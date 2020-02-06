Kirk Douglas passed away in his home in Los Angeles at the age of 103

Kirk Douglas has passed away at the age of 103. He passed away in his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family. While I am old, I’m not old enough to be part of the generation that grew up on Kirk Douglas’s movies. My dad was a big fan, and he had vivid memories of growing up in India and watching all of Kirk Douglas’s sword-and-sand epics, so that was basically my only association. Then, a few years ago, I watched Trumbo, about the Hollywood Blacklist, and how the Red Scare and McCarthyism sent an icy chill through Hollywood and how many writers, actors, directors, etc were blacklisted from working. An actor played a young Kirk Douglas in the film, and they showed how Douglas was the first major actor to break the blacklist by hiring Dalton Trumbo to work on the Spartacus script. It was a huge deal at the time and it made me rethink Kirk Douglas’s legacy in Hollywood. I’m sure tons of people already knew that history, but seeing it dramatized in Trumbo was educational for me (plus, that’s just a good movie).
Throughout his career, Douglas was nominated for three Oscars but he never “won” one. Then, in 1996, he received an honorary Oscar soon after he had a debilitating stroke. He also received an array of lifetime achievement awards (the Cecil B. DeMille, the AFI Lifetime, etc) and tons more. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Anne, and his four sons, Michael, Eric, Joel and Peter. Plus God knows how many grandkids.
As I’m sure many have seen on Twitter, almost as soon as the news about Kirk Douglas’s passing was made public, “Natalie Wood” began trending on Twitter. It’s a story that has been around for years, unverified by either family – you can read the allegation here. I do not know if it’s true, but the story has become part of the gossip zeitgeist.
Michael Douglas paid tribute to his dad:
It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas
I’m sure he was a wonderful actor (don’t know), but whenever I see his face I think of all the gossip I’ve read about he sexually assaulted Natalie Wood.
I heard that some where waiting for him to die. Now the truth will come out….
One of the most unsettling pics I’ve seen is that 1955 black and white film , the Night of the Hunter, and of course, the original Cape Fear. He was an excellent film villain.
I don’t think Kirk Douglas was in The Night of the hunter.
that damn chin dimple, thanks
Robert Mitchum was in NOTH and CF. He and Kirk worked together in the excellent Out of the Past.
That was Robert Mitchum
Kirk is a #MeToo moment in waiting, several actually. Now that he is dead, the floodgates will open. Doubtful Natalie was the first or the last.
Wouldn’t most of his victims (if there are any) be long dead?
I’ve read a more detailed account of the rumoured incident with Natalie Wood. If true, it was absolutely brutal, dehumanising, and left permanent damage and scars.
Her sister Lana has mentioned it on podcasts and in biographies. Supposedly, Lana was in the car with her mother, Natalie was 16 and Lana was 8. According to Lana it was brutal and went for hours. Their mother was an appalling stage mother (who ripped apart a live butterfly in front of Natalie on a set when she was a small child to get her to cry) and was convinced that reporting it or complaining would ruin her career. Also that it must have been Natalie’s fault somehow.
Lana has said it was a big star – very powerful. She has also repeatedly said that she would reveal the name of the star when they died. Thus far she has not revealed any names and most people of that generation (established adults when she, a woman in her mid-70s, was a child) are long dead.
Other friends of Natalie also made comments to this effect over the years. That she was raped, that it was someone famous and powerful.
I wonder if any of those people will speak out now?
Whoever the perpetrator was, it sounded horrific. Poor Natalie…
This is the version that I have heard as well.
With family members still living and possibly willing to sue for libel/slander, not sure if anyone will be named…
And o agree, whomever it was, I seriously doubt it was a 1 time incident…
Natalie Wood was so beautiful and one of my favorite actresses. I remember seeing some biopic but I don’t remember the details. I think the biggest villain in her life was her mother. She supported the men using Natalie as an underaged girl. Such a tragic life, and yet she had this mesmerizing energy, positive one, if not a little scared at all times but still positive and reading all this just made me sad.
He isn’t survived by Eric because Eric has already passed away