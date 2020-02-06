Wait, we still don’t have the final results of the Iowa Caucuses?!?

On Tuesday evening, I tweeted out “so wait did we ever find out who won the Iowa Caucus” because A) I really didn’t know if it had been announced and B) I thought it would be a funny joke because by Tuesday evening, it felt like everyone had already moved on. The newscycle is so frenetic these days, so who even knows at this point? I kept waiting to see the blaring headline of “WhatsHisGuts Won Iowa” and that headline never came. Now it’s Thursday morning and… we still don’t have a winner?? OH MY GOD. Here are the latest highlights from the NYT:
Pete Buttigieg’s slim lead in the Iowa caucus results evaporated overnight. The Iowa Democratic Party released another batch of results late Wednesday night, and with 97 percent of precincts reported, Mr. Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders were in a near tie.
The position of the other top contenders — Elizabeth Warren in third and Joseph R. Biden Jr. in fourth — has not changed.
It’s not clear when the rest of the results will be known, and with the margin so narrow, it’s also hard to tell when a winner will be able to be declared.
Meanwhile, the New Hampshire primary campaign is in full swing. Four of the Democratic candidates appeared on CNN on Wednesday night for town-hall-style programs broadcast from Manchester.
My question: will this shambolic catastrophe finally be the end to Iowa’s nonsensical political significance? No offense to Iowans, but our American political system cannot continue to rest on local corn politics and deeply flawed caucuses. If Iowa wants to be important, I say… make them the sole caucus-system state on Super Tuesday. That way they still get to be “early” in the primary season but we don’t have to waste all of this time and energy pretending like Iowa is representative of the current state of American politics. And we don’t have to sit here, days later, waiting for results of the But What Do White Folks Think caucus. Lord.
As for Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders now being neck-and-neck… I don’t even want to comment. I’ll just say that the results would have been a lot different if the “first state” to vote had more racial diversity. Also: Joe Biden in fourth, YIKES for him.
Caucuses are just a bad way to do this. Too hard for many people to vote. Looks like Bernie has the most votes but because Iowa distributes delegates in an electoral college like fashion, privileging rural areas over cities, Pete ties with the delegates. Some were decided by a coin toss and some realignments were structured to keep the winner from getting more than one delegate. Sounds like a flop and we just need to move on.
“Some were decided by a coin toss”
I saw one of those coin tosses that was the worst and most blatant cheating I have ever witnessed. And no one witnessing it live said a word.
I think this tie makes evident the problem with the Democratic Party: half of it wants a centrist, the other half wants to go full-left. And because each side views the other position as so extreme, nobody will cede an inch of ground. This is 2016 all over again.
I actually dont think it indicates anything. How can a state with such little diversity and only 11% of its citizens actually showing up to caucus be an indicator of anything? This simply proves how utterly meaningless the Iowa Caucus is and that we need to just do away with it.
2016 again but this time the ‘populist with the super passionate base’ will be a leftist. Sanders can very well do the same thing as Trump by having a small but loyal fanbase running over everyone. Trump being acquitted by the Senate is the last draw. Trump proved that the minority can rule the majority.
Center Dems will remain passive and continue to appease Republicans and Independents who will reject them and kick them in the face.
The fact that so many celebrities are still a part of this cult is disgusting. Wrong post sorry lol! Im on my phone. 😩
Wait, the Democratic party is a cult? Did you mean to post this comment on the Scientology article? If not, your comment’s hilarious.
Oh! Just saw your clarification! LOL!
This is so embarrassing for the Democratic Party.
Classic case of overpromise and underdeliver. Imagine having the eyes of the nation on you and you decide to rely on rushed, untested technology. SMH.