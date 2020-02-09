Adam Sandler’s Best Actor speech for ‘Uncut Gems’ at the Spirit Awards was amazing

There’s a lot of fashion to cover from the Independent Spirit Awards, but just know this: no one at tonight’s Oscars will give a speech like Adam Sandler did at the Spirits. Adam was “snubbed” for nearly every major award nomination for Uncut Gems, making him the J.Lo of the men’s side – the one stretching his dramatic chops for some gritty independent film work, only to be shut out in favor of more establishment nominees. Unlike J.Lo, Adam actually won an Spirit Award though, and he came prepared with a brilliant speech. This is NSFW but absolutely worth it. It was hilarious and props to Sandler. It killed in the room too. I wish we could see something like this at the Oscars!

Here’s Idina Menzel in Michael Kors (she stars in Uncut Gems too). It’s not my taste, but it’s a sort of vintage-flavored suit and it looks nice on her.

Rachel Brosnahan in Brandon Maxwell – as a blonde, she looks like Evan Rachel Wood, so when I saw her, I was like “damn, why isn’t ERW wearing a pantsuit?” This is fine though.

