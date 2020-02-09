Prince Harry & Meghan were in Miami, he gave a speech at a JP Morgan event

Wooo, this is going to be “controversial,” I know. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex came out of (relative) seclusion and they traveled to Miami, Florida late last week. They were in Miami so that Harry could give a speech at an exclusive JP Morgan event. Reportedly, they stayed at Serena Williams’ home, but that sounds like an utter fiction from the British tabloids, especially considering… Serena’s mansion is in Palm Beach, not Miami, and that would be more than an hour in the car to get to Miami. So what happened?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the keynote speakers at an exclusive JPMorgan event — in their first public appearance since leaving the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned up at the swanky 1 Hotel in Miami’s South Beach on Thursday night, The Post has been told. A source revealed: “It was all very hush-hush, with a lot of security. Meghan and Harry headlined the event as the keynote speakers.”
The event is believed to be the JPMorgan AIS (Alternative Investment Summit), held annually in Miami and attended by billionaires and high rollers like Bill Gates and Alex Rodriguez. It’s as yet unknown how much they were paid for the event, though the pair have said they plan to make themselves financially independent, so they will be paid for gigs like this.
After Page Six (and other outlets) broke the news of the Sussexes’ presence in Miami, the news was confirmed. Omid Scobie tweeted: “A source confirms reports that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan travelled to Miami yesterday to attend a private @jpmorgan event. Only Harry spoke in front of guests (neither gave a keynote).” Traveled to Miami on Friday. So… did they fly in that morning? Or were they in Palm Beach at Serena’s house? The thing is, Serena wasn’t even there! Serena was in Washington state to play for Team USA at Fed Cup. As for the speech Harry gave, apparently it was about mental health:
Prince Harry has been in therapy for the last three years over the death of his mother, Princess Diana, he revealed at a Miami conference following an introduction by Gayle King. A source at the JPMorgan-sponsored Alternative Investment Summit — attended by a host of billionaires — said Harry emotionally opened up to the wealthy crowd about the childhood trauma of losing his beloved mother in 1997. The source said King — who has forged a close relationship with the royal couple — introduced Meghan, who then said a few words about her love for her husband, before introducing Harry.
The source said, “Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother. He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional. Harry also touched on Megxit, saying while it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family. He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child.”
Soon after this news came out, the silly season descended. People were like “Harry got paid a million dollars to talk about his mum!” Or “how dare he talk about his own mother!” Personally, I hope Harry did get paid and my guess is that the speaking fee was mid-to-high six-figures. They would be foolish to set their speaking rate anywhere lower than $500K. I would also guess that Harry and Meghan both have the freedom to say no to whatever gig they’re offered, so it means something that they said yes to this one, and it was probably because of Gayle King and “alternative investment.”
As for Harry speaking about his mother… he’s been speaking about his mother for free for years. And I’d be willing to bet that Page Six (and other outlets) are merely excerpting the parts of the speech that will get the most clicks. My guess is that he did reference his mother and his child and all that, but the context was probably quite interesting, and different than what we’re hearing. I mean, is it slightly tacky? Perhaps. But it’s also very tacky that Prince Andrew still has his HRH, his ducal title, his giant mansion and that his mummy wanted to give him a big-boy promotion for his birthday.
Let them live and do as they like.
+1
I hope (think) they realize that they can do nothing right. The British media, BRF and racists (redundant I know) will tear them down for every single thing. All they can do is live their best lives and to hell with everyone else.
I am so tired of people shitting on these two.
Seriously, it’s like sport for some people to disparage them.
Leave them be.
Agreed.
I don’t think it’s tacky. Good for them for living their lives the way they want to.
Agreed! And corporate speaking engagements are a totally respectable way for important figures to earn money so they can fund their pro bono charitable work (ex-celebrities, ex-military commanders, ex-presidents, etc). Why not ex-royalty?
One of the main reasons he went to therapy was because of the death of his mom. If this engagement was centered around mental health then talking about his mom makes sense. No matter what these two do, people will hate on them. It’s exhausting. Just let them be. I want the best for these two.
And I doubt he’s telling stories about the intimate day to day life of Diana. He’s just mentioning that the death of his mother is what led him to seek therapy. He’s not really talking about Diana, he’s talking about the fact that his mother’s death affected him greatly.
These are exactly the kinds of events they should do as they start to raise money for their foundation. I’m amused at how up in arms some people are about it.
