2020 Oscar predictions: How big is Parasite’s late-season surge?

Since this year’s awards season was so compressed and the month of January was a flaming garbage pile of shenanigans and drama, I didn’t get to write up a “Oscar nominations predictions” post. Also, at the time, I had no idea what to predict – while I was fairly certain which awards were going to various actors, the other nominations were in the air. I mean, who could have predicted that Jennifer Lopez would be snubbed and Scarlett Johansson would somehow tree her way to TWO Oscar nominations in the same year? Mess. So let’s try something else: an Oscar preview, with my thoughts on who will win, plus some additional thoughts on performances or films you might have missed.
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt is a sure thing.
Pitt is a sure thing. The biggest sure thing of the night, probably. If there’s any disruption in any category, it won’t be here. At the start of the season, I thought Joe Pesci would pull some upsets, but the feeling I get is that Pesci has already won an Oscar (years ago) and that his big return to acting isn’t worthy of an Oscar. CB loved Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which I still haven’t seen (I loved the Mr. Rogers documentary though).
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern is mostly a sure thing.
Dern has been winning every major award – the Globe, the SAG, the BAFTA. She missed out on some critics awards though, and I do wonder if people might end up voting for Margot Robbie or Scarlett Johansson here. Still, all of the predictors are there: Dern will likely win. And it upsets me, because Dern sucks.
Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix is a sure thing.
Yes, I thought Joker was absolute indulgent garbage. I also thought Joaquin did a good job within a garbage movie. If I was an Oscar voter, I wouldn’t vote for him, but I would be open to the argument of “Joaquin deserves this for his body of work,” because his body of work is legitimately great. I would have loved for Antonio Banderas to get more hype for Pain and Glory, because his work was so beautiful and still and subtle. I also thought Leo DiCaprio was GREAT in OUATIH and I would have preferred to see Leo get more hype & awards than Brad. Also: after seeing Ford v. Ferrari, I do find it odd that neither Christian Bale or Matt Damon got nominated from that. Both did good work, quite honestly.
Best Actress: Renee Zellweger is mostly a sure thing.
Much like Laura Dern, Renee has picked up all of the big awards, and Hollywood seems to want to shower her with love for her big “comeback” role, even though she’s been coming back for a few years now, toiling in bad movies no one watched. What’s slightly funny to me is that two months ago, I would have said that Scarlett Johansson is the sure thing for Marriage Story. But she screwed up her Oscar campaign, and I guess people like Renee better. Charlize Theron is probably a non-starter, as is Saoirse Ronan for Little Women. I would be so disappointed if Ronan won for LW anyway – she deserved it for Brooklyn or Lady Bird. I feel like Cynthia Erivo didn’t have much of a chance, or much of a campaign.
Best Director/Best Picture: ?????
The acting categories are all pretty much guaranteed. I’m 99.99% sure that Pitt, Phoenix, Zellweger and Dern will walk away with trophies. But all the drama will be with Best Director and Best Picture, and I truly don’t know who will win what. Part of me thinks that there will be a Parasite split somewhere, just because it’s made such a huge late surge into the awards season. Does that mean a Director win for Bong Joon-ho, and then Best Picture going to OUATIH or 1917? Perhaps. Or it could go the other way – Parasite wins Picture, then they give Director to Sam Mendes (who has won before) or Todd Phillips (for Garbage Joker) or Quentin Tarantino, who has NEVER won a Director Oscar. He’s only ever won for screenplay. Those are the big Picture contenders, I think: Joker, OUATIH, 1917 or Parasite. I don’t see Picture going to Little Women, Ford v. Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit or Marriage Story.
Isnt Parasite up for best foreign film as well? I think it will win for that but not Best Picture (isn’t that what happened with Roma last year?)
I think, if Parasite doesn’t win BP, 1917 will.
I agree that I thought Leo was better than Brad in OUATIH, but I think Brad will get it and Best Actor will go to Joaquin.
I agree that Parasite will get Best Foreign Film and 1917 will get Best Picture, and I’m fine with that. Both were really good films and the two best out of all those nominated.
Same thing happened to ‘Life Is Beautiful’ which win Foreign Language and Acting awards but ‘Shakespeare in Love” won BP. Seriously… no.
To me, Shakespeare in Love was a much better movie. But it’s true that the Academy don’t give foreign language films Best Picture . I guess you could argue that’s what the separate category is for but… it’s a mess
I never watch the ceremony anymore, and this year I particularly wouldn’t. The odds of surprises are VERY low. 1917 was great but Parasite was fresh, unique, and REALLY great. But Hollywood does love their pasty British white boys. We will see.
