Jennifer Lopez in Valentino at the Spirit Awards: glamorous loser?

On the plus side, my nemesis Laura Dern didn’t win the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress. On the other hand, neither did Jennifer Lopez! That award went to The Farewell’s Zhao Shuzhen, who could not travel to the LA for Oscar weekend because of the Cononavirus. The way it ended up, Jennifer Lopez didn’t even get on stage at the Spirit Awards! Which is horrible – if you have J.Lo at your weird tent-awards show, put her on stage for something! Alas, it did not happen. Jennifer was all glammed out with no place to go other than her giant mansion and probably a million Oscar parties. Most people wear suits or simple boho looks for the Spirit Awards. Not J.Lo – she wore this great, glam Valentino look and she looked amazing. While she didn’t get on stage, she was front and center and there were tons of cutaways.
Emily Ratajkowski also wore Valentino, and it’s a cute little minidress. Her body remains crazy, but… that’s basically all she has, right?
Laura Dern also wore Valentino dress (with Tiffany & Co. jewelry) and never fear, she got on stage because Marriage Story won the Robert Altman Award for the ensemble. I loathe her dress!
Photos courtesy of Getty and Avalon Red.
Three pics and three very different styles. Wow.
My god I’ve clicked on 3 posts here of Spirit fashions and they just go from bad to worse. 🤯
I love JLo’s look, but it seem’s to formal and glitzy for the Independents, Dern’s look is to frumpy and the design looks like wallpaper.
The front of Dern’s dress looks like a pair of hands holding her at her vagina. Very unfortunate pattern placement..
JLo looks amazing and I LOVE her hair! Laura Dern’s dress/accessories age her by like, 20 years.
oh, so funny! I love everything about JLo’s look EXCEPT her hair, which looks flat and lifeless to me ‘small’ even considering the glam and size of skirt….I love how different people see different things ….
Same, she is killing it in this outfit but her hair cheapens the whole look…
I love this look on JLo, wow! The look is both classic and glam to the nth degree.
The other two are so awful, I hardly know what to say in one paragraph. That getup on your nemesis there is one of the most hideous things I’ve ever seen on a red carpet, fail, fail, fail! Hideous dress, hideous, pointy, shoes, bag is seemingly random.
I like the outfit JLo is wearing, not so much the hair.
I like Laura’s purse and boots, not the dress..
JLo looks fabulous except for the hair.
Ok, lol, now I need to know why she’s your nemesis! I don’t open her posts, because she seems very vanilla, but now I’ll be in the archives for a few hours,
Imo This Is JLos best look in a long time. Too bad it’s totally inappropriate for the event. She just can’t stay away from the glitter and glitz for one night! Then again I don’t really like Emily whatshername or Laura’s looks even though they are what you’d wear for the Spirit awards
I LOVE Jlo’s outfit!!! She looks gorgeous!!! Wrong event, bit too much for this award show though…just too dressy for a casual tent event!!!
I feel fo her as I think she knows her chance for even future nominations are slim, she’s not offered the plum award bait roles and there are MANY more talented actresses in her age group. (Nicole, Charlize:, Renee, Sandra ect) so despite looking amazing, the roles aren’t aplenty for 45+ women. But everyone I know said Hustlers was so-so, lost them midway and that she was good but not Oscar nomination or Oscar win good and are ok with her non-nomination.
+1. She just isn’t that great of an actress although there’s been an insane publicity push for her, the money spent could feed an incredible amount of hungry kids. Hopefully once award season is over they’ll stop pushing her so hard. Same goes for Aniston.
I have always thought she never got enough credit for her role in ‘Enough’….
Hoo boy, Laura Dern’s dress—my eyes! And she’s carrying a little red toolbox.
I honestly tried to rewatch Hustlers to see what I missed that made this performance so award worthy. I didn’t make it through a second time. I love J Lo for a multitude of reasons, but I maintain this wasn’t an Oscar worthy role and she wasn’t even the best actress in the film. I do hope it opens more doors for her though.
My thoughts exactly. I love her and was amazing in the stripping scene, but to get an award for a stripping scene? Not so much, really.
I love J.Lo. and she was good in Hustlers, but to be honest, I expected more. I don’t know why, but I think that the movie would actually work better as a comedy. And she basically played a less sophisticated version of herself and I think she had better roles. For example, I really liked her in Wedding Planner. I think she was great, and I love that movie.
I hope she gets more quality work in the future, honestly.
On the other hand, she KILLED IT at Super Bowl, and I am actually amazed how and when and where she finds the energy and organize herself to do all this.
I’m very happy for Zhao Shuzhen. She was incredible in The Farewell.