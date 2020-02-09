Bong Joon Ho and ‘Parasite’ sweep Best Director & Best Film, amazing!!!

Oscars 2020 Nominees Luncheon

PARASITE SWEEP!!!

I CANNOT BELIEVE IT!!

Parasite took home every major award it was nominated for!! Bong Joon Ho won Best Director!!!! WE ARE FEASTING, BONG HIVE!!! Bong Joon Ho won his fourth Oscar of the night – his first was for Original Screenplay, his second was for Best International Film, his third was for Best Director and fourth for Best Film. After the second one, he was ready to start drinking, and he seemed truly shocked to win for Director. Most of his speech was in Korean, but he spoke in English briefly to recognize that he’s a lifelong stan of Martin Scorsese, who he was nominated against. He also said “Quentin I love you” to Tarantino, and thanked QT for always recognizing his work. He thanked Sam Mendes and Jokerface too, then joked he would “drink until next morning.” And that was before they took home Best Picture!!

I saw most of the nominated films and out of all of them, Parasite was the one that stuck with me the most. I’m still thinking about it, and I’m still sort of haunted by it. The performances were top-notch, the world Bong Joon Ho created was incredible and the story was perfect. IT IS ALL HAPPENING. It happened!! What’s also great is that I genuinely believe that Bong Joon Ho didn’t believe he was a contender for the big awards. He was shocked.

It’s been so long since the actual BEST FILM actually won BEST FILM. I’m so emotional and I wish I could buy Bong Joon Ho all the drinks!

10 Responses to “Bong Joon Ho and ‘Parasite’ sweep Best Director & Best Film, amazing!!!”

  1. Coco says:
    February 9, 2020 at 11:36 pm

    YESSSSSS!!!

    Reply
  2. Gatorlover says:
    February 9, 2020 at 11:36 pm

    Wonderful news

    Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    February 9, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    I still haven’t seen it, but I’m just glad it wasn’t Joker !

    Reply
  4. Nannie says:
    February 9, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    WOO PARASITE!

    Reply
  5. Thanks says:
    February 9, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    Amazing!!!!

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    February 9, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    That’s wonderful.

    Reply
  7. A.Key says:
    February 9, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    I can’t believe Oscar voters still have taste for what’s actually good. Amazing.
    So happy for everyone who worked on Parasite.

    Reply
  8. Over It says:
    February 9, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    Great news. The Academy finally gets over it’s xenophobia. Next step scrap the Best International Feature Film category and nominate the best films in the Best Film category regardless of their language.

    Reply

