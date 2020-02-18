Queen Letizia in a sleek COS dress in Madrid: chic, goth, fab or all of the above?

Spanish Royals attend the Delivery of the National Research Awards 2019

As many of you know, I do like to check in on Spain’s Queen Letizia, just because I enjoy her fashion game. Letizia’s style isn’t perfect and she’s worn some stuff that’s made me go “???” but overall, I think she’s a great example of a fresh and modern queen. When she wears fussy, dowdy clothes, it’s for a purpose, and usually that purpose is the conservatism of the older institutions around her. When she’s left to her own devices, her natural style seems to be sleek lines, some menswear-inspired pieces, nothing too frilly, nothing immature.

These photos are of Queen L and King Felipe at the National Research Awards in Madrid this week. When I first saw these photos, I thought Letizia’s dress was a full-length knitwear gown and I was like HOW CHIC OMG. But it’s not full-length, it’s tea-length (mid-calf). It is wool knitwear though and it is FANTASTIC. The label is COS. I love the asymmetry of the neckline and I love the sleeves and the lines. It’s true that only a really slender, small-chested woman could pull this off though. Letizia added her own belt (likely Burberry) and a pair of knee-high Steve Madden boots.

Meanwhile, for the second time in the Smallhands administration, Letizia and Felipe will be visiting Washington and the White House. They’re scheduled to make an official state visit to the White House on April 21st. I’m not looking forward to what Donny Smallhands says to or about them. Then again, he’s apparently already met them, so maybe he won’t say sh-t.

And finally, the Spanish royal family released many new portraits of the King and Queen and their two daughters. Letizia wore custom Carolina Herrera for the portraits. This is the best one (you can see the rest at this IG):

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.

51 Responses to “Queen Letizia in a sleek COS dress in Madrid: chic, goth, fab or all of the above?”

  1. truthSF says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:21 am

    Yass! I love that whole look, dress, belt, and boots! And she wears it so well!😍

    Reply
    • Lady2Lazy says:
      February 18, 2020 at 8:31 am

      She really is stunning!! I don’t think that there is anything that she has worn that I have not liked, though I don’t follow her closely. But she always seems to be put together from head to toe!! And the dress, boots and belt are fabulous!! I love that style of belt!!

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      February 18, 2020 at 8:50 am

      Yes, head to toe gorgeous. Not goth at all, just sleek and beautiful.

      The pink dress on the other hand . . . Why??!!

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        February 18, 2020 at 10:18 am

        What pink dress? All I noticed was the tiara!

      • Spicecake38 says:
        February 18, 2020 at 11:18 am

        I know,the pink dress….
        I can’t decide if I think she should have done a darker color due to what her husband is wearing and the warm hues of the decor,or would she have blended too much if she *matched*.
        I like?(somehow)the dress for its power,but the color is off,or is it perfect because you totally see her..I can’t quite figure it out.

    • minx says:
      February 18, 2020 at 10:09 am

      She is fabulous, I’m a Letizia stan and am always happy to see posts about her.

      Reply
    • JA LowcountryLady says:
      February 18, 2020 at 11:13 am

      Love the look, love her style. I even like official portrait dress — but Herrera is such a great designer. A good choice for the portrait. I like how all her royal bits and bobs are on the sash. I always find all those ribbons and medals stuck all over the women of the British royal family so fussy and old fashioned looking.

      Reply
  2. bros says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:23 am

    I have been in that store in Budapest soooo many times and everything always looks good on the hanger and its utterly unwearable as soon as I try it on. it’s SUCH a deceptive shop and it kills me every time! this looks good on her for sure. If I tried it on it would be another story.

    Reply
    • Ponytail says:
      February 18, 2020 at 8:38 am

      I find it’s the opposite – looks terrible on the hanger and so much better on me. Which is it’s own problem – how can I decide what to try on?

      Reply
      • Snowslow says:
        February 18, 2020 at 8:56 am

        Same, @Ponytail, I’ve had some serious surprises there and recently just spent a sh*tload of money there for work events I have later next month.
        It bugs me that it’s owned by H&M though and that it is not concerned about sustainability at all. I buy few clothes and don’t have time to investigate and go to the shops which makes buying sustainable really difficult. (I do however own a fab coat that cost me £10 at a second-hand boutique but it takes a lot of time, dedication and luck to find stuff).

