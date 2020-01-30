Blake Lively: Going from two kids to three kids is ‘like going from two to 3000′

Blake Lively’s fashion tour for The Rhythm Section continues. She’s perfected the art of the fashion-blitz promotional tour, and she’s been doing it the same way for years now, basically ever since she became a mom. Part of me stans her efficiency – Blake no longer has the time to spend weeks on end trotting all over the globe to promote her movies. So she does three or four days in New York, saturates (or oversaturates) the media market with premieres, appearances, interviews and more, all while doing a fashion show of about ten different looks.
After making her tour all about gloves & boots, Blake changed it up mid-week and made her fashion tour all about… quilted shorts, bejeweled hats and Muppet-esque coats? I don’t hate everything – I would love that velvet skirt, and I imagine the blue coat is super-warm. Anyway! During one of her many TV appearances, Blake talked about the stress of life with three kids:
There’s never a dull moment at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ house! Lively, 32, stopped by Good Morning America on Tuesday to chat about her new drama The Rhythm Section — her first film since 2018’s A Simple Favor — and revealed that since she and her husband welcomed their third daughter late last year, activity at home has sped up considerably.
“At one point, we had three [kids aged] 4 and under,” said Lively, whose oldest daughter, James, turned 5 in December and middle daughter Inez celebrated her 3rd birthday a few months earlier.
After co-host Michael Strahan asked her what it was like going from two to three children, the actress quipped, “It’s like going from two to 3,000. [We] have so many children. It’s pretty [crazy]. We’re outnumbered. It’s a lot.”
“People say that from two to three, it’s the same, it’s kind of easy. Those people do not have three kids,” Lively joked. “It is crazy. But I’m here!”
I’ve heard similar things from parents with three or more kids, that there are really only three options: you have one child, you have two children, or you have three to a million and it’s all the same level of chaos. I’ve also heard that parents of twins feel superhuman, and if they happen to have just one more kid after twins, they find it so easy and un-stressful. But yeah, three kids under the age of four. YIKES. My uterus just blinked twice and chuckled.
I love how she has fun with clothes. They are not all to my liking but she is letting her freak flag fly rather than talking about diets and how she’s rail thin 2 days after giving birth.
Don’t understand why people here treat her like sh*t because she dares to have her own taste and not have a stylist.
I actually dislike her for other more valid reasons. Like getting married on an old slave plantation.
But I have always liked her style and the fact that she styles herself. I actually enjoy most of what she wears. She has good taste and she has a flair for drama which is kind of my aesthetic as well.
Yes, and her website. And I love how people gave her sh•t for that. I have a feeling she learned her lesson… I hope so…
She also did a L’Oreal commercial a few years back in which she said that she was part Cherokee.
@brinibini Oh boy. I did not know that.
This was great writing:
“Blake Lively is the latest Cherokee Princess. I’m sure she means well and she’s proud of Grandmother Apocrypha. I’m equally sure no one ever defaced her class portrait by adding war paint to her face. I doubt a classmate has ever taken scissors and cut off her hair and yelled, “I scalped you!” I doubt that co-workers expect her to laugh, too, because c’mon, it’s just a joke. I doubt an elder has ever looked at her with pity, knowing she’s a branch that got severed from the tree. I doubt that being part Cherokee has ever affected her life at all, except that L’Oreal can use it to make money.”
I HOPE she learned her lesson godammit.
^^^This!
Yeah, her attempt to glamorize plantation chic combined with her “LA face with an Oakland booty” “I’m Cherokee” dippy white girl foolishness is why she’s on my list. I like her fashion and her engagement ring but until she speaks directly about how those things impacted others, she gets no love.
Also, I don’t know why coats that look like skinned muppets have come back into vogue, but every time I see one in a store right now, no matter the color, I holler “WOCKA WOCKA WOCKA!” Poor Fozzie – gave his life for beauty. May his memory live on.
I’ll add that time when she acted pissy to a reporter for asking her what she was wearing.
She did the same thing at this movie première, when a reporter for People called her character in the movie ‘badass’. She derailed the interview, the reporter handled it well and with class I have to say. There’s a clip on twitter or on ONTD.
Yup. I will never forget. She strikes me as an incredibly dumb person. Not in a day to day sense. But in a socially aware sense. She’s that white girl who talks about being part-Cherokee despite no evidence of it and thinks the antebellum era is “romantic” because of the dresses. Unfortunately there are a lot of women like her and they make up the bulk of her fanbase.
Given that Plantation Lively was a vocal Woddy Allen supporter and has tried her hardest to make Southern plantation belle her brand, I think people are way tii nice to her. She’s no better than ScarJo, that is to say TRASH.
A lot of actresses were vocal Allen supporters until they realized it was the wrong side to be on. The only one still loudly defending him is ScarJo’s dumba$$. Plantation Lively would have been smart to pull a Cate Blanchett and publicly disavow him but she’s not smart enough for that.
Yes to all you said. I’d only add her her husband is delightful looking, talented and funny.
I actually found the opposite. I found going from one to two a far bigger adjustment than going from two to three. But mine were spaced so that the first two were very close adn hten then first a few years later, so that might have helped. I had a kindergartener and a preschooler when I had my third, as opposed to having two under two. But it is chaos.
Going from one to two was definitely the harder transition for us. It’s like juggling. Once you’ve got two balls going, adding in more doesn’t really change much.