Not many people are reporting what the alternative investment meeting was about. The whole thing was about investing in urban communities, education, and prison reform in the U.S. Those are things I would like billionaires to invest more money in too. They weren’t raising funds for their foundation though. That’s why people are up in arms. Just because they took a paying gig doesn’t mean it wasn’t meaningful. They promised to be financial independent at some point and like it or not, Harry is used to a certain style of living. They aren’t Royals and got paid to do something good. It’s really not a problem.
Jamie Dimon, the billionaire head of JP Morgan Chase, was until recently a private prison financier. Jamie might claim he’s part of the resistance, but his change of heart came when he was toying with the idea of running for president—he’s always out for himself. That bank has paid billions In fines and to stay one step ahead of the law. He is not who I’d choose to cosy up to if I were looking for a fresh start as a philanthropist.
@Birdix — i know we are on a gossip website, it looks like you talk about things you have absolutely no idea about………but since we are gossiping that’s fine I guess
But the article does not say this money was for their foundation, it was for them to make themselves “financially independent.” I feel like giving speeches to celebrities to make money is what is not going to endear these two to anyone. Maybe in a year, fine, do what you like. But their first moves to make money (for themselves especially) should be better thought out. The optics aren’t great.
Harry and Meghan aren’t required to ‘endear’ themselves to anyone. If people don’t approve, HARD CHEESE. The people who hate them are going to hate them no matter WHAT they do but now Harry and Meghan can tell those people to piss off. And why worry about ‘the optics’ for people who are blinded by hate and bigotry?
What are the optics that look bad? We don’t know who was in the audience so why assume they were speaking to a room full of celebrities?
On the contrary, I find it to be smart. These could be future donors to their foundation. Networking is a huge part of making all of this come together. JP Morgan may not have been the best choice but they’re doing what they can to build ties for the future.
Endear them to whom? in March 2020, they will be private citizens……..in case you don’t know what that means, I am sure a charitable person can explain it………..
We really have no way of knowing if the money from this speech went into their private coffers or toward their new foundation or even a bit of both. Frankly, I’d take anything Page Six says with grain of salt.
At least I would have saved the mental health and grief topic for a meaningful occasion /audience. He cannot stretch his personal experience on this ad infinitum. I think that audience crave to rub shoulders with a real royal and meet other super rich. I doubt they have any real interest in the speeches.
“But the article does not say this money was for their foundation”. That right there should have told you there wasn’t enough information to make an assumption (which you stated as fact) that it was for them to make themselves financially independent.
@Midigo —— ” I think that audience crave to rub shoulders with a real royal ”
I see that the fairy tale the British have been sold on to justify a royal family in 2020 is paying its fruits………..LOLLLLLLLLLLLLL
Please provide the ways they could earn their financial independence that would be acceptable to you. I’ll wait.
Absolutely horrific Andrew has not made himself available to the FBI / has not been made to face charges. The only words I have are basically unprintable at this point. He’ll live in coddled luxury forever and people will stop caring.
Even worse, he was invited to a dinner with the Chinese ambassador and gave them a message from the Queen. So, it looks like he’s trying to sneak back into official duties. It was a private dinner, but it’s being made out as official now because he had a message from the Queen. It’s all so gross. The Queen needs to step down. She’s clearly lost her mind.
“The Queen needs to step down. She’s clearly lost her mind.” ITA.
I don’t see any sneaking. I think we are all getting the message loud and clear that Andrew is on his way back into representing the Queen and BP is getting that message out.
I do not find it tacky at all that he talked about his mother. The man went through a lot at a young age. Growing up under the microscope in the royal family is bad enough, but adding the death of your mother so young and the conspiracies that your own family was behind it???? Yeah, that’s a lot. And it’s also fitting to talk about his mom here because of the topic: mental health.
I’m sure Meghan and Harry have thought through every step they take and have taken. No way will they jeopardize what their ultimate goal is, there is too much at stake. And Meghan knows it.
Now What IS tacky is the Markle family and how they talk about Meghan.
You do you Harry and Meghan.
I do find it tacky and unnecessary. We’ve heard about what he went through already a myriad of times. Time to move on now. There are plenty of people with much worse problems.
Good for them!
Its good that he is speaking out about Mental Health – everyone deals with grief in a different way and sometimes not in good ways. You should never be ashamed to ask for help.
Given that narrative that’s been coming from big brother and his wife – you know those 2 great champions of talking about your mental health – I wonder how much this is going to trigger them?
As for Andrew, given what he said in that interview he’s a liability and there is no way that the family will let him near the FBI – he’s dumb enough to incriminate himself even more.
I doubt page six has any idea what Harry spoke about since they have no pictures and the event was exclusive.
