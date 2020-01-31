Hailey Baldwin: My two ‘crooked’ pinkies are from ectrodactyly, a genetic condition

Hailey Baldwin heading into a Dance Studio

True story: after I read about Hailey Baldwin’s unusual finger condition, I spent the next fifteen minutes obsessively looking through recent paparazzi and red carpet photos of her, trying to find good angles on her hands. Why? Because… science and research! Apparently, Hailey lives on the internet and she’s seen people (who also live on the internet) comment about her hands. Specifically, her somewhat “off-kilter” pinky. It looks like her pinky is permanently crooked/bent. The rest of her fingers seem normal? She has notably long, elegant fingers, actually, so the crooked pinky does stick out:

In a message aimed at fans scrutinizing the appearance of her pinky fingers, Hailey Bieber revealed she has dealt with a genetic condition known as ectrodactyly her “whole life.” Taking to her Instagram story, the model explained of her “crooked and scary” fingers: “I have this thing called Ectrodactyly and it causes my pinky fingers to look the way they do,” according to the Daily Mail.

“It’s genetic, I’ve had it my whole life,” the 23-year-old continued. “So people can stop asking me ‘wtf is wrong with her pinky fingers’ here is what’s wrong! Lol.”

She posted her message alongside a screenshot from the ectrodactyly Wikipedia page. As the University of Missouri detailed, “Cleft hand is a rare, congenital (present at birth) hand anomaly. This condition has been known by several other names, such as ectrodactyly, split hand and lobster claw hand. Today, most prefer to use the term ‘cleft hand.’”

In a separate post, Baldwin also shared a close-up shot of her hand, zoning in on her pinky finger. She later offered a final plea to fans. “So in conclusion please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers,” she wrote.

[From Page Six]

This kind of weird – but non-life-threatening – medical stuff is fascinating to me. Just as long as it doesn’t involve eyes! I cannot stand talking about strange eye stuff. I’ve heard of hexadactyly, which is when someone has an extra finger on one hand. But I’ve never heard of cleft hand or ectrodactyly. So is it just about one crooked finger? The Wiki page is here – it looks like ectrodactyly is way more severe, and Hailey just has a mild case of two crooked pinkies. Hmm…

Meghan Duchess of Sussex makes a visit to Johannesburg, South Africa!

Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals' 'Justin Bieber: Seasons'

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Hailey Baldwin: My two ‘crooked’ pinkies are from ectrodactyly, a genetic condition”

  1. jules says:
    January 31, 2020 at 11:25 am

    sadly this is probably the most interesting thing about her.

    Reply
  2. Ashlyn says:
    January 31, 2020 at 11:28 am

    She’s so gorgeous and seems sweet and harmless. I wish people would stop roasting her about the smallest things.

    Reply
  3. BeanieBean says:
    January 31, 2020 at 11:30 am

    Never noticed before she pointed it out.

    Reply
  4. Bonita says:
    January 31, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Looks more to me like Clinodactly, which I also have. Also known in my head as “I have crooked pinkies”.

    Reply
  5. HeyThere! says:
    January 31, 2020 at 11:47 am

    My mom has this! Only her pinky’s too. Idk if it can impact other fingers but this is normal to me because I grew up seeing it. I bet 90% of the people who see my mom would never even notice!

    Reply
  6. Lady Luna says:
    January 31, 2020 at 11:48 am

    I also have crooked pinkies, not as much as hers though. My dad has them too but my siblings do not.

    Reply
  7. Mtec says:
    January 31, 2020 at 11:54 am

    Wow she has really long fingers! My grandma always said that could mean you would make either a great pianist, or a thief lol.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment