Sorry peeps, Jennifer Aniston is not scheduled to be an Oscar presenter

Thanks to LaineyGossip for pointing this out – the 2020 Oscar presenters list has been completed and announced, and guess who is NOT on the list? Jennifer Aniston. Which sort of makes sense to me, even if it is a bummer gossip-wise. First of all, the Academy snubbed Jennifer hard several years ago for a nomination for Cake, even after she spent a ton of money trying to buy a nomination. Second of all, the Oscars try not to be too gauche about that sh-t, especially when it involves really stale tea. The Oscars totally asked Jennifer to be a presenter the same year that Angelina Jolie was nominated for Best Actress for The Changeling, which was 2019 (eleven damn years ago). And that was all the Gossip Gods will get at the Oscars as far as the uncool Bermuda Triangle goes.

Now that Brangelina is in the wind and Brad Pitt is about to be crowned Oscar Jesus, Aniston doesn’t get an invite. Sure, she’ll get invited to all of the Oscar parties and we’ll probably get some “did Brad and Jen see each other at the Vanity Fair party” gossip. But basically, the “reunion” buzz between Jennifer and Brad was just for his Oscar campaign and the campaign is done. They did their thing at the SAGs and that’s all we get. Lainey did wonder if Brad would bring a date to the Oscars… I think he will, but it won’t be one of his kids, nor will it be Aniston. It will probably be one of his siblings, his parents, or maybe someone in the industry, on his team, like his manager or publicist or something. Maybe his speechwriter, lmao. (Sidenote: I’ve seen that tweet-joke that Alia Shawkat is his speechwriter and I’m starting to wonder, tbh.)

As for the presenters, it’s a good list – of course all of last year’s winners are coming back to present, and I’m looking forward to seeing Mahershala Ali. Other people on the presenters list of note: Timothee Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Jane Fonda, Gal Gadot. Oscar Isaac, Mindy Kaling, Brie Larson, Shia LaBeouf, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Keanu Reeves, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Taika Waititi.