I’m glad the Sussexes chose such an exclusive event. Without pictures or more concrete info the tabloids have been forced to concoct fan fiction.
My thoughts exactly. I’m so happy to NOT have any photos. This couple lives their truth. Not to say that they’re perfect – no one is – just that they are creating their new normal. And it must be FABULOUS for them.
oh, please don’t call it “fan fiction” @Aurora…please call it out for what it is: lies, damned lies.
Also, first comments are an awful lot like what I’m hearing from people who support trump…as in, are we becoming rabid fans without discernment? I do not’ think so, but that’s what I’m getting back … I’m a ‘libtard’ for supporting the D&DoS….sigh. I want to get to the bottom of this: why so much hate? why so much hate in this world; it feel like hate has exploded in the last few years and it is so disheartening…..
To your point of bringing politics in to our frivolous gossip – and being labeled for it – the Royal threads do create an either/or dynamic. We have created a space where you can’t enjoy coverage without picking a side. I’m not sure when we decided that you must either be a Lib*** ( I just can’t with that disgusting label) or a MAGA type based on celebrity gossip.
Andy is still a piece of shit.
On this site it’s just as bad…you cannot like Will and Kate or think Harry and Meghan are anything less than simply amazing.
This is exactly what I expected he’d do to earn money. Many public figures do, and once he’s done a couple of these private events, no one will find it shocking.
It’s his mother, his experience. He gets to talk about it and I have no problem with that. All the pearl clutching going on in the tabloids about them getting paid, and catty comments about them giving a speech, you would think they would be happy it’s not coming out of their taxes. These two are going to be financially independent and it’s a model for all royals not in the direct line
I don’t see how talking about his mother is tacky. Diana’s death is a major reason why Harry goes to therapy. Kind of hard to talk about his experience without talking about Diana.
I hope the therapy helps.
He’s earning legit money to take care of his family. Good on them both.
Yes, JRenee…Happy the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting on with their lives and letting the naysayers froth at the mouth. He has his family to look after and as long as he’s not exploiting and abusing children, they should go for it.
Don’t forget to cue the outage over taking The company’s private jet, making the poor billionaires sign NDAs, JP Morgan’s shitty track record and making money off Diana. It’s barely 7 here and I’ve already read some doozies this morning.
What did people think they were going to do, PBS specials?
They’ll get to that eventually as well, but probably for a Netflix or AppleTV, since PBS is publicly funded. What’s all this faux outrage and tut-tutting? Was it because we weren’t expecting them to make money moves this quickly, or that they were looking in the wrong place (Hollywood), because that is the only narrative the press seem interested in.
Good for them! They’re both so cool ❤️
Make that coin Harry and Meghan!
This is what it means to be free for them. Gayle may have asked if they’d speak and I’m sure they considered it thoughtfully. Being influential means meeting with those with the means to contribute to causes. Going forward, I’m sure there will be a mix of events consisting of all types of audiences, rich men, poor children, disenfranchised, fashion-types, Hollywood interests, urban leaders, etc.
And after what they’ve been through already, what does it matter if they continue to be criticized for their choices? It just sounds like a boring, broken record.
Yep..Guess the Queen is realizing their draw because MH have to come back for Commonwealth MTG..
deleted
@Kaiser there was nothing wrong with your assessment. I too dont think the serena visit is true and the fools have no idea about what the prince said but they filled in the blanks via copying his past speeches. I too hope they got MORE than $1mil so you know who at the place is jelly!😏
The fail now thinks that their earning power is an insult🤭if anything its increasing their value. I now believe Meghan (alone) can EASILY make 150-200mil. No wonder queenie asked them to attend the commonwealth ceremony😏
And what people fail to realize is that part of his therapy is being able to talk about it (his mother and her untimely death and everything that goes with it). In helping others he is also helping himself. And Meghan is a big part of that.
I don’t understand the fuss
They said they would work towards being financially independent and guess what: making paid speeches is a part of it. This is how a lot of famous people make their money.
I think people are just mad that they aren’t promoting teas, doing reality shows and doing movie roles like people wanted them to do so that they could make fun of them being like Kardashians
Agree. Seems like the smart way make connections and earn money, which is what one does to be financially independent. However one feels about JP Morgan or Jamie Dimon ( E. Warren has a lot of thoughts), this is direct access to real money and real power. They have to get out there and work. This is one event, don’t know why all the girls are so pressed about it. I think a lot of people are mad because they don’t have any details, know how much exactly they were paid, or know about it until after the fact. They might have done other business events there that no one knows about. No access, no Rota, no taxpayers. Makes that mean spirited NY Mag article look ridiculous.
