“Oscar Isaac doesn’t want to return to Star Wars, who can blame him” links
  • February 07, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker

Oscar Isaac says he’ll “probably not” return to Star Wars ever, and it sounds like he finds the Disney system to be a giant bummer. [Pajiba]
This Dr. Luke-Kesha story is so depressing. [Just Jared]
Joaquin Phoenix & Brad Pitt are definitely using speechwriters. [LaineyGossip]
Madonna… does not understand what censorship is. [Dlisted]
Lucy Hale looks so pulled-together. [Go Fug Yourself]
Please donate to the person running against Susan Collins. [Jezebel]
The Honest Trailer for the Oscars. [OMG Blog]
The Revenge of Donald Bigly Smallhands. [Towleroad]
This is kind of gross, Chrissy Teigen. [Seriously OMG]
Don’t go to Halsey’s shows and chant G-Eazy’s name. [The Blemish]

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

6 Responses to ““Oscar Isaac doesn’t want to return to Star Wars, who can blame him” links”

  1. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    February 7, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    God, Oscar Isaac is HOT.

  2. Mia4s says:
    February 7, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    I don’t think it’s the Disney system in general. He has said in interviews that he told Pedro Pascal he should do the Mandalorian (which ironically could work out far better than the trilogy did!). I think it’s pretty specific to this last film as he seemed content previously. I’ll be more interested to see if he ever works with JJ Abrams again. 😬

    I hope he’s not burning bridges. His box office and critical record outside of Star Wars has been atrocious! Just…remarkably terrible. Love ya Oscar but…YIKES.

    • eto says:
      February 7, 2020 at 1:08 pm

      He’s already been on the record that he tried to push for a romance between his character and Finn and Disney was too cowardly to do it.

      Also love Oscar, but he’s in so many bad films.

    • Anna says:
      February 7, 2020 at 1:30 pm

      I think the last film demoralized several people who worked on it. Not sure what happened, but I’m guessing in general it was stressful due to the accelerated timeline after the first writer and director were fired.

      With Isaac specifically, he has criticized Disney for not being willing to do a Finn/Poe romance.

  3. Faye G says:
    February 7, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    Oscar is super hot! I definitely don’t think he needs Disney anymore, he’s not hurting for film roles. Also I disagree about his critical record, he’s got a lot of good reviews in ex machina, a most violent year and annihilation. As with any actor there are some duds in there but his career is definitely not in trouble.

  4. Jamie says:
    February 7, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    I, for one, am fine with actors hiring speechwriters. It’s better than listening to them ramble for 2 minutes.

