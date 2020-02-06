Gayle King is being criticized for asking Kobe Bryant’s friend about the rape case

While I saw that “Gayle King” was trending on Twitter for this interview, I didn’t stop and watch more than one or two tweets about it. I went into this interview clip cold, and I hope that’s what other people do (although I know many will not). Just take it as a short clip of Gayle King interviewing WNBA player Lisa Leslie, and the two women talking about Lisa’s friend Kobe Bryant:
.@WNBA legend @LisaLeslie told @GayleKing that Kobe Bryant's legacy is "not complicated" for her despite his 2003 rape accusation.
"I don't think it's something that we should keep hanging over his legacy." https://t.co/qj6MVvOaqX pic.twitter.com/9qtVORobLO
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 4, 2020
From my perspective, Gayle was 100% doing her job as a journalist. To me, Lisa did not seem uncomfortable, and Lisa seemed open to answering questions about Kobe’s legacy and whether it’s appropriate to discuss the rape case following his death. Lisa even makes a very good point: the right time for journalists to actually give a sh-t about the case and the victim was when Kobe was alive. Instead, sports journalists largely whitewashed his image and treated the rape case like a minor incident that was dealt with and no one should say anything about it again.
Of course, Gayle and even Lisa were criticized for a million different reasons. The most awful argument, I think, is that Gayle can’t ask those questions because she’s a black woman and something something, she’s hurting black men. Like, do people understand what journalists do? And even if Lisa had been uncomfortable (which I don’t think she was), that too is real journalism: asking questions which might make the subject uncomfortable or defensive or sad. This is basic stuff. It would have been appalling if Gayle had ignored the subject, honestly.
Gayle heard the comments and criticism and so she posted this explanation on her Instagram. She basically says that this clip is “taken out of context” and that CBS put the clip out without her knowledge. Personally, I wish Gayle hadn’t explained it this way – the clip speaks for itself and is IS legitimately part of his legacy.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
On one hand I get why the question is asked but on the other I kinda wish women weren’t the ones tasked with answering it.
100% agree.
I think it’s fine to talk about it. Everyone keeps saying “now is not the time.” Ok, but when? When enough time has passed? When would that be? Who decides that? It’s alleged, yes, but he settled With the victim and never went to trial, and it will be an open debate for time to come. It’s unfortunate that his wife and remaining children have to hear it and have to deal with it, but those are the consequences of those actions-they don’t just touch you, they touch everyone around you.
Exactly and there always seems to be an excuse for women being mistreated to not be discussed. Theyre criticized for being mistreated to begin with then policed in being told how and when to talk about the mistreatment itself. It’s all taking power away from them
Why do journalists have to defend asking about rape allegations? I thought maybe we were moving past blatantly ignoring the crimes of rapists.
If Kobe hadn’t (allegedly) raped that girl, it would not be part of his legacy.
He, and he alone, is the owner of that part of his legacy.
His death, his daughter’s death, 2 other little girls’ deaths, and each soul on that helicopter’s death- was a tragedy. I feel pain for each family that lost someone(s).
Also, Kobe (allegedly) raped that girl.
All of these things are true simultaneously.
he was a great player who did a lot of good as he got older and grew up.
and he also raped someone.
both can be, and ARE, true.
OK but he’s dead now. So what’s the endgame here? How is it constructive ?
Victims of abuse might like to be considered part of the conversation about famous men, maybe?
Got into this debate about Kirk Douglas too. Why is it that these men are off limits?
Sweeping these things under the rug is not constructive either. Unfortunately, it is part of his life.
If they like to, they will. I’m all for offering support to victims that come forward but that is not the case here. Bryant and his victim settled, it was ages ago, I think it’s not for us to bring it back just to taint this man’s legacy. His victim could.
I don’t know about Douglas’ case.
He tainted his own legacy, by being a rapist. Why are we removing his agency?
the “end game”?
perhaps to not sweep the “bad” parts of his legacy away? recognize that he was all of these things? recognize that people are complex beings and not everyone is ALL good or ALL bad? is that “constructive” enough?
so, victims only deserve support if THEY come forward? and if they don’t, we should forget about how they were victimized and NOT offer support? I disagree that it’s not for us to bring it back. should we ignore any famous person’s faults when they pass? will you ignore all of the abuses of $cientology when Cruise dies? are you going to ignore all of 45′s faults when he dies?
and PS, his legacy is already tainted, by his own doing.
