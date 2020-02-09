Olivia Wilde in a boho Fendi at the Spirit Awards: lovely or washed-out?

Olivia Wilde arrives at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards, held on the beach in Santa Monica,...

Booksmart ended up winning Best First Film at the Independent Spirit Awards. Olivia Wilde was a first-time feature director, and having recently seen Booksmart, I do agree that Olivia deserved some recognition for the work. She was super-pleased about it too! Fashion-wise, Olivia was like Jennifer Lopez in that she overdressed a bit in this big Fendi gown. I guess it was supposed to look boho, but was it really? Mostly, I just think it was the wrong color.

Beanie Feldstein wore Markarian and this is… not great. There really should be a rule about taffeta dresses, like… don’t wear taffeta dresses if you can help it, or something. The stuff at the shoulder is bugging me massively.

Actress Beanie Feldstein wearing a custom Markarian dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Irene Neuw...

I’ve finally figured out why I enjoy Kaitlyn Dever so much in films and on the red carpet – she’s like the new Ellen Page, right? She’s a pretty little doll who can ACT and she looks like Ellen Page’s little sister. Kaitlyn has been quietly killing it sartorially too – she wore Valentino for the Spirit Awards.

Kaitlyn Dever arrives at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards, held on the beach in Santa Monica,...

9 Responses to “Olivia Wilde in a boho Fendi at the Spirit Awards: lovely or washed-out?”

  1. Lou says:
    February 9, 2020 at 8:48 am

    Never saw Booksmart, but I watched Unbelievable with Kaitlyn Dever and she was devastatingly good in that!

    Reply
  2. Laura says:
    February 9, 2020 at 8:59 am

    Olivia Wilde is gorgeous but I don’t understand her penchant for Little House on the Prairie cosplay.

    Reply
  3. Esmom says:
    February 9, 2020 at 9:09 am

    I actually like all of these looks. I agree the sleeves on Beanie’s are a bit OTT but in general the whole aesthetic suits her.

    Reply
  4. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    February 9, 2020 at 9:39 am

    I will clearly never be a fashion icon cause I don’t get most of these outfits. *shrug*

    Reply
  5. Scollins says:
    February 9, 2020 at 9:54 am

    Kaitlyn Dever … amazing. Dress and acting. We need to see more of her asap.

    Reply