The Brits and the British media are so incredibly riled up and so seethingly mad at this couple for having the gall to move on with their life that fast and easy toward financial independence. They hate it that they have not gone impoverished and destitute. They hate it that they stepped out of the RF. They hate it that they are global superstars; that the whole world wants a piece of them. But didn’t they realize that it was their intense hate that made the whole world take a second look at this couple to see where that hate was coming from. And what the world found out was that outright racism was the source of all the hate. They drove them out and have lost control over them. They are now the master of their fate. And they so hate them for it. Stay mad.
I don’t know, I do cringe a bit that Harry is begging and shilling for coins now. As a Royal you bring attention to a cause, but a regular person you have to sell the cause, and it’s just weird.I’ll get used to it lol. I can imagine that was a tough crowd, some may have been smirking and sarcastically thinking “oh poor little rich boy who grew up in a castle, there are worse problems”. I feel nervous for Harry, I can imagine that Megan was nervously looking around to see how he was being received and I can see her afterwards going through it all, line by line and like a director, critiquing his words, performance etc because as an actress, she knows it’s a “show” yet Harry has gotten by as just being Harry. That could put a strain on them. Megan is type A and they can be hard on others.
I know many here will STRONGLY disagree as many here are just adoring fans and adore everrrrrrything they do and not able to discern and be critical but are into blind adoration. Kinda like people who support a Trump, they support ALL and unable to see the bad parts. I like them both but they are now just two regular working people and in the working world you get performance evaluations…bad and good.
BEGGING? Really? This gig was probably chosen out of a pile of hundreds. And I think the crowd was probably ecstatic to be in the presence of the most famous couple on earth.
Meghan doesn’t have to worry about how her husband is received because Harry is an excellent speaker who is beloved around the world. Harry isn’t the sort of man to preach to a crowd about population control when he has THREE children or about racism when he helped drive his bi-racial sister-in-law and nephew out of the country. You’re thinking about the other couple, the one with the ‘hyena grin’.
@Sorella What a crock.
Harry is begging because he might have gotten paid for a speech? is former president Obama begging when he speaks? MO?
In what world do you people live? How do you think former politicians, CEO, ambassadors, former FED governors or even university professors make money? my goodness………some people really need to move out of their bubbles
VS Former president Jimmy Carter and his wife seem to be doing well volunteering for Habitat to Humanity. Not everyone is out to make more money than they will ever need in this lifetime or the next
I doubt it. Not everyone is a jaded royal watcher that hate Harry because he married Meghan Markle. Harry’s perspective as a born royal stepping away from his privileged life will draw a lot of interest and fascination.
I got to a lot of conferences and have sat through innumerable keynotes. Aside from the celebrity factor, what expertise/insight do either of them bring to the table to be worth paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for speeches? I’m more curious about the attendee feedback, was he compelling, did it resonate, leave an impact, or was it simply satisfying an ongoing fascination with Princess Diana/Royals? No, there is nothing wrong with sharing you are in therapy, have struggled mentally, etc. but what is the long term impact on him if he essentially has to monetize his mother’s death and the aftermath to feed and house his family.
And I don’t get the folks on here who think their reasons for flying private are perfectly valid yet are all over Leo DiCaprio, Prince Charles and other celeb eco warriors for doing the same.
Um, Harry “shilling for coins” ???? He is working, same as I and most of the people commenting here have to do. Zero shame in that, for us or for him or for anyone in the BRF. And if JP Morgan want to pay him a lot of money to make a speech, that is their money, their call.
People get upset about GBR continuing to pay their security costs etc. Work like this is how they will achieve financial independence. You can’t have it both ways.
Meanwhile, back at the BRF ranch, pedo Andy continues to be financially supported by the BRF/British people, and still has his HRH, military titles etc. You are worried about Harry making a paid speech, yet your tax dollars are supporting this scumbag????
If you go to a lot of conferences as you said, you, like me, would have attended a couple with guys that survived plane crashes and became motivational speakers; or with celebrities who championed a change and created their own businesses; or just folks who wrote a best selling book about a relevant topic. It really is not that selective in terms of topic, but more in terms of celebrity, charisma, and some relation or teaching for the business world. I find that people complaining about this have never worked in the corporate world, or simply wanna find another thing to criticize.
