2020 Oscars Open Post: Hosted by Brad Pitt’s mystery speechwriter

Alia Shawkat at the 'Apocalypse Now' reunion in Hollywood

Here is our 2020 Oscars Open Post, hosted by Alia Shawkat aka Brad Pitt’s Mysterious Unknown Speechwriter. People didn’t pull Alia’s name out of thin air – Brad and Alia were hanging out together a few times last year, and we were told that they were “friends” or something. Perhaps she was researching his “voice” to better write his awards-season speeches. We do know with relative certainty that Brad isn’t writing his own dang speeches, and Alia is as good a guess as anybody. There’s actually a genuine hope that Brad Pitt gives a shout-out to his speechwriter tonight, when he wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Anyway, I have no idea what to expect from this year’s Oscars other than… expect the expected. All four acting categories are almost certainly locks, and the biggest dramas will likely be Best Director and Best Picture. Will Parasite and Bong Joon-ho pull through? Will Academy voters go for a war movie like 1917? Or will they reward a love letter to 1960s Hollywood? We’ll see.

CB and I will be tweeting throughout the red carpet and awards show, and you can follow us here @Celebitchy and here @KaiseratCB. We’ll have full fashion coverage from the Oscars tomorrow, along with an Oscar recap and probably whatever other Oscar dramas come up. Come and join us bright and early!

26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Media Center

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “2020 Oscars Open Post: Hosted by Brad Pitt’s mystery speechwriter”

  1. JustMe says:
    February 9, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    Let’s see if Brad shows up with Jen and breaks the internet

    Reply
  2. Silver Charm says:
    February 9, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    TBH I’m more looking forward to Joaquin Phoenix’s speech than whatever dad jokes coming falling out of Brad’s pie hole. Even if it was a mess at the beginning of award season, Joaquin has something to say.

    Reply
  3. Snazzy says:
    February 9, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    Mindy looks fantastic in that yellow dress

    Reply
  4. Justwastingtime says:
    February 9, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    When did Antonio Bandaras start dating Melania Trump?

    Reply
  5. Kebbie says:
    February 9, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Laura’s dress is breaking my heart. Why? I love her so much though and I’m happy she’s seeing so much success lately!

    Reply
  6. Kebbie says:
    February 9, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    Janelle Monae’s dress and makeup is incredible. Just perfection across the board.

    Reply
  7. JustMe says:
    February 9, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Why da FAWK is Blac Chyna there??

    Reply
  8. Guest2.0 says:
    February 9, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    Billy Porter’s outfit!! Omg…

    Reply
  9. JustMe says:
    February 9, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Rebel Wilson looks amazing

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment