People: Duchess Meghan & Harry want to spend this summer in Los Angeles

As I keep saying and as I continue to believe, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a plan. Meghan, especially, is a mega-planner. She seems exactly the type to not only create a mood board for “Royal Canadian Sussex Life,” but to also have folders labelled Canadian Sussex: Plan A, Plan B, Plan C and more. What am I saying is that I do not expect Meghan and Harry to simply stay in Vancouver Island at a rented or borrowed mansion forever. They will eventually buy a place in Canada, I believe, and perhaps even buy a place in LA. That’s what People Magazine says too:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making plans to spend more time in the Duchess of Sussex’s hometown of Los Angeles this summer.
“They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too,” a person in their circle tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They’ll likely have houses in both places.”
Meghan has a big support system in L.A., including her mother Doria Ragland and several friends who have been to visit the couple on Vancouver Island, where they have been staying with son Archie. Meghan was all smiles as she drove to Victoria International Airport on Jan. 16 to pick up friend Heather Dorak, a Pilates guru in L.A. Her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer also paid a visit and went on a New Year’s Day hike with the couple. The Morning Show star Janina Gavankar was on hand to snap an adorable photo of Archie that appeared on the Duke and Duchess’ Christmas card. And they spent the holidays with Ragland on Vancouver Island. “She definitely gets a lot of her strength from her mother,” says a close friend.
The easygoing aesthetic of her hometown of L.A. is reflected in Vancouver Island. “They are enjoying living a quiet life,” an insider says. “They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.”
“They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks…” Yeah, but that’s vacation life and both Harry and Meghan like to work. So while I imagine they are having some downtime (the lack of announcements and appearances backs that up), I just fundamentally believe that they are slowly plotting their next moves. I would absolutely love it if Meghan and Harry surprise everyone with a series of announcements next month: we’ve bought places in Toronto and LA, here’s our newly formed foundation, here are all of our new patronages in Canada and America, and by the way, we’re pregnant too. That’s the dream.
Maybe they’ll buy a house in the city of Vancouver-it’s beautiful and the weather is typical Pacific NW-rain, but no snow and numbing cold like Toronto!
Not sure where you are from. But Vancouver gets snow. It’s been a wicked winter here.
Just going to say my daughter tried to fly out of Vancouver to Maui the other day and they were stuck on plane for over 6 hours because of snow storm. They have had way more snow this winter than in Alberta where I live.
Vancouver doesnt get true 2 feet for 6 months level East Coast snow even with climate change so it’s still better.
Let’s get real.
Vancouver gets snow for 2-3 days every 2-3 years. I’m literally sitting looking at the pouring rain outside here after the 1 day of snow we had, which consisted of about 1 cm of actual snow and 4 cm of slush. A few weeks ago we also had minor snow for 3 days. Last year we had minor snow, and the year before that, nothing. I know this because I’ve never even had to have purchased snow tires for my car (I have all-weather).
When I lived in Toronto for 5 years, we had FEET of snow every year for at least a month and usually longer. One year we were snowed in for weeks, so much so that the armed forces were called out. And my Calgary cousins get massively snowed in every couple of years, with long periods of light snow every year.
And Vancouver Island, in my hometown of Victoria? Forget it. Almost zippo.
Would love that kind of announcement too!’n
Meghan is gorgeous.I have nothing else to say😂
Was there ever any clarification on whether the can use their trademarks since QEII (or whomever) took their royal title?
No clarification. It might still be being debated. I know they are still Royal till spring. So, we might not get clarification until then.
They were not stripped of the titles, but I believe they can’t use the HRH? Not sure
I totally think that LA is there ulitmate destination. But….. there are security issues because for sure the US will not pick up security costs like Canada might because we are still connected to the queen. But I think to get to where they want to get they need LA and the networking there. However if Harry wants privacy that is not a good town. The photographers there are wild there will be no peace. He thought London was bad, poor bloke has no clue what the real world in LA will be like – that will be a culture shock!
I forget the exact number but on Lainey’s podcast she mentioned security costing a couple million a year. Plus depending one how many residences they plan on having and how long they’ll stay at each, they could end up paying massive taxes in three different countries. That’s why I asked about their trademarks upthread; this can get real expensive real quick.
Speaking of friends, we never hear about her getting together with Priyanka. Is she still in the picture?
Also, saying Vancouver Island is in any way like LA is a stretch. Laid back on Vancouver Island is not like laid back in LA. Think driving. Or population density. If anything, Vancouver would be slightly more comparable.
I think some of these friends are just PR friends you notice alot of celebrities have them on red carpets and other events ie Gwyneth and Beyonce, Rita Ora and Cara Delvigne, Posh Spice and Eva( they eventually grew close) etc I doubt she would really call Priyanka in the middle of the night with a real problem even Serena.
Strange, I thought that either both or one of them talked about their special bond and real girl power friendship. That picture of them going to see Hamilton show and having wine together on another occasion made it seem like they were very thick.
IDK, Priyanka very quickly denied she met Archie, so could be either in my opinion
Why are we hearing about these “announcements?” They went away to have their private lives so why do we need to know where they are spending their summers? A visit to a charity I can understand, but this…
@Rhos – Agree with you 100%.
L.A. is TMZ and paparazzi heaven. Not sure if it’s wise to venture there for the long term if privacy is really what they’re after. It would be as bad as the British media.
Yeah, we are going to hear an announcement when they are ready to fully announce it. Its how they roll. I wouldn’t be surprised if they spend time in LA this spring/summer, but I don’t think they’ll buy a house there. At the most I think doria might move to a different/bigger house and they’ll have rooms there or something.
Lol this is how you know they’re out of content: they’re repeating stories. It was said what, last week that they’re wanting to summer in LA.