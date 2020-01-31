Did Taylor Swift skip the Grammys because they couldn’t guarantee a win for her?

Just before the Grammys, we heard that Taylor Swift was pulling out of her “surprise” performance at the music show. Considering the epic pile of criminality and shenanigans within the Recording Academy, most unnamed sources went with “Taylor pulled out for feminist reasons.” As I said at the time, I believed that – I think Taylor didn’t want to be associated with various Recording Academy executives who have been accused of rape, assault and harassment. But I also said that it was probably easier for her to walk away from performing – and even attending – because she was pretty certain that she wouldn’t win anything. Taylor’s Lover was nominated for Song of the Year, but she was “snubbed” for Album of the Year and Record of the Year. She was also nominated for Pop Vocal Album and Pop Solo Performance. She ended up losing in all three categories. But she wasn’t there, so whatever. In any case, Page Six now says that Taylor didn’t go the Grammys because they couldn’t/wouldn’t tell her if she was winning anything:

Music insiders say the real reason Taylor Swift didn’t go to the Grammys is they wouldn’t guarantee she’d win Song of the Year. Multiple sources have confirmed to Page Six that Swift’s team talked to show bigwigs a few days before the live event and said that Swift would only attend and perform if she was to win a big Grammy. But Swift’s team was told the winners are not known to those planning the show, and they would not bend the rules for her. “[Her team] called and wanted to be assured that she would win the Grammy. And while it wasn’t an explicit demand, they certainly were fishing to find out if Taylor was a winner. It was understood in the conversation that if she’s not winning, she’s not coming to the Grammys,” one insider said. Another music insider said, “It’s widely known in the industry that [Swift’s team] called to find out if she was getting a Grammy, they wouldn’t tell her, so she didn’t go. It’s not uncommon [for an artist] to want to know. And everyone knows Taylor loves to win, win, win.” Yet a spokesperson for Swift said, “I am on the record: These statements by anonymous, unidentified ‘sources’ are absolutely 100 percent false and laughable. She just didn’t go to the Grammys. You guys need to calm down.” Swift was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. She lost the coveted Song of the Year to Billie Eilish. There was also buzz that the singer was protesting the show after ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan claimed that its general counsel had sexually harassed her and that Grammy votes were rigged.

Yeah, come on. I’m not a member of the Snake Fam, but even I give Taylor more credit than this. She knows how the Grammys operate – she knew that they weren’t going to tell her for-sure that she was winning anything. (I’m sure other music awards shows do tell her though, just FYI.) Like I said, I think the conversation was “I don’t want to be associated with all of this problematic bullsh-t AND it doesn’t matter anyway because I doubt I’ll win.” And honestly? I kind of missed seeing Taylor. The Grammys were hella boring this year.

Also: not getting an Oscar nomination for her Cats song too, so she was snubbed there AND in the big Grammy categories. Interesting.