Scarlett Johansson in Balmain at the Spirit Awards: cute, retro or blah?

Scarlett Johansson remains an awards season loser after the Independent Spirit Awards. She even lost Best Actress to Renee Zellweger at the Spirit Awards, which is crazy, I guess, although Judy did look like a somewhat inexpensive film. ScarJo has been taking the losses in stride, perhaps she’s even genuinely happy to be invited to the party (this are her first-ever Oscar nominations). So ScarJo is in a good mood, which might explain her hair – for years, we’ve been waiting for her to go back to longish blonde hair and here we are. She looks great! The Balmain dress is not great, but whatever. She seems like she was having a nice time.
Renee Zellweger in Dior. This is good? It actually makes me curious about what she’ll wear to the Oscars. While I haven’t been a fan of Renee’s drunk-Alabaman awards-season tour, I have to admit that her style has almost always been on-point. Renee might end up as one of the best-dressed women at the Oscars.
Elisabeth Moss in a Co suit and Theory blouse. Honestly, I love this? It’s not for every event, but I like that she looks like part of the Reservoir Dogs crew for the Spirit Awards.
Mindy Kaling in a very colorful Carolina Herrera. I don’t hate the print, but I’m not sure about the cut here?
Photos courtesy of Getty and Avalon Red.
Love Moss’s look but would love it more if it was a bit more fitted-looking. It looks too big.
Mindy’s dress reminds me of why I don’t wear floral dresses anymore — they make me feel like I’m wearing a tablecloth.
I don’t like Scar Jo’s dress but her hair does look nice at this length.
Finally! After clicking on the other 3 Spirit fashion posts and hating the fashion, here are some nice looks. Love Mindy and Rene.
Mindy looks great and looks like she’s feeling herself. Love it!
Renee looks fantastic! Her face looks settled and more like her old self. She looks lovely 😊
yep, her outfit is my favourite
Renee looks great. ScarJo looks so much better with the longer hair, but I don’t like the center part. I don’t care for her, but she was really good in A Marriage Story. Maybe she’s thrilled to be nominated for 2 roles even though she won’t win anything.
I hate that crossed-leg pose, does ScarJo have to pee? Moss’ outfit is very cute and I love her hair. Mindy looks fab.
Thank the hair gods, she is growing out that nightmare mom bob!!!!
Scarlett looks great from the neck up, but her dress is awful. IMO the only good outfit here is Zellweger’s.
What…the FCK is ScarJo wearing.
Honestly the fashion lately has all been pretty appalling, with a few “not so bad” stand outs but nothing great.
Sigh