Many organizations invited Harry over the years to speaking engagements because of his work with wounded veterans, mental health and conservation. The man created a charity to help kids in Africa dealing with the stigma of HIV, and has been able to sustain it for over 12 years, it has since been expanded to other African countries. He’s developing a mental health series with oprah, working with elephant without border and got disney to support it. He just launched a business with chase, TripAdvisor and other major players in tourism. Yet, people keep asking what he brings to the table?. Plenty! Meghan made money as an actress as keynote speaker at investment conference. She knows what is like starting a small business as a woman. She created and managed content for Tig and was invited to share her experience. Funny when folks try to downplay other people’s abilities.
you do not do those conferences!!! I can put a $1k on that; if you did, your comments here will be entirely different
Since this is basic fan fiction there is nothing to disagree with. You ‘imagine’, LOL. Sure you do.
What are you talking about? This guy has been on the world stage for a very long time, meeting everyone from heads of states, to business leaders to grassroots organizers. He knows how to give a speech and how to work a room. Harry has had to fundraise and get sponsors for his charities. As for condescension, for the past 3 years, they have run the gauntlet of way more negative press, scrutiny, bias and disrespect than the majority of people in public life ever will in their lifetime. No major sponsor is going to pay $500k plus to a speaker who can’t deliver or connect, titles be damned.
@Sorella. I’m sure most of the people in the audience have more money than Harry so I am sure they weren’t thinking “poor little rich boy”
What an incredible mind you have😂 Harry has been doing speeches for years. I mean, he spoke at Davos, Obama foundation, etc. So save your fake concern. Talking about mental health is not begging for coins. If JPMORGAN picked them up with their private jet, trust no begging involved.
Imagine, wishing for their marriage to be over after one speech. You clowns are too predictable. Stay in your misery
Yes, he has been doing speeches. But he used to represent the Crown. And UK. Now he is Harry, son of Diana. I don”t think you can compare him to B. or M. Obama. Nor he can drag this mental health topic endlessly.
Begging for coin? Lol, more like rolling in it. What exactly are you cringing at? That he is no longer a slave of the crown? Is it beneath him to assemble with fellow philanthropists? You need to get your mental health checked.
As far as “begging and shilling for coins” goes, take a look at some of Charles’ projects.
As an example, Dumfries House. Charles didn’t just “bring attention” to the fact that an estate of irreplaceable historical value was about to be lost/dispersed. To save it, he had to raise millions in additional funding to complete the initial purchase of house/furniture/grounds. To bring additional value, he’s established more than half a dozen education/training entities associated with it, almost all of which are branded – Belling Hospitality and Training Centre, Murphy Richards Engineering Education Centre – with the names of primary donors. Dumfries House has been a tremendous success on multiple levels – tourism dollars for the area, providing direct employment to locals, and providing skills training in an area that’s been somewhat economically depressed. But a huge amount of fundraising was needed to made this possible.
Meghan’s cookbook and SmartWorks initiatives are along this line of a more proactive approach to advocating for and impacting specific causes. It’ll be interesting to see what she and Harry do next.
Not all royal work has to be cutting ribbons.
Sorella —- Performance evaluation? We know they were there. We know he might have said the words, my mother, therapy, or — God forbid — Diana. That’s all WE know. How the hell you are able to evaluate their “performance” based on that is simply mind boggling.
Ever since the Sussexes freed themselves from the royal family, people have been basically calling little more than freeloaders living off the sweat and tears of the ‘people’. Well, now they’re earning their keep! So now what? Harry has been open about his mental health issues, so why wouldn’t he give a talk about the issue to a bunch of really rich men and women willing to pay to listen.
I think what bothers people the most is the fiction that Harry is this weak little boy curled up in the corner sucking his thumb, while Meghan is the one running everything, has been proven wrong. HARRY is the one who was the keynote speaker here; Meghan was basically Harry’s plus one. So Meghan doesn’t have Harry’s balls in her purse. Harry’s balls are firmly attached and resting in his pants, thank you very much.
I hope he made a SHIT LOAD of money!
I also hope Meghan was covered with pearls and wore the most expensive Givenchy or ODLR after work dress ever!!! that will make those who are incapable of doing anything with their life even more envious…………
They might be earning their keep but they are also still living off the taxpayers. Pretty good gig they have going for themselves
I agree with Woo …
A JB Morgan exec spoke on CNN stating the normal fee was between 500K and 1M. H&M have suffered enough and I refuse to read anything negative about them.
We have an expression in the therapeutic community, “It’s not who is right, it’s what is right.”
Schadenfreude to the BRF, Queenie, Chuckie, Pedo with a title, William the Terrible and the two vacuous social climbers, Carole and Kate.
I don’t see anything wrong with what they’re doing. They said they would work to become financially independent and this is a way to do that for people who can’t just go out and work a 9-5. Good for them.
Private and classy, just what they should be doing. Bravo.
