a few years back. I think she’s been with her boyfriend, an Egyptian-American equestrian (and fellow Stanford grad), for several years already, and maybe they were college sweethearts? And now they’re engaged!

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of billionaire businessman Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates, is getting married! The 23-year-old Stanford graduate announced her engagement to equestrian Nayel Nassar on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a photo of her reaction after her new fiancé proposed during their snowy ski trip. In the picture, a visibly surprised Jennifer can be seen wearing a large diamond ring as she leans against Nassar in a snowbank. “Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions,” she captioned the sweet shot. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over.” Nassar, a show jumper, also posted photos of the proposal on his own Instagram account, writing, “SHE SAID YES!! I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever!” Jennifer replied to the touching note in the comments, “Yep crying again its fine life is perfect rn you’re everything to me.”

It’s very sweet! Judging solely from the photos, he seems a bit goofy and like he’s truly in love with her. Is it a thing that Nayel proposed to the 23-year-old daughter of the second richest man in the world? Honestly, I don’t think it’s a huge thing. For one, I’m pretty sure Bill and Melinda Gates are giving away almost all of their money to charity, so it’s not like Jennifer is in line for some huge inheritance. She probably has a trust or something and she probably uses it mostly for horses and horse-related activities. That being said, I do get a vibe similar to Athina Onassis and her now ex-husband Doda Miranda. They were horse people too.