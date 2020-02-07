Duchess Meghan ‘felt so much less stressed’ once she returned to Canada

Here’s another excerpt from People Magazine’s cover story this week, all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new life and new vibe in Canada. There were some questions about who was leaking what and whether “palace sources” really know anything. I truly don’t know anything for sure, but historically, both the Sussexes and the Cambridges leak sugary, positive information to People Magazine, out of all the American outlets. It’s possible that Camp Cambridge is still providing quotes to People about the Sussexes, just as possible that Camp Sussex wants a little bit of positive coverage too. It’s also possible that People Magazine just has some good sources in Meghan’s camp (that’s been clear for some time, honestly). So, here’s the very basic new excerpt:
Meghan Markle is adjusting well to life back in North America. With the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family behind them, Meghan and Prince Harry have begun to put down roots in Canada as they look to the year ahead.
“It was just this tremendous shift when Meghan returned to Canada [after their announcement],” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “You could tell that she felt so much less stressed.”
The couple — and their 9-month-old son Archie — have been staying in a $14 million mansion on Vancouver Island, with Meghan enjoying the scenery on hikes with her beagle Guy and the couple’s Labrador. “They are enjoying living a quiet life,” an insider says. “They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.”
Most of all, Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, are enjoying their time as mom and dad to Archie.
“Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid—he loves to laugh,” the close friend says. “Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents.”
I’m starting to wonder about something and I hope no one jumps down my throat about this, but here goes: do you think Meghan and Harry would have left when they did if they had taken a proper maternity and paternity leave? Meghan worked throughout her pregnancy, and she was still working on British Vogue and SmartSet and planning the African tour when she was just weeks postpartum. I feel like Meghan really didn’t give herself a chance to properly rest and readjust after she had Archie, and those postpartum months were so frenetic and chaotic and the racist, misogynistic criticism kept piling up and Meghan thought she could just work through it all. I feel like this time in Canada is the “family leave” they probably should have taken immediately after Archie was born. I’m not saying that the Sussexit would never have happened – I think it would have always happened. But their decision to exit was compounded by all of Meghan’s postpartum hormones and the fact she didn’t give herself time to breathe.
I agree about the leave. I know Kate got a lot of flack and was called lazy for staying at home after the birth of her babies. In Canada we have a year of maternity leave and it is so important. They should have taken time off. It is important. As well living in a 14 million dollar home with staff and protection and not having to work is not living like normal parents. Just saying. And who are these friends of theirs talking to people? And why are they talking?
Yes, cause post-partum doesn’t affect rich people. Ever.
I do not understand why “friends” of Meghan & Harry are talking to People Magazine or any media outlet either.
Don’t believe everything you read. People Magazine could have made that up as many other magazines do when referring to ‘a source, an insider, a close friend, he said/she said’, etc. In the end, it’s all to generate clicks. Write a hate article on Meghan and they know it well sell. And unfortunately, ‘hate’ sells now-a-days.
“They are trying to live their life like regular parents.”
As much as I like Meghan and Harry, they are not trying to live like regular parents. They are both unemployed and living in a $14 million dollar mansion. I know they have their foundation and the charities, but it is not the same. Not remotely. Harry has never really understood what the “regular” life he speaks of really is. He will always be so, so privileged.
I agree. It would be more accurate to say they want to live like normal multi-millionaire parents. No judgement, I just think Harry and William have no idea what “normal” is – they don’t even know what they don’t know.
Harry’s idea of a normal life is Rose Astor and Hugh van Cutsem; very aristocratic non-titled landed gentry. Harry has no clue what a true “normal” life is.
This is what I’ve always felt. Normal to him is what a lot of their friends have. A trust fund type lifestyle, an estate, and the ability to come and go as they please while working on things that they are interested in. He doesn’t understand REAL people normal, he wants super privileged aristocrat ‘normal’. I don’t think that’s necessarily wrong of him, but it’s always been a bit of a farce to claim that he wants normalcy.
@Erinn – What I think Harry does not and cannot understand is that if you are born an HRH, even and HRH of Albania, you can never have a totally normal life.
I see them as similar to the Obamas who got criticized for having Michelle’s mother live with them at the WH to help with the girls. Cause apparently still working and having a ton of events means people of means can’t ever take a breath or have help. And if you live in an expensive home, your problems stop at the door.
The rich bashing that occurs on Celebitchy about Meghan and Harry not having “real problems” is gross.
Also gross that people demand that they somehow are leeches if any country pays for their security detail. Which based on latest calculations would be about a freaking $1. Sorry, I rather they be safe since there have been mass death threats against both of them instead of everyone acting like these two are acting like prima donnas.
I don’t think it’s so much “real problems”, as different problems vs. regular problems. Yes, they’re rich so they don’t have to worry about things a lot of regular people and a lot of young parents do, but they do have security issues and intense media scrutiny and a lot of awful things said about them.
I feel like most people on this site are pretty sensitive to the issues H&M deal with, but at the same time I think we can recognize that they aren’t rushing back to an office job to keep health insurance and the rent paid.
I really do not think that any of their security should be paid for by any government.
Their needed and necessary security should be paid for privately.
I get both sides of it. I’m Canadian. I’m absolutely not opposed to helping them get set up with security initially – but I don’t think even CLOSE to the bulk should be up to Canadian’s to pay for. Neither of them are Canadian citizens. THEY chose to move here (and I don’t blame them for wanting to). And while the situation was absolute bull for them, they still chose to set up in a new country, and they both have personal wealth. It’s not the same situation as a refugee in dire circumstances living in a war torn country needing help to get their lives started because there is a very good chance they could wind up dead.