Me too! I have triplets, but they came home from the hospital one at a time. Going from one to two was a huge jump, but two to three was nothing. It was like once we both had our hands full it didn’t matter anymore.
this is what my mom always said, that one to two was the hardest (she had 4 total, in 5 years, lol.) She said by the time #3 rolled around, it was a really easy transition (and so she had another one! and she wanted more.)
Three kids under four. I’ll let that be the explanation for her wacky clothing choices. She’s obviously not operating on 100% brain power.
I like the boots!
Yikes. Don’t need to hear this from Blake! I have 2 birth children and we’re soon to adopt a third. So THANK YOU for adding the bit at the end about people finding it easy having one more after twins (which is my situation). Gives me some hope at least!
Twins.💕
Congratulations on your third!👶
And errr, good luck with that…….😉😉
Congrats!
Going from one (or none) to two is the bigger shocker, imo. Three is easier.
Thanks! Third won’t be a baby and twins are coming up to double figures now, so hopefully that helps (fingers crossed!). Must stop reading the other comments on this post though – I’m nervous enough!
Thanks for your honesty, Blake!
Its way too damn cold in NYC right now for those shorts, Blake!!! My sister has 5 kids and she also says two to three was the hardest, anything after that was just like…well what’s one more?
We planned on having just two kids and we lucked out when we had a boy and a girl. My husband made an appointment in October to have his vasectomy because that’s when his vacation time was available. We found out in September that I was pregnant with our third. I was pissed. I was so upset, because two was my limit. Everything about the pregnancy was a big F you. We were told the baby was a girl, turns out she was a he. He came two weeks early and nothing was prepared. But, he has turned into the kindest young man. Sometimes the plans we set out don’t work out for a reason.
I know a LOT of people who feel that after they have the third kid. Madonna famously talked about it when she adopted her third child. Kelly Ripa has as well. And there is a family I know that had two small kids and then had their third and it knocked them on their a$$es. It was a huge adjustment for them. And then they got pregnant with their fourth one less than a year later. They are done having kids now but they felt after the third kid a fourth one wouldn’t make that big of a difference lol. They wanted to even out the numbers! So now they have two girls and two boys – basically two sets that are close in age with one another.
My friend has 3.5 year old identical twin girls and a 10 month old boy (also 2 step kids in their 20s). She said that after having the twins, having the singleton baby was so much easier in comparison. However having 3 under 4 years old is still really hard and hectic. But the baby stage was easier with just one versus two.
I know someone who went the other direction – 1 child and then twins close in age. She looked like she hated her life for years. I felt so badly for her. She said they wanted two close together because she was a bit older but they hadn’t prepared for, expected or desired twins. So she was in her late thirties with 3 under 3. Her whole hormonal system was thrown off for years.
There’s a woman at my daughter’s school who has a 7 year old girl, a 5 year old boy …and then twin 2 year olds. Things seemed to have settled now but there was a whole year of drop offs where those twins were simultaneously screaming and literally trying to limb her. I know I sound awful but her life looks crap
I have twin boys. I waited about 4 years and had my daughter. It was definitely easier to care for one baby, big difference. But having 3 kids is still hard when you’re feeling outnumbered. I get why people would say it’s the hardest jump. I don’t want any more, but if I had another it would be adding to what is already chaotic. Which I guess is why going to four isn’t quite as hard.. it already becomes a nutty situation with three.
It’s because you’ve surpassed the one parent per child balance, IMO. Now you have to fraction off your attention in more directions than there are adults, and if you had them outside multiple births, their ages are scattered and their needs are different with each kid. It gets easier once they’re all past five-ish from what I’ve seen with friends. The early years are high demand, and once they’re in school and more independent, things slow down a tad (with the caveat that you aren’t dealing with disabled/neurologically atypical kids).
Of course, I’m a childfree person staring at my friends going, “Why would you even WANT more than two??” I’m just fine spoiling theirs and babysitting them when they need help lol.
I could only handle one, both physically and mentally, and that’s what I had. I bow down to anyone with two or more! I don’t know how you do it!
my brother had 3 under 2! lol my niece was 20ish months when my twin nephews were born. They were going to stop at 2 so they were FREAKED when they learned they were twins. Her mother and I were down there for 4 months when they were born helping out– it was mayhem. she says she does not remember the first 6 months of their life due to being so sleep deprived.
But now they say they cant imagine life without Russell, and they all adore each other and its super sweet.
and thats all i have to say about that
I have twins and can certainly relate to not remembering the first few months! A blur of sleeplessness.
She is one of those people who I really don’t understand how they stayed famous. She’s truly a horrible actress.
Also since she loves saying she styles herself, can’t blame any stylist or anyone but herself for wearing Dolce & Gabbana after all the horrible things the designers have said.
2 to 3 nearly undid me. I thought it was going to be easier because my 1st two (boys) were very close in age, so I thought this would be a breeze. I was thrilled to have my daughter , but I found myself facing post partum anxiety and I was not well for a really long time. We had our fourth and final child 4 years later – he was a beautiful addition to our family – and really treasured by our older children. I think 3 or more is the same because you are already outnumbered and you just have to relax about stuff.
I found going from one to two was the bigger challenge. Adding a third actually made things easier. Though, my first two were not quite 2.5 years apart and my surprise third was almost 5 years after my second. As I mentioned in a comment upthread, it’s like juggling. Getting two balls going in the first place is the hard part. Once you’ve got that down, you’re good.