There are tragic people who are emotionally invested in hating this couple, imagine living your life foaming at the mouth hating people you have never met and have never caused harm.
The security cost whining is really reaching. The son or grandson of the monarch will always be entitled to protection. It’s not a trade for doing a job that he still wanted to do but was told no.
Yay for them. They have good judgment and I support anything they do.
Page Six is pet cage liner. Utter trash. And Cindy Adams? That woman is the worst. A mean-spirited biddy. I haven’t clicked on Page Six or The NY Post in many years.
He spoke about his mother for money. After all the outrage, the law suits, Earl Spencer, Paul Burrell…all making money off of Diana’s name. It’s a shame, but what else does He bring to the table when it comes to “billionaires and A-list stars” who are willing to pay him $500,000? They want Diana, they want her legacy. Do a bunch of billionaire bankers, Wall Street bros, want to discuss mental health? No. They want a piece of Diana, a piece of royalty, of her magic. It’s a huge “get” for them, but what does it do for Harry? Being paid to talk about his trauma over losing his mother for $500,000. What emotional toll does that take on him?
You obviously have never come close to the world of ‘banking’ you talk about………….funny to read your comment!
Yeah, I’m pretty close to the banking world. It’s about access to celebrity; banking audiences are big egos who think they are always the smartest people in the room, wherever they go but they get a kick out of meeting famous people as much as anyone. I don’t doubt they were sympathetic, but the name vs the topic was the draw.
@SamC………..I don’t need to repeat myself; you obviously do not know what you are talking about! people who go into finance are smart (sorry if that hurts; that’s a statistical fact!); it is not easy to get in those top banks/HF/AM/PE type firms. Kids wouldn’t hustle for a few to break in if it was easy. Of course connections help a LOT, a great deal even but once you are in, you need something else. No wonder those people end up running central banks, creating companies or going into public office.
Finance is not the only area to meet big donors; Tech is another huge place with load of smart people……..so i am not worry about H&M. I never were as far as money is concerned!
Access to celebrity is important? funny really but it is not clear to you what “access” really means here
This. I also wonder how many times he can appear to talk about it. And those bankers love royals and celebrities.
He spoke about himself for money. Fixed that for you.
The Academy asked them if they wanted to present Best Picture. They politely declined.
Wise move.
Honestly good for them to get private gigs.
But I am having real trouble with the fact that it’s for JP Morgan. Until this both the Duchess and Duke of Sussex have done a lot for really good causes, they really tried putting their money where their mouths are. I always felt that they have been selective in where they appear and what partnerships they did. But that is easier to do if you have an income that is provided for you. I felt that them wanting financial independence would lend even more power to their selective parnership choices.
Banks still invest massively in fossil fuels and other shady initiatives. So to me this feels wrong. I understand that they have to make money somehow, but I feel that there are other initiatives and company’s that are more ethical and really try to do more for the environment and good causes than massive banks that still massively contribute to the worlds problems.
This move towards financial independence really forces them to practice what they preach and I have to be honest, I’m a little bit disappointed.
I am thinking this was a little about getting paid, a toe in the water so to speak, and a lot about networking. This event wasn’t for mid level conference goers, it was full of million/billionaires. Pure speculation on my part but it puts them in the room with people they can partner with on both charity and personal endeavors.
No one believes they were invited to speak on the investment world so the mental health angle makes the most sense to speak to. It was limited exposure media wise with opportunity to network the 1%. Its good strategy.
LOLLLLLLLLLLLll where is @kerwood to respond to your BS comment? I hope they got paid $1m to further add to your disappointment!!! LOLLLLLLLLl
do you need salt? I can buy some for you
It is entirely possible to champion the Sussex brand AND side eye JP Morgan. I see great value for them from this event as I said above, from a privacy and networking stand point it was a brilliant move.
People are going to look at who they align with as this unfolds since it’s never been done and there will be those whose judgement will be based entirely on a predisposed opinion.
It is going to be entertaining to watch it unfold.
This is what disappoints you? Not the sh*t show that was the British press and royal family driving them out of the UK, for wait for it, taking their role seriously enough to want to make a real difference and getting too much attention just by showing up.Now here comes the purity tests. They need to be financially independent, but only in the right virtuous way with the right virtuous people. We need to know all about it, but they have to be completely invisible and silent as well. You want them to be everything and nothing. Send them your suggestions, I’m sure they’ll consider it. Look at where your pensions and 401ks are invested, or the funds where your municipalities put their money. That you can change more than where these two decide to give a speech. Vote Green, and ride a bicycle, and make some lemonade.
