Naomi Watts in Chanel at the Spirit Awards: fabulous flapper or falls flat?



I’m sorry for the dumb alliterative title but I couldn’t help myself! It’s Sunday and we have the Oscars tonight, let me have this. Naomi Watts was in a pink floral watercolor print Chanel gown with black straps and asymmetric ruffles. For part of the Spirits red carpet she had a black jacket draped over it. This looks cute without the jacket and has a flapper vibe. I like how it moved on camera but it’s not photographing as well. The white and black shoes are all wrong and are throwing this off.

Margaret Qualley was also in Chanel, in a fussy ombre chiffon dress with tiny buttons and a jeweled chain belt. I don’t like the folded over waistline but the rest of the dress is interesting. She was quite good in OUATIH.

Joey King looked both fashion-forward and elegant in a Oscar de la Renta draped pink and light orange gown with a pink suit jacket. This is so unique and pretty, I’m really impressed. Her shoes are perfect too. Her sister, Hunter King, was in a Chalayan gown. I haven’t seen that kind of confetti detailing before and I love it.

Hunter Schafer, 21, is in Euphoria. She was in a Loewe dress with Malone Souliers shoes. There are so many layers of ruffles that it looks costumey, especially with her styling. Maybe the top half would work with a sleek skirt or pants.

Look how cute she is when she smiles though.

