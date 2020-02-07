“Oscar Isaac doesn’t want to return to Star Wars, who can blame him” links

Oscar Isaac says he’ll “probably not” return to Star Wars ever, and it sounds like he finds the Disney system to be a giant bummer. [Pajiba]
God, Oscar Isaac is HOT.
I don’t think it’s the Disney system in general. He has said in interviews that he told Pedro Pascal he should do the Mandalorian (which ironically could work out far better than the trilogy did!). I think it’s pretty specific to this last film as he seemed content previously. I’ll be more interested to see if he ever works with JJ Abrams again. 😬
I hope he’s not burning bridges. His box office and critical record outside of Star Wars has been atrocious! Just…remarkably terrible. Love ya Oscar but…YIKES.
He’s already been on the record that he tried to push for a romance between his character and Finn and Disney was too cowardly to do it.
Also love Oscar, but he’s in so many bad films.
I think the last film demoralized several people who worked on it. Not sure what happened, but I’m guessing in general it was stressful due to the accelerated timeline after the first writer and director were fired.
With Isaac specifically, he has criticized Disney for not being willing to do a Finn/Poe romance.
Oscar is super hot! I definitely don’t think he needs Disney anymore, he’s not hurting for film roles. Also I disagree about his critical record, he’s got a lot of good reviews in ex machina, a most violent year and annihilation. As with any actor there are some duds in there but his career is definitely not in trouble.
I, for one, am fine with actors hiring speechwriters. It’s better than listening to them ramble for 2 minutes.