But how are you going to get big banks to invest their money in charitable causes and things that are important to you if you don’t ask? This was a way for Harry to make money, yes, but he got to speak about whatever he wanted and he chose to speak on the things that are important to him and why they’re important. And just by being in that room, they met and networked with hundreds of people who all make a lot of money and might want to be seen supporting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. These big companies all do philanthropy, even if it’s just to make themselves look better. I’d rather they give their charitable donations to mental health causes supported by the Sussexes then some right wing Christian “charity” that funds a bunch of evangelical churches in the Midwest, or something like “crisis pregnancy centers” that are actually just anti-abortion clinics run by random church ladies and not nurses who give out pamphlets full of lies. I’d much rather the Sussexes be in the building talking to all these rich people about Sussex supported charities than someone else.
Totally off topic but come tax time which taxan do they pay?
Megan is used to paying taxes and filing a return.
How does that work for Harry? Does he have to list trusts an such that usually kept private?
And what did people think they were going to do?
If they need to earn enough money to become independent not-for-profits can not pay that kind of fee.
Not my ideal choice for their first move, but I suspect they’ve thought things through. This most likely served as a great paycheck and networking opportunity. It’s not foundation related, but they are meeting the people that help them with their foundation down the line.
As someone who produced these sorts of events for investment banks for many years, I would put the price tag at over 2m for attending, give or take a bit depending on what side events they did around the main speech.
Does Harry have anything to offer these PE guys from a professional standpoint? No, of course not. But having these two would be worth every penny, because of the bragging rights at the country club and around the boardroom table “oh I met Harry and Meghan, at this JPM thing, blah blah blah”. The aim is to get your biggest clients in the room, and mission accomplished.
I think H and M could coast by on these sorts of appearances, talking about the same mental health stuff and invoking Diana, for about another three years or so. After that, as a producer I’d be asking why I’m paying this money and what can they bring that is new?
This is the first step. No one knows how this will turn out, I hope well for them. It is interesting to see and hopefully for them it works out well and they are happy and successful. Another plus is that it shows a path for Charlotte and Louis in the future ( because it is hard to be in the shadow of someone else you entire life cough cough all of Charles’ and Elizabeth’s siblings). I wonder how long the monarchy lasts in its current incarnation, I think it will likely evolve to be more similar to other current monarchies. It is interesting how much money they have compared to other monarchs in Europe.
I dont think William will ever allow Charlotte or Louis for this path. Their purpose is to be punching bag for george and his wife. The behaviour from their kids in public is that george is more like Charles and we know how Charles become. I’m pretty sure Kate is more devote to Louis because he practically saved her marraige to William in her mind. Like queen with Andy, I’m sure george grow up with grandfather , father throw their siblings under bus for own pr is going to impact george for that same path . He might spare Charlotte like Charles did to anne they don’t have much age gap like George and Charlotte. But george and louis the scenario is more and more like andy and charles. They dont be like diana boys closeness , eventhough in the end they turn out exactly like Andy and Charles. Let’s see how cambridges kids do for pr. Ps anyone saying cambridges kids will be middleton is very wrong beacuse middleton kids didnt grownup in castle and they didnt grownup with heir and spare mind.
Really? They are going to turn out like Andy and Charles? Any chance we could not project fan fiction on anyone’s kids?
This seems like a smart move that fits into their “portfolio” of interests well – investing in marginalized communities, the environment, and mental health awareness. These are things his brother also claims to care about, too, right? So these shouldn’t be controversial.
I thought the revelation that Harry has been in therapy for three years really heartening, and maybe that’s why he’s been able to identify and take action to get away from some of these toxic behaviors. Supposedly he’s also stepped away from some of his school friends (presumably the ones that partied with him in Vegas and threw parties where Nazi costumes were acceptable, so, you know, huge loss), all blamed on Meghan of course.
I’m sure the outlets that will call Harry’s speech “tacky” are the same ones who publish headlines about what Diana would or wouldn’t like for “her boys”, according to some random palace insider.
I like Meghan, I am rooting for them, and all that, but honestly, every time I read how a person X, Y, Z got paid crazy amount of money for a ten-minute speech I think of the salaries of teachers and professors who hold lectures and classes for multiple hours a day and who are experts in their respective areas and I get really annoyed.
but you really shouldn’t. I am an american and I am a firm believer in capitalism as a mean to help people drive themselves out of poverty……..of course reckless capitalism drives to nationalism and that’s what we are seeing in the US and UK with Brexit.
Everything in capitalism is derived from value people perceived you bring to society…..that’s where the unfairness and the lack of information kick in.
