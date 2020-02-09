Olivia Wilde in a boho Fendi at the Spirit Awards: lovely or washed-out?

Booksmart ended up winning Best First Film at the Independent Spirit Awards. Olivia Wilde was a first-time feature director, and having recently seen Booksmart, I do agree that Olivia deserved some recognition for the work. She was super-pleased about it too! Fashion-wise, Olivia was like Jennifer Lopez in that she overdressed a bit in this big Fendi gown. I guess it was supposed to look boho, but was it really? Mostly, I just think it was the wrong color.
Beanie Feldstein wore Markarian and this is… not great. There really should be a rule about taffeta dresses, like… don’t wear taffeta dresses if you can help it, or something. The stuff at the shoulder is bugging me massively.
I’ve finally figured out why I enjoy Kaitlyn Dever so much in films and on the red carpet – she’s like the new Ellen Page, right? She’s a pretty little doll who can ACT and she looks like Ellen Page’s little sister. Kaitlyn has been quietly killing it sartorially too – she wore Valentino for the Spirit Awards.
Photos courtesy of Getty and Avalon Red.
Never saw Booksmart, but I watched Unbelievable with Kaitlyn Dever and she was devastatingly good in that!
She’s a wonderful actress. That dress would look awful on most people, but with youth and beauty on her side, she pulls it off.
Book Smart is sooooo funny!
Olivia Wilde is gorgeous but I don’t understand her penchant for Little House on the Prairie cosplay.
To me, it screams 1970s bridesmaid- all she needs is a matching wide-brimmed, floppy hat.
I actually like all of these looks. I agree the sleeves on Beanie’s are a bit OTT but in general the whole aesthetic suits her.
That color is really pretty on her!!
I will clearly never be a fashion icon cause I don’t get most of these outfits. *shrug*
Kaitlyn Dever … amazing. Dress and acting. We need to see more of her asap.