Scarlett Johansson in Balmain at the Spirit Awards: cute, retro or blah?

Actress Scarlett Johansson wearing a Balmain dress and Hanut Singh earrings arrives at the 2020 Film...

Scarlett Johansson remains an awards season loser after the Independent Spirit Awards. She even lost Best Actress to Renee Zellweger at the Spirit Awards, which is crazy, I guess, although Judy did look like a somewhat inexpensive film. ScarJo has been taking the losses in stride, perhaps she’s even genuinely happy to be invited to the party (this are her first-ever Oscar nominations). So ScarJo is in a good mood, which might explain her hair – for years, we’ve been waiting for her to go back to longish blonde hair and here we are. She looks great! The Balmain dress is not great, but whatever. She seems like she was having a nice time.

Embed from Getty Images

Renee Zellweger in Dior. This is good? It actually makes me curious about what she’ll wear to the Oscars. While I haven’t been a fan of Renee’s drunk-Alabaman awards-season tour, I have to admit that her style has almost always been on-point. Renee might end up as one of the best-dressed women at the Oscars.

Actress Renee Zellweger poses in the press room with the Best Female Lead award for 'Judy' at the 20...

Elisabeth Moss in a Co suit and Theory blouse. Honestly, I love this? It’s not for every event, but I like that she looks like part of the Reservoir Dogs crew for the Spirit Awards.

Actress Elisabeth Moss wearing a Co suit, Theory blouse, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Harry Kotlar earrings...

Mindy Kaling in a very colorful Carolina Herrera. I don’t hate the print, but I’m not sure about the cut here?

Embed from Getty Images

Mindy Kaling attends The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles

Photos courtesy of Getty and Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Scarlett Johansson in Balmain at the Spirit Awards: cute, retro or blah?”

  1. Esmom says:
    February 9, 2020 at 8:34 am

    Love Moss’s look but would love it more if it was a bit more fitted-looking. It looks too big.

    Mindy’s dress reminds me of why I don’t wear floral dresses anymore — they make me feel like I’m wearing a tablecloth.

    I don’t like Scar Jo’s dress but her hair does look nice at this length.

    Reply
  2. Laura says:
    February 9, 2020 at 9:04 am

    Mindy looks great and looks like she’s feeling herself. Love it!

    Reply
  3. Sasha says:
    February 9, 2020 at 9:07 am

    Renee looks fantastic! Her face looks settled and more like her old self. She looks lovely 😊

    Reply
  4. FHMom says:
    February 9, 2020 at 9:17 am

    Renee looks great. ScarJo looks so much better with the longer hair, but I don’t like the center part. I don’t care for her, but she was really good in A Marriage Story. Maybe she’s thrilled to be nominated for 2 roles even though she won’t win anything.

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    February 9, 2020 at 9:33 am

    I hate that crossed-leg pose, does ScarJo have to pee? Moss’ outfit is very cute and I love her hair. Mindy looks fab.

    Reply
  6. Smalls says:
    February 9, 2020 at 9:39 am

    Thank the hair gods, she is growing out that nightmare mom bob!!!!

    Reply
  7. Elisa says:
    February 9, 2020 at 10:16 am

    Scarlett looks great from the neck up, but her dress is awful. IMO the only good outfit here is Zellweger’s.

    Reply
  8. Sass says:
    February 9, 2020 at 10:24 am

    What…the FCK is ScarJo wearing.

    Honestly the fashion lately has all been pretty appalling, with a few “not so bad” stand outs but nothing great.

    Sigh

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment