Renee Zellweger wins the Oscar for Best Actress for ‘Judy’

Renee Zellweger has won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of a struggling Judy Garland in the biopic Judy. Renee won the BAFTA, Golden Globe, SAG and so many other awards for this role and any other win would have been a huge upset. She did her own singing in the film and expertly portrayed Judy’s fragility and pain in the later years of her life. This is Renee’s fourth nomination and second win. (Her first Oscar was for Best Supporting Actress in 2004’s Cold Mountain.) Renee’s acceptance speeches have been a mixed bag this year. She used a weird southern accent at the SAG Awards and was obviously drunk at the Golden Globes. Tonight she was together though.

Renee opened by thanking the Academy and her fellow nominees. She also thanked the director, Destin Daniel Cretton, the cast and crew, and a bunch of other people including her date, her longtime manager John Carrabino. She closed by saying that she’d had a lot of conversations with people about what Judy Garland meant to them. “Our heroes unite us. The best among us who inspire us to find the best in ourselves. When we look to our heroes we agree and that matters.” She name checked a bunch of artists, sports heroes and astronauts and included our service people and first responders. She also thanked Judy Garland and said the Oscar was for her.

Overall it was a thoughtful and well delivered speech, I was impressed.

Congratulations to Renee on her second Oscar! Renee was in Armani and we’ll have full fashion coverage tomorrow bright and early.