Calling him an outright rapist like he went to trial and was convicted is wrong. I think that’s the problem when it comes to Kobe and talking about this. You can’t just call someone a rapist if they haven’t been convicted of that, he can be called an alleged rapist but calling him an outright rapist is again wrong . I agree with his friend Lisa if people wanted to talk about this, when he was alive and able to speak for himself was the time to do so. What’s the point now he’s dead and the alleged victim never spoke out. People also wait until someone is dead to either throw flowers or stones at them and by that time it’s too late.
According to RAINN, only 5 out of every 1,000 rapes committed ends in conviction. And rates of reporting are extremely low. Most victims don’t feel safe even in everyday contexts. If your attacker is a high profile man, this feeling is doubled.
People did speak about this when he was alive. Nobody is listening to the conversation.
babs, I don’t think his (alleged) victim CAN come forward, I think she is prohibited from speaking about it as part of the NDA/settlement.
“You can’t just call someone a rapist if they haven’t been convicted of that”
as noted by Maria above, very few rape cases go to court, and of those that do, few result in conviction.
that doesn’t mean that the woman/man was not raped.
neither of my rapists (people I knew who took advantage of me when I was too drunk to consent) were arrested, or went to court.
But I know DAMN WELL that they’re rapists and that they raped me.
Look, when I heard about Kobe’s death, I not only remembered his career, and the great things he was currently doing, I also remembered the rape case and him spending a lot of time cheating on his wife. Why, because these were all the things that happened in his life
People are complex and nuanced and she didn’t ask anything that hadn’t crossed my mind. However I do understand people tend to whitewash someone’s life when they pass as a sign of respect, and the tragic nature of he and his daughter’s death has made this impulse even more pronounced.
It was frustrating because people started bringing up her “friendship” with HW and how come she isn’t coming for him. Like, would all this be allowed if she had gone after white men too? This is a lose lose situation. Even if she had gone after HW she would have been criticized. I agree, she was doing her job. She would have been criticized if she hadn’t brought it up. The only part that made me uncomfortable about was that she seemed dismissive and confrontational with LL.
I wish the question was more pressed when he was alive. Now that he has passed I will wait before a documentary on the subject comes out, before people start moving beyond he played basketball and really look at the case.
I am not trying to whitewash this situation AT ALL, I am not even a huge Kobe fan. To me, it seems like we aren’t allowing for him to have grown and learned from this situation. I’ve never heard of him raping/assaulting/harassing any one after this event. Can people not grow and change, better themselves?
I fully believe the woman and that he raped her and that this part of his life story should not be ignored.
Yeah I get what you’re saying, and I think that’s why people are so conflicted to talk about this situation and everything that’s happened. The whole thing is just very….complex. Human’s aren’t perfect, and it’s better that he showed to the world that he became a better person, husband, and father after his rape trial. But the fact is even though he was all those positive things and should be remembered for them, he did rape someone. I can’t imagine how it must feel for the victim hearing all these story ONLY talk about how much of a good person he was/became. All things can be true about Kobe, and his rape case shouldn’t be buried under the rug just because he was a good man towards the end of his life. People just need to stop worshipping celebs like gods to have balanced viewpoints about them.
What happened to Kobe and his daughter was a tragedy, but the “sainthood” treatment hes getting has been a bit …. nauseating. I feel like I’m the only one that remembers how he violently raped a teenage girl. I was a prosecutor at the time and his defense and his LA PR team went into Eagle, Co (a tiny town btw) and really changed the game as to how rapists get a “not guilty” by bullying and ruining the victims life – for the second time. I encourage anyone who’s interested to google the case and read about it themselves. It doesn’t change the fact that a horrible accident happened to him and his family. But. To pretend that he didn’t rape this girl….I just can’t help but think how she’s feeling seeing all of the women (especially) falling all over themselves making him a saint.
In short: there’s a reason he changed his number from 8 to 24 and that reason is rape.
If someone dies tragically society drops all their bad news cycles (until the next generation picks it up, and questions it). Paul Walker’s underage girlfriend? Nope, never discussed.
Listen, it’s a bit too soon for the question. But it’s not an invalid question to ask. But ask both men and women, ok? No one is a saint, it’s best for history to accurately depict people.