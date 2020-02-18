Constance Wu worked in a strip club for real & made $600 in one night

I still can’t believe all of the slander of Jennifer Lopez re: Hustlers. I said it a million times during the awards season, and I’ll continue to say it: she deserved an Oscar nomination. We can argue about whether she deserved the actual Oscar (I say yes), but to claim that she didn’t deserve the NOMINATION is objectively insane. She was soooo good in Hustlers. She was so good, you might even mistake the movie as a Jennifer Lopez star vehicle, even though Constance Wu was technically the lead. Speaking of, Constance was on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show a few days ago, and Constance chatted about her research for the role as a stripper. Turns out, Constance went to a real-life strip club and actually tried it out:
Constance Wu really got down to the bare essentials for this role. The actress said in an interview Monday that she spent time working in a strip club in preparation for the movie “Hustlers” — and even made $600 in one night.
“I went undercover. I gave lap dances to strangers,” Wu told Kelly Clarkson on her NBC talk show. When Wu admitted the lengths she took to get into character, Clarkson, 37, could hardly believe it.
“You’re lying!” she exclaimed. “I’m not lying,” Wu said, before adding she made $600 her first time. The actress said she put fake tattoos on her neck and added hairpieces, as Clarkson said: “You are so method.”
Wu replied: “You can’t duplicate it, the first time you walk into a club and say ‘Hey, I would like to have a job here’ and then you go work that night.”
I’m including the clip below – Kelly was really astonished that an actress playing a stripper would do that kind of research. It makes sense to me, although… you couldn’t really see it on the screen with Constance. Hustlers Hive, did you notice that? Constance barely danced and she never stripped in the movie. Still, I bet the real strip club experience helped her performance.
Here’s another clip, where Constance and Kelly bond about their waitress past and how, as a waitress, it’s sad to see the other Valentine’s Day: Mistress Day, February 13th, when dudes take their sidepieces to dinner and pay in cash.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I just watched Crazy Rich Asians for the first time the other day. It was so good. Please someone tell me they are making a sequel. I want to see what their wedding will be like (plus all the drama lol).
They are making the sequal(s). Not sure how true they will be to the books but I found book 2 focuses mostly on Astrid, and book 3 on Astrid and Kitty Pong. Nick and Rachel become secondary characters. Did they have a big wedding in the book? I don’t really even remember that being much of the story.
I haven’t read the books. I was hoping for a sequel focused on Nick and Rachel’s wedding lol oh well. Thanks for the info though !
I cant figure out how they are going to make the sequels, since the ending of the first book is so different from the ending of the movie. I know they are making them, but I imagine the plot will be very different. I don’t think a movie of China Rich Girlfriend (the second one) will be as “light” as the first movie.
As for not stripping down, Constance probably had that in her contract. If they had an issue with it they could have gone with another actress.
Why do I feel like she is either totally lying about this ever happening, or, embellishing on a somewhat true story? Like, maybe her agent called a higher class strip club, and asked them to let her try it for a night…with full security all around her, carrying $600 in cash.
I feel like whoever says JLo wasn’t snubbed should be blocked but whatever, people are entitled to their incredibly wrong opinions 😉.
All that research Constance did but she didn’t even dance in the movie.