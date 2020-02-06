People: Duchess Meghan & Harry want to spend this summer in Los Angeles

As I keep saying and as I continue to believe, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a plan. Meghan, especially, is a mega-planner. She seems exactly the type to not only create a mood board for “Royal Canadian Sussex Life,” but to also have folders labelled Canadian Sussex: Plan A, Plan B, Plan C and more. What am I saying is that I do not expect Meghan and Harry to simply stay in Vancouver Island at a rented or borrowed mansion forever. They will eventually buy a place in Canada, I believe, and perhaps even buy a place in LA. That’s what People Magazine says too:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making plans to spend more time in the Duchess of Sussex’s hometown of Los Angeles this summer. “They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too,” a person in their circle tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They’ll likely have houses in both places.” Meghan has a big support system in L.A., including her mother Doria Ragland and several friends who have been to visit the couple on Vancouver Island, where they have been staying with son Archie. Meghan was all smiles as she drove to Victoria International Airport on Jan. 16 to pick up friend Heather Dorak, a Pilates guru in L.A. Her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer also paid a visit and went on a New Year’s Day hike with the couple. The Morning Show star Janina Gavankar was on hand to snap an adorable photo of Archie that appeared on the Duke and Duchess’ Christmas card. And they spent the holidays with Ragland on Vancouver Island. “She definitely gets a lot of her strength from her mother,” says a close friend. The easygoing aesthetic of her hometown of L.A. is reflected in Vancouver Island. “They are enjoying living a quiet life,” an insider says. “They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.”

“They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks…” Yeah, but that’s vacation life and both Harry and Meghan like to work. So while I imagine they are having some downtime (the lack of announcements and appearances backs that up), I just fundamentally believe that they are slowly plotting their next moves. I would absolutely love it if Meghan and Harry surprise everyone with a series of announcements next month: we’ve bought places in Toronto and LA, here’s our newly formed foundation, here are all of our new patronages in Canada and America, and by the way, we’re pregnant too. That’s the dream.