Aubrey Plaza was incredible hosting the Spirit Awards, she should host everything



Aubrey Plaza absolutely killed it as the host of the Spirit Awards last night, but that’s what we expect from her after her first time hosting last year. The show opened with a pretaped segment of Aubrey doing an excellent Renee Zellweger as Judy Davis. She also played Willem Dafoe’s character in The Lighthouse against an amazing Michael Sheen as Robert Pattinson in another segment. (The Lighthouse won best cinematography, here’s a link to the nominees and winners.) Aubrey’s opening number and monologue is below. She sang, danced a little, talked about the diversity of the Spirit Awards vs. the other awards, and made a cute joke about how she and Jennifer Lopez are “super hot Puerto Ricans.” It was highly entertaining and I would say that the Spirit Awards are the most watchable of any awards show. They ended in 2.5 hours and they air at a super early time, from 5 to 7:30 EST. If only that were the airtime for most shows.

Here’s Aubrey’s opening number.



Aubrey was in a red and black Alexander McQueen suit on the carpet. This is so striking! Check out the red piping along the pants. Also I loved her in the new Child’s Play that movie was way better than I expected.

Greta Gerwig was there are Noah Baumbach’s plus one. As he said when his bummer film Marriage Story won Best Screenplay (it also got the Robert Altman award), Greta’s movie, Little Women, was too expensive to get nominated for a spirit award. I did not like Marriage Story at all and am baffled as to why it’s being nominated for everything. Little Women was decent but it took about 45 minutes to make me interested, which is way too long. The timeline was so wacky, as is Greta’s Prada “patchwork poplin shirtdress.” I’m putting that in quotes as it’s how Prada described it in a promotional email. This mixes pinstripes with equally bad floral and black patterns along with pleats and ruching. Who could even come up with this dress?

Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre is the director of The Mustang, which was nominated for best first feature. That category went to Booksmart. She got the much better Prada dress. This flowy floral gown is so pretty and perfect for the Spirit Awards. The hanging bunches of tulips at the shoulders are a little dippy, but I’ve never seen that detail on a dress before and they’re just in one place. Someone restrained themselves.

