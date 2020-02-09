Naomi Watts in Chanel at the Spirit Awards: fabulous flapper or falls flat?

I’m sorry for the dumb alliterative title but I couldn’t help myself! It’s Sunday and we have the Oscars tonight, let me have this. Naomi Watts was in a pink floral watercolor print Chanel gown with black straps and asymmetric ruffles. For part of the Spirits red carpet she had a black jacket draped over it. This looks cute without the jacket and has a flapper vibe. I like how it moved on camera but it’s not photographing as well. The white and black shoes are all wrong and are throwing this off.
Margaret Qualley was also in Chanel, in a fussy ombre chiffon dress with tiny buttons and a jeweled chain belt. I don’t like the folded over waistline but the rest of the dress is interesting. She was quite good in OUATIH.
Joey King looked both fashion-forward and elegant in a Oscar de la Renta draped pink and light orange gown with a pink suit jacket. This is so unique and pretty, I’m really impressed. Her shoes are perfect too. Her sister, Hunter King, was in a Chalayan gown. I haven’t seen that kind of confetti detailing before and I love it.
Hunter Schafer, 21, is in Euphoria. She was in a Loewe dress with Malone Souliers shoes. There are so many layers of ruffles that it looks costumey, especially with her styling. Maybe the top half would work with a sleek skirt or pants.
Look how cute she is when she smiles though.
Naomi, that’s a total fail! She’s great on screen but I never like her fashion. Those black straps… ugh.
Hunter is a biological woman?! Let me say, she has done a beautiful job playing a young trans woman on euphoria. I don’t try to “figure out” the gender of people in general, but she did such a beautiful job in that role I just assumed she was a trans woman in real life.
Oh I didn’t know! I’ll research that and make sure I’m gendering Hunter correctly. My apologies. Update: I am gendering her right and she is a transgender woman who uses she/her pronouns.
I have a question which may sound very insensitive and I’m so sorry but it’s a real question: Once a person has transitioned, are they still trans-gender or are they fully gendered? This is such a perfect example, as she identifies as a woman, we Identified her as a woman, so is it appropriate, calling her trans? I wouldn’t have known she was ‘once a man, now a woman’ but do now because someone pointed it out …. will she still be considered a trans-woman when she’s been a woman for however many years? Is there ever a time when she is no longer trans, but is simply ‘a woman’? And/or vice versa…when is a trans-man simply ‘a man’. Eg: is Chaz Bono a man yet, or still a trans-man? Hunter identifies as she and her so are we discourteous by calling her trans? So, when she’s 30, 40, 60, is she still trans or is she simply a woman? And does it depend on whether they self-identify as trans, or once they pick their pronouns, do we identify as per the chosen pronoun? Thank you
She is a transgender woman and uses she or they pronouns. And is absolutely stunning and really talented.
To me, Naomi just looks daggy.
In the pic with 2 women, is the one on the right in white, doesn’t she play Summer on the Young & the Restless?
Naomis dress is awful. I don’t know any of these other people.
Rita Wilson’s hair and make up person for the globes was late, Naomi’s hair person did not show at all it seems. And all the dresses here are meh
Yes, Naomi’s hair looks so bad. And I think she’s been looking so lovely lately. The dress is horrible too. Head to toe, she looks matronly, which she definitely is not.
And what the heck does she have on her feet?!
These looks are all terrible, I’ll be glad to see the end of these excessively ruffled dresses with seemingly random “details”, ugh! And the draped blazers add nothing.
Big fat no to all of these tragic outfits!
So much fug.
Joey King is definitely one to watch fashion wise. She’s worn some great outfits this award season.
Yikes NO NAOMI NO
Joey’s look is the closest we’ve come to successful but JFC enough with the blazers, they’re too much. They’re not working. That’s a gorgeous dress and you can’t even see it because of that dumbfck blazer.