Brad Pitt wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for ‘OUATIH’

Little surprise, Brad Pitt has completed his awards-season run with the big prize. Brad Pitt swept every major award – the Golden Globe, SAG Award, Critics Choice and BAFTA – for Best Supporting Actor before the Oscars, so all of this was fait accompli. Still, people were interested in hearing what Brad would say when he won, because he’s clearly been working with an awards-season speechwriter for the past few months. In his speech, Brad’s speechwriter did a good job… first, a political joke: “Thank you…this is incredible. They told me I’ve only got 45 seconds, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week… ” Brad thanked Quentin Tarantino, calling him “one of a kind” and said, “Leo, I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view’s fantastic.” Brad also said: “I want also want to say, while we’re doing all this, why don’t we give a little love to our stunt coordinator and stunt crews.”

He ended with this: “I’m a bit gobsmacked, I think about my folks taking me to my first drive-thru, taking me to see Butch & Sundance, and moving out here, Geena and Ridley giving me my first shot…all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way…to stand here now, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, ain’t that the truth…This is for my kids, who color everything I do, I adore you.”

Brad won for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to late ‘60s Hollywood. I went into the film not expecting anything other than exploitative drama and violence, but I actually enjoyed about 90% of the film. What’s weird is that I came out of it thinking that Leonardo DiCaprio was the one who should win tons of awards from it, but that hasn’t happened. Anyway, congrats to Brad. This is his first Oscar for acting, but he won his first Oscar for executive producing 12 Years a Slave.

Here’s the speech: