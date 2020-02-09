Olivia Wilde in a boho Fendi at the Spirit Awards: lovely or washed-out?

Booksmart ended up winning Best First Film at the Independent Spirit Awards. Olivia Wilde was a first-time feature director, and having recently seen Booksmart, I do agree that Olivia deserved some recognition for the work. She was super-pleased about it too! Fashion-wise, Olivia was like Jennifer Lopez in that she overdressed a bit in this big Fendi gown. I guess it was supposed to look boho, but was it really? Mostly, I just think it was the wrong color.

Beanie Feldstein wore Markarian and this is… not great. There really should be a rule about taffeta dresses, like… don’t wear taffeta dresses if you can help it, or something. The stuff at the shoulder is bugging me massively.

I’ve finally figured out why I enjoy Kaitlyn Dever so much in films and on the red carpet – she’s like the new Ellen Page, right? She’s a pretty little doll who can ACT and she looks like Ellen Page’s little sister. Kaitlyn has been quietly killing it sartorially too – she wore Valentino for the Spirit Awards.

