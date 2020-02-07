Duchess Meghan ‘felt so much less stressed’ once she returned to Canada

Here’s another excerpt from People Magazine’s cover story this week, all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new life and new vibe in Canada. There were some questions about who was leaking what and whether “palace sources” really know anything. I truly don’t know anything for sure, but historically, both the Sussexes and the Cambridges leak sugary, positive information to People Magazine, out of all the American outlets. It’s possible that Camp Cambridge is still providing quotes to People about the Sussexes, just as possible that Camp Sussex wants a little bit of positive coverage too. It’s also possible that People Magazine just has some good sources in Meghan’s camp (that’s been clear for some time, honestly). So, here’s the very basic new excerpt:

Meghan Markle is adjusting well to life back in North America. With the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family behind them, Meghan and Prince Harry have begun to put down roots in Canada as they look to the year ahead. “It was just this tremendous shift when Meghan returned to Canada [after their announcement],” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “You could tell that she felt so much less stressed.” The couple — and their 9-month-old son Archie — have been staying in a $14 million mansion on Vancouver Island, with Meghan enjoying the scenery on hikes with her beagle Guy and the couple’s Labrador. “They are enjoying living a quiet life,” an insider says. “They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.” Most of all, Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, are enjoying their time as mom and dad to Archie. “Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid—he loves to laugh,” the close friend says. “Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents.”

[From People]

I’m starting to wonder about something and I hope no one jumps down my throat about this, but here goes: do you think Meghan and Harry would have left when they did if they had taken a proper maternity and paternity leave? Meghan worked throughout her pregnancy, and she was still working on British Vogue and SmartSet and planning the African tour when she was just weeks postpartum. I feel like Meghan really didn’t give herself a chance to properly rest and readjust after she had Archie, and those postpartum months were so frenetic and chaotic and the racist, misogynistic criticism kept piling up and Meghan thought she could just work through it all. I feel like this time in Canada is the “family leave” they probably should have taken immediately after Archie was born. I’m not saying that the Sussexit would never have happened – I think it would have always happened. But their decision to exit was compounded by all of Meghan’s postpartum hormones and the fact she didn’t give herself time to breathe.