When acting awards are all sure things, I feel like less people watch. So I’m not sure the Academy or ABC is thrilled.
I think best picture and best director is a three-way race: OUATIH, Parasite and 1917. Doubt Joker for either.
I think directing will go to Sam Mendes (as direction was the really the only interesting part of 1917), and hope the Best Picture goes to Parasite, but given the xenophobic voter comments yesterday, I’m prepared for OUATIH to win.
I think this will be the first time in more than a decade i won’t be watching. I used to be an avid award season follower but it has been so predictable, so white and I kinda hate that there’s still no host. There’s no point.
I do hope Pitt reveals who his speechwriter is though.
Parasite and 1917 were both amazing. 1917 had a great leading actor, who should have gotten more credit, and it was just technically innovative. Parasite though brought so much to the table in terms of conversation after watching it, the state of our society. And I’d be glad if any of them got the Oscar, although I think that award has lost its shine long time ago, I know it means a great deal to many.
“technically innovative” – watch Birdman please, and it wasn’t https://youtu.be/lFZGmzsvSlg.
I really enjoyed Leo’s performance in OUATIH. I thought it was a visually stunning movie despite the gratuitous violence at the end. Joker was too over the top, imo. I saw Judy because my bff dragged me to it, but wanted to leave 30 minutes in. Nothing about Marriage Story interests me, despite my Laura Dern love. I hope we see an upset like we got with Olivia Coleman beating Glenn Close last year. The predictability and length of awards ceremonies turns me off. I’ll be here for the fashion recaps tho.
I kinda hope we get an upset as well but am afraid it would go to Johannson. Ugh.
The Academy will give ScarJo an Oscar at some point. We may as well make our peace with it. Hopefully it won’t be for a Woody Allen film.
I agree – if there’s any upset in the acting awards (which I think is highly unlikely) it will probably be in supporting actress and it will probably go to Johannson instead. Really hope not!
Completely agree on Leonardo-he was excellent in OUATIH and in my opinion, much more deserving of the awards than Brad.
1917 will win BP, Mendes will win directing, because both won Producers guild award and Directors guild award. People pay a ton of attention to GG and BAFTA, while it’s guilds who collide with the Oscars mostly (and because members of guilds and the academy are mostly same people).
You’re probably right, but the upset may still come with Best Picture as all Academy members can vote for that one (as opposed to Best Director, which is voted for by the directing branch, which most likely does have the same members as the guild)
If so I will be shocked, because 1917 win would happen in like 99,(9)% chances out of 100%. This movie won e v e r y t h i n g even without single SAG nomination, but the academy value creators over actors recently in voting and deciding BP.
The Academy will give Parasite Best Foreign Picture so they can pat themselves on the back and tell everyone they rewarded it, like they always do.
Best Picture COULD go to 1917, but white guys are really feeling themselves right now (more so than usual, I mean) so I could see OUATIH take that award, especially since it is a middle aged white guy triumphing over the hippie threat in the movie. Which would suck, but in a war of sexist pig directors I’d rather the guy who hasn’t been moaning about how he can’t be funny anymore because people are too easily offended come out on top. It’s not much of a commendation considering what a douchebag QT is, but this is the timeline we’re living now.
Brad is so undeserving of that Oscar. That’s not the best performance of his career (not even close) and he wasn’t even the best performance of that movie (Leo was sooo much better).
I don’t even know which scene they will pick to show of him, because nothing he did in that movie was very memorable.
It’s so sad to see that mere accusations of abuse or misconduct can ruin good men’s careers and reputa… Oh, hello Quentin Tarantino! Have you talked to Uma recently? Hey Brad, how are your kids doing since you did NOT hit one of them in the face? And what about you, Emile Hirsch? Is the woman you assaulted in a room full of people OK?
I just watched Parasite last night — what an excellent movie. It took about two minutes to make me forget I was reading subtitles because it was so engrossing. It was basically a drama version of Jordan Peele’s Us, which was one of my favorite movies I saw last year. I’d be happy with Best Picture going to Jojo Rabbit, Parasite, or OUATIH — in that order, I think. Loved all three.
TOTALLY agree that Leo was better than Brad. I feel like I’m going crazy that Brad is a sure thing and Leo seems like a non-starter this year. I think Brad is a good actor but this wasn’t his best work, while Leo was awesome.
I’d much rather see Best Actor go to Leo or Adam Driver over Phoenix. I don’t like the “body of work” argument — people should win for the films they’re genuinely great in, not get pity awards for not winning sooner. IDK.
I hate to say this because I don’t like ScarJo as a person and usually not as an actor either, but she was honestly a delight in Jojo Rabbit. I wouldn’t mind if she won over Dern.