Little surprise, Brad Pitt has completed his awards-season run with the big prize. Brad Pitt swept every major award – the Golden Globe, SAG Award, Critics Choice and BAFTA – for Best Supporting Actor before the Oscars, so all of this was fait accompli. Still, people were interested in hearing what Brad would say when he won, because he’s clearly been working with an awards-season speechwriter for the past few months. In his speech, Brad’s speechwriter did a good job… first, a political joke: “Thank you…this is incredible. They told me I’ve only got 45 seconds, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week… ” Brad thanked Quentin Tarantino, calling him “one of a kind” and said, “Leo, I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view’s fantastic.” Brad also said: “I want also want to say, while we’re doing all this, why don’t we give a little love to our stunt coordinator and stunt crews.”

He ended with this: “I’m a bit gobsmacked, I think about my folks taking me to my first drive-thru, taking me to see Butch & Sundance, and moving out here, Geena and Ridley giving me my first shot…all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way…to stand here now, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, ain’t that the truth…This is for my kids, who color everything I do, I adore you.”

Brad won for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to late ‘60s Hollywood. I went into the film not expecting anything other than exploitative drama and violence, but I actually enjoyed about 90% of the film. What’s weird is that I came out of it thinking that Leonardo DiCaprio was the one who should win tons of awards from it, but that hasn’t happened. Anyway, congrats to Brad. This is his first Oscar for acting, but he won his first Oscar for executive producing 12 Years a Slave.

Here’s the speech:

16 Responses to “Brad Pitt wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for ‘OUATIH’”

  1. Erin says:
    February 9, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    No shock about the result, but I’ll go to my grave thinking Pesci deserved it. Quiet and tremendous work. Really liked Pacino and Anthony Hopkins too. Strong field this year

    Reply
  2. Meg says:
    February 9, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Didnt plan B produce moonlight too though?

    Reply
  3. Tai says:
    February 9, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    I really like OUATIH. Thought it was really well done and whimsical and funny. Loved the time period and the music and the clothes. Other than Jojo Rabbit which I also enjoyed, it was the only nominated movie I saw.

    Reply
  4. Ah-ha says:
    February 9, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    I rewatched Fight Club the other night and didn’t appreciate how good he was – so was Ed Norton.

    Reply
  5. AmyB says:
    February 9, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    Leo’s performance was more outstanding and moving to me, but I realize they are in different categories. Hey at least he acknowledged his damn kids 😂

    I used to like Pitt. But it’s hard to like him at this point for me.

    Reply
  6. Tai says:
    February 9, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    Woohoo! Taika Waititi won for best adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit. Both of the 2 movies I saw this season won oscars. Am thinking I’ve got a good picker heheh

    Reply
  7. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 9, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    Brad’s a good actor. Now he has his Oscar and he can go away. Nice of him to finally mention his kids in a speech.

    Reply
  8. K.T says:
    February 9, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    Really? I’ve read & seen some fairly mumbling, quasi-deep but fairly bro-sensical interviews…he definitely knows how to do less press because its fairly obvious he’s not that comfortable or clear in off-the-cuff press conversations!!!
    Like that candid Oscar ballot person implied…Pitt won because everyone loves a male survivor of ‘that woman/womenkind’ and his production company has made some good movies too. It’s same as it ever was…the neu-patriarchy is a bit diff and a lot the same as the ol’

    Reply
  9. T says:
    February 9, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Gotta say, the wiglet looks good no?

    Reply
  10. K.T says:
    February 9, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    And so the white bro saviour carpenter wins! Blessed, make it white, Oscars!!

    Reply