1) Athletes are paid millions of dollars to dribble, shoot a ball or hit one: Kobe Bryant, LBJ, MJ, Magic, Larry Bird, Tiger Woods, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, etc… but you only see those who have succeeded; you don’t get to hear about those who tried to reach those highs, fail and are struggling –> this is lack of information; do you think it is easy to become LBJ or KB or MJ? of course not, but a lot tried and FAILED! so those who succeed should be rewarded for it …..simple!
2) Teachers are very valuable to society; I am talking here about public school teachers. why don’t you ask your community why they are underpaid? you yourself are part of the problem. You value your entertainment more than teaching, hence the price of your entertainment will go up and the salary of teachers will go down……….it is simple law of life: supply and demand. Don’t blame anyone except the people who vote…..NO ONE ELSE is to blame here.
3) Seeing people get mad because someone makes load of money in a few minutes is insane. It means you don’t understand what is called human capital. Bill Gates will never be poor because even if you take away his entire fortune, he will rebuild it in a few years…… that’s where capitalism has failed the idiots who think they can be the next Jeff or Jack D by simply doing nothing and expecting something in return
People should invest in developing themselves, that’s the only value they have. Risk takers should always be rewarded more than those who do 9-5 jobs (people doing it are MOSTLY risk adverse people). That’s perfectly normal. University professors at Ivy league or Ivy league like universities like MIT/Stanford and the likes are NOT poor. What are you talking about? why do you think there is so much VC spirit in the US?
Sorry for the rant; I should just stop; this is not the place to talk about such things
Being a Prince of the United Kingdom and a former POTUS pays very, very well if you give speeches, although I see your point.
I don’t see anything tacky or shady about this. Harry gave a speech to JP Morgan high rollers and investors. They are going after big donations for their Foundation in my opinion. Wealthy investors like to be wooed for donations at very private, very exclusive events. Investors at that Miami event are the kind that write donation checks for 6 or even 7 figures. Of course the Sussexes are hustling. They’re going to be doing a lot of meet and greets, and private speeches at these type of events to bring investment into their Foundation. That’s how that world works. That’s one of the ways they are going to bring in funds to enable their work. I’m sure they expect the RABID bottom feeders to dissect and find extreme fault with everything they can find out about the appearance including — but not limited to —- travel arrangements, who else was there, what he said, where they stayed, what she wore. I read that the RR especially are focusing on what it cost them to travel and the expense of their security detail. So nothing has changed or will change when it comes to the attacks. The “RABIDS” won’t be happy until the 3 of them sit in some locked cage somewhere so “safe” that they need no security. What am I thinking, even that won’t make the RABIDS happy. I’m glad to hear the Sussexes are continuing to move forward in building their Foundation. I for one am not going to add my voice to this nasty nitpicking and sit in judgement of every move or word they make.
You know they aren’t doing anything different that what Charles has done for years to fund his Prince’s Trust Charity or to pay back the $20 million loan he took out to save Dumfries House and it’s collection of Chippendale furniture. The Sussex’s are just starting to build the support for their foundation, like finding the people that they will be able to turn to in the future for help in funding initiatives and special causes they wish to support. I wonder if they have talked to Charles about how he built his Prince’s Trust Charity from the ground up to the powerhouse it is today?
Your forgot the £17m he had to borrow from the Queen to pay Diana off.
I think this is a great way for Harry and Meghan to “become financially independent”! As I commented above we really don’t know if they money they were paid went into their private coffers or their foundation or a bit of both. I hope that at their “year-end review” with the royals they are able to tell Charles to keep his money as they don’t need it.
If it’s good enough for Barack Obama, it’s good enough for Harry
Thank you…………I think some live in a dream world where they think money will come to their door or fall from trees LOLLLLLLLLLLL
Networking, Networking, Networking…….that’s what you learn when you work, or go to business school or go to any elite college in the US. why do people think some would kill to put their kids in those universities? it is only there that you get to meet certain type of people………full disclosure, to succeed, one doesn’t need to necessarily do that of course
It would be great to have all these speeches made into a book or in a blog so the tabloids did not have a hand on this narrative.
I don’t get why it’s so important that people know how much they were paid, so petty. It’s like reporters saying “We don’t even know the name of their second dog.” Who needs to know and why? Ugh.
I’m finding rather hysterical how much the press is pushing this story, they are desperate to whip the public into screaming disapprovement over everything Harry and Meghan do. How is the public so blind to this??
MORE POWER TO YOU HARRY AND MEGHAN DO WHAT IS BEST FOR YOUR LITTLE FAMILY