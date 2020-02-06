Wait, we still don’t have the final results of the Iowa Caucuses?!?

Embed from Getty Images

On Tuesday evening, I tweeted out “so wait did we ever find out who won the Iowa Caucus” because A) I really didn’t know if it had been announced and B) I thought it would be a funny joke because by Tuesday evening, it felt like everyone had already moved on. The newscycle is so frenetic these days, so who even knows at this point? I kept waiting to see the blaring headline of “WhatsHisGuts Won Iowa” and that headline never came. Now it’s Thursday morning and… we still don’t have a winner?? OH MY GOD. Here are the latest highlights from the NYT:

Pete Buttigieg’s slim lead in the Iowa caucus results evaporated overnight. The Iowa Democratic Party released another batch of results late Wednesday night, and with 97 percent of precincts reported, Mr. Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders were in a near tie. The position of the other top contenders — Elizabeth Warren in third and Joseph R. Biden Jr. in fourth — has not changed. It’s not clear when the rest of the results will be known, and with the margin so narrow, it’s also hard to tell when a winner will be able to be declared. Meanwhile, the New Hampshire primary campaign is in full swing. Four of the Democratic candidates appeared on CNN on Wednesday night for town-hall-style programs broadcast from Manchester.

[From The NY Times]

My question: will this shambolic catastrophe finally be the end to Iowa’s nonsensical political significance? No offense to Iowans, but our American political system cannot continue to rest on local corn politics and deeply flawed caucuses. If Iowa wants to be important, I say… make them the sole caucus-system state on Super Tuesday. That way they still get to be “early” in the primary season but we don’t have to waste all of this time and energy pretending like Iowa is representative of the current state of American politics. And we don’t have to sit here, days later, waiting for results of the But What Do White Folks Think caucus. Lord.

As for Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders now being neck-and-neck… I don’t even want to comment. I’ll just say that the results would have been a lot different if the “first state” to vote had more racial diversity. Also: Joe Biden in fourth, YIKES for him.

