Shannen Doherty kept breast cancer recurrence secret: people say their goodbyes

On Tuesday, Shannen Doherty shared in an interview with Good Morning America’s Amy Robach that her breast cancer has returned, and that it is stage four. On Wednesday, GMA aired more of Shannen’s interview, where Shannen revealed that she had kept her diagnosis a secret for a year. Shannen explained it had to do with the death of Luke Perry, the way that people treat you if you say that you have stage four cancer, and because working is important to her:

“[People] look at you like you’re dead man walking, basically, and that they need to say their goodbyes to you,” the star said while dabbing at her eyes. “Work dries up,” Doherty added. “I enjoy working, and working gives me just another reason to wake up every morning. It’s another reason to fight to stay alive.”

Shannen learned her cancer had returned after she “started ‘feeling some very odd aches’” and went to see her oncologist:

“In the back of your head, you are always expecting that this is gonna happen,” Doherty said. “But I definitely also, in another way, also convinced myself that I had beaten it. I was the true warrior, I was the true survivor.”

Amy asked Shannen whether she would continue to share her experiences on social media, and Shannen said that she’s been posting less and that she doesn’t “want to be a bummer.” She said she wanted to be positive and “a beacon of life for other people” while staying honest and relatable about how hard it is.

You can watch the video of this portion of the interview below. Watching it made my heart hurt for Shannen. She’s still (as she said) processing everything. Since she had believed that she’d “beaten” cancer, I can’t imagine what kind of loop it knocked her for when she found out that it had returned and spread. (I appreciated that GMA showed the clip from BH90210 of everyone hugging Brenda when she came back to help them film the pilot. That was sweet.) I hope that she’s able to continue working for as long as possible. I hope that people give her those opportunities, and I hope that she’s able to find the strength and stamina to complete them, and enjoy them, too.