I’m fine with a small tax increase. But I guess what I have a problem with is the idea of “well it’s only $1″. But at what point should we start/stop paying extra to support people that are worth infinitely more money than I will ever see in my time. And while it’s only about $1… how many arguments could be made for covering security for other famous people. If we start saying ‘sure thing!’ to incredibly wealthy people, that $1 will keep growing.
Duh. Of course she’d be less stressed in Canada. We didn’t need one of her “friends” to talk to the media to figure that one out.
Or People just made it up. It’s a pretty harmless, innocuous article so even if not factual, I doubt anyone would sue them for libel. Having Meghan on the cover will sell magazines, period – no need for anything new or earth shattering.
I agree about the Mat leave. Both she and Kate should have had a full year off.
But she feels less stressed because she is living in a beautiful house, in a beautiful place.
This is another fiction piece
Way to boil an adult woman’s decision to protect herself and her family down to hormones.
XO. And on leave she would have had time to read all the crap they were writing. I don’t think leave makes a difference, in this case. What? So she has more energy to calm herself down from the racism? The Royal Family is a bunch of garbage. Meghan and Harry are geniuses. And I for one will happily pay my dollar!
@Natasha
Yeah honestly I’m surprised at the victim blame-y tone of this article. Saying Meghan is somehow a bit responsible for feeling the effects of the racist and bile abuse by the British tabloids and her in-laws is because of her hormones and not “letting herself” breathe, just sounds wrong.
No. Im sure Meghan was dealing with post-partum depression. Which was exacerbated by the intense racism and negativity thrown at her. I think her taking a maternity leave has zero to do with it. Because as we saw – even when the Sussexes went away for six weeks the press was still attacking them. I think Meghan gets a lot of her value and happiness from working and I think that’s WHY she started working again so soon. Because it brings her joy and purpose.
As for them leaving it’s clear now that Harry and Meghan had begun discussing it while she was still pregnant and probably hoped that things would get better. But once their son was born -and portrayed as a MONKEY in the press – they were done. Mental health issues of course are exacerbated by things like that. That’s a given.
I think she was stressed because the tabloids kept attacking her – even when she was out of the public eye, I think it was less to do with work.
Slightly off topic but I question if Harry and Meghan are really going to “put down roots” where they are as People magazine says. I see a move back to the US (most likely California) within the year as that location seems to be more in tune with their plans for their foundation and their new careers along the lines of the Obamas (making documentaries on worthy causes, etc.). Victoria (and Vancouver Island) is a wonderful place – beautiful with friendly people and all the outdoor living anyone could want. But it may prove too far off the beaten trail for their purposes.
Of course she’s happier. That’s obvious. and who can blame her?
I don’t think working instead of taking a proper mat leave affected their decision. I think it was frustrating bc while she was working, it was all behind the scenes and not announced events, so as far as the press went she was out of sight, but we still got story after story about the planes and the Queen wanting to give Meghan “tips” on her “behavior” and everything else. I think that made them realize it didn’t matter what they did. Be out and about in the public eye, be private, work, not work – the press was going to attack them no matter what.
And then when Vogue and the Smart Set came out – there was a lot of praise but there was some really stupid criticism too, and I think that also probably stung. she probably thought “here I was, working instead of just taking a break like others have done, and I still am getting criticism for it in the press.”
Yes, the the leave would have been good but in the wake of all the attacks and vitriol i wonder if she kept working because she thought surely the British people will love me if they see how hard I am working. I said I would hit the ground running and I am. Remember that the media used to dub Kate lazy and if Meghan had taken time off they would have hurled worse abuse at her. Quite frankly Meghan was on a hiding to nothing no matter what she did and I think when that realisation hit, and the Archie comment was made with no support from anyone in the Mafia family it was time to pick up sticks.
They left because their work environment was made untenable by their employers. They were in a toxic work environment where they were bullied and harassed and management did nothing. I think the only influence having a child had was to motivate them to leave sooner rather than later.
It’s REALLY sh***y if you to try to blame something on a persons pregnancy hormones. If she took a break while pregnant she would’ve been called lazy. Surely you aren’t this dumb?
Agree that’s what happened to Kate she was called lazy. But Harry and Meghan should have simply ignored the Daily Mail. The real press The Guardian etc never went there. It’s a bit like being stressed over what the Enquirer says. I think that they should have just gone on with their lives and ignored the rest. Kate never changed her leaves after her babies because the press called her lazy and Meghan should have done the same ignore what they say and do what you want.
No, I don’t think Megan’s leaving vs resting more vs working impacted the decision to leave. I think they left because being a member of the royal family is weird. They have strange rules and behavior that’s not modern. Your freedom of speech is denied. Your dumbed down . Megan is an activist. She wants to change wrong, and she probably tried, with well meaning intentions to change or show them you could be modern and tried to break through some light into the house of Windsor and she paid a horrible price.
I’m wondering if H&M remaining in the UK until post Archie’s birth was to insure Charles established a trust fund for Archie. No doubt Harry has one from Charles. Hormones may or may not play a role. I was a stay at home mom, very easy for me to relax and enjoy my baby.
It’s been said, toxic living conditions plays a major role in stress often resulting in PTSD, MDD, (major depressive disorder).
No absolutely not. The media with the help of members of the RF would’ve continued to use her as a punching bag. I believe it’s the other way around. Meghan needed to leave the U.K. and the RF to have peace of mind and to center herself. Harry needed to leave to protect his family. I hope the story is coming from the Sussex’s because it’s good to hear that they’re happy away from the toxic UK.
“Did Meghan being a neglectful mother to her bi-racial baby knock her off the peaceful path called ‘being accustomed to vicious racism’? Discuss.”