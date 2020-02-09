Jennifer Lopez in Valentino at the Spirit Awards: glamorous loser?

On the plus side, my nemesis Laura Dern didn’t win the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress. On the other hand, neither did Jennifer Lopez! That award went to The Farewell’s Zhao Shuzhen, who could not travel to the LA for Oscar weekend because of the Cononavirus. The way it ended up, Jennifer Lopez didn’t even get on stage at the Spirit Awards! Which is horrible – if you have J.Lo at your weird tent-awards show, put her on stage for something! Alas, it did not happen. Jennifer was all glammed out with no place to go other than her giant mansion and probably a million Oscar parties. Most people wear suits or simple boho looks for the Spirit Awards. Not J.Lo – she wore this great, glam Valentino look and she looked amazing. While she didn’t get on stage, she was front and center and there were tons of cutaways.

Emily Ratajkowski also wore Valentino, and it’s a cute little minidress. Her body remains crazy, but… that’s basically all she has, right?

Laura Dern also wore Valentino dress (with Tiffany & Co. jewelry) and never fear, she got on stage because Marriage Story won the Robert Altman Award for the ensemble. I loathe her dress!