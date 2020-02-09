Adam Sandler’s Best Actor speech for ‘Uncut Gems’ at the Spirit Awards was amazing

There’s a lot of fashion to cover from the Independent Spirit Awards, but just know this: no one at tonight’s Oscars will give a speech like Adam Sandler did at the Spirits. Adam was “snubbed” for nearly every major award nomination for Uncut Gems, making him the J.Lo of the men’s side – the one stretching his dramatic chops for some gritty independent film work, only to be shut out in favor of more establishment nominees. Unlike J.Lo, Adam actually won an Spirit Award though, and he came prepared with a brilliant speech. This is NSFW but absolutely worth it. It was hilarious and props to Sandler. It killed in the room too. I wish we could see something like this at the Oscars!
Here’s Idina Menzel in Michael Kors (she stars in Uncut Gems too). It’s not my taste, but it’s a sort of vintage-flavored suit and it looks nice on her.
Rachel Brosnahan in Brandon Maxwell – as a blonde, she looks like Evan Rachel Wood, so when I saw her, I was like “damn, why isn’t ERW wearing a pantsuit?” This is fine though.
Well I did not expect to be so thoroughly CHARMED by Adam F*cking Sandler, but here we are! That was adorable.
I watched the film and was just thinking how I couldn’t believe that I utterly enjoyed a film with Adam Sandler and him as an actor. He nailed it, was great in it. You know what, I’d watch another film with him as long as he doesn’t talk like a man child, cause he obviously has talent.
Amazing. Adam Sandler was charming and adorable. There’s hope for 2020 yet.
It was great! It was so warm and funny and charming. I love that he recognized so many of the people he worked with prior including everyone he worked with on his comedies. He also obviously gave hilarious shoutouts to the Safdie’s and he also shouted out Noah Baumbach and they all mentioned Adam in their speeches as well.
My fav speech of the whole night though was Josh and Benny Safdie winning for best director- they gave 2 speeches at once and talked all over each other which is basically the style of all of their movies. You could hear the audience laughing- it was wonderful.
I had no idea Adam Sandler is such a nice guy. I’m so glad he won for best personality lol.
Adam Sandler and I have mutual friends and apparently he’s a lovely person. I met him once briefly and he seemed nice. Unfortunately I absolutely hated that movie and walked out. I did, however, appreciate his acting skills. I just hated the characters, especially his and just couldn’t watch the film and left.
Awww…he gets some crap for his silly movies, but he has made some good ones over the years and they all have heart. 50 First Dates is one of my all time favorite comedies. Great speech and I’m glad he got some love!