Elton John stopped a concert due to walking pneumonia, but hasn’t canceled any shows



Elton John is currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Because it’s his final tour, Elton is traveling for the better part of three years around the world and performing over 300 shows. It’s inevitable then, that at some point, Elton would become ill. On Sunday, he lost his voice and had to cut short a performance in Auckland, New Zealand, and be helped off stage. He posted his thanks to fans on Instagram, and explained that he’d been diagnosed with walking pneumonia. Here’s his caption to the photo above.

I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx

CBS reports that he had done 15 out of 25 planned songs.

John ended the show after playing 15 of the planned 25 songs on the concert setlist. He attempted to sing “Daniel,” but had no voice left and had to stop. Social media videos posted by concertgoers show John hoarsely apologizing to the crowd before getting up from his piano and making apologetic gestures to the audience. The crowd responded with an extended ovation as the singer was helped offstage by two crewmembers.

All of Elton’s remaining shows are still scheduled, according to his promoter, which released a statement: “At this stage, all remaining shows will go ahead as planned.” He had two more shows scheduled at Mount Smart Stadium; one was moved from today to Wednesday, and then the third show is still scheduled for Thursday.

A diagnosis of pneumonia is serious, so I hope that Elton is taking care of himself and doesn’t perform again until he’s ready to, and his doctors give him the OK. I can imagine that it would be a gigantic hassle to reschedule shows on a world tour, but he could make himself sicker if he doesn’t rest.