  3. Erinn says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:24 am

    I can’t fully decide on the black dress. I think it’s mostly good… but the belt gives me like 2006 vibes. And I’m not sure how I feel about the boots with it. But I also don’t know what I’d do to make it work better in my eyes, so there’s that. I think I love the idea of it, but would just tweak a little bit.

    But that pink gown? Ouf. It’s like an amped up Pepto Bismol pink.

    Reply
    • (TheOG)jan90067 says:
      February 18, 2020 at 8:49 am

      Same… first glance, and WOW…LOVE it! But I don’t think the neck is asymmetric; if you look how the sleeves hang, one arm is longer than the other, so it looks as if it’s been pulled to “look” asymmetrical (or both sleeves would end at the same place on her wrists, no?). Still… I REALLY like it. I love all black, head to toe, and wear it frequently.

      The official portrait, in the pink gown… They are SUCH a gorgeous couple, and while that color would look like crap on a lot of people, she wears it well. Personally, I wish she could go w/out the sash, as it melds into the lacework on the front of the dress. If she had to wear this particular sash, I would’ve gone w/another dress that didn’t have the busywork competing with it.

      Going back and looking again, perhaps that’s the reason WHY she’s wearing this dress w/that sash: it’s tending to *blend* into the dress so that it *doesn’t* stand out, and you *can* focus on HER. Interesting….

      Still… both are SUCH a gorgeous couple! (And the pics of their daughters are beautiful!)

      Reply
      • Erinn says:
        February 18, 2020 at 10:06 am

        Yeah, I’m here for the all black, for sure haha. I love me a sharp, black number, and I think that’s why I’m initially like OUUUU. And I agree about the asymmetrical stuff – it’s a little off looking, and I suspect that’s what’s throwing it off for me. She’s a stunner though – they’re a good looking couple, and they look well suited for each over, if that makes sense? Like they seem to be a matched pair in a way that not all couples pull off.

    • notasugarhere says:
      February 18, 2020 at 9:59 am

      She went with a floral theme, as most royal ladies did, because it was the ascension to the Chrysanthemum throne. This pink number was better than the other floral one she wore. Maxima re-wore a big flower hat she’d had in her closet since one of her daughter’s christenings.

      Reply
      • Erinn says:
        February 18, 2020 at 10:11 am

        It’s funny, because the more I look at the pink the less I dislike it. I think it’s more the combo of the embroidery WITH the color than anything else. Like – it’s a cool bold pink. But the embroidery kind of makes it looks a bit weird to me- maybe a bit too jarring? If the color of the embroidery, or the dress, had been different, I think I’d like it more. Or maybe a slightly different fabric? I’m not 100% sure what it is. But it’s like the black outfit – I feel like some minor tweaks would have been all I needed to fully get on board.

        I actually have a hoodie that’s not TOO far off from that shade, it’s relatively bright, but it’s a weirdly flattering color on me, and I’m basically just a bit more fair than she is (similar neutral coloring, just lighter), and my hair is a hint lighter. So I can see why she was drawn to it.

  4. OH NO says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:25 am

    She’s the only royal closet I would want to play in…and possibly Sofia’s

    It’s not fair to have an on point shoe game AND an attractive royal husband (there are so few)

    I can’t include Meghan in this, because our buying tastes aligned before she was dating Harry (shout out to Target and H&M clearance)

    Reply
  5. Diana says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:26 am

    She is stunning and has a beautiful petite figure!!!!!

    Reply
  6. S808 says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:27 am

    She looks FANTASTIC!!! that dress is IT!!!

    Reply
  7. LeonsMomma says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:29 am

    More Queen Letizia fashion, less Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. Letizia knows how to wear clothes—she has great style and if she has a stylist, Kate needs to hire her ASAP.

    Reply
  8. Amy Too says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:31 am

    What color are her eyes? They usually look light brown/hazel to me, but in the portrait they look blue almost? I think she looks much more youthful and fresh in the black outfit with hair down than in the official portrait. Something about the hair up with the tiara just makes women look older than they are. Maybe it’s because I’m so used to seeing the British Queen or duchess of Cornwall in those extra big and tall tiaras.

    Reply
  9. lemonylips says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:38 am

    COS is a great minimalistic brand and affordable too. I love her style. To me she is the most stylish royal lady. Have to say I am surprised with offical photo dress, but it’s just not my taste.

    Reply
  10. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:38 am

    I love this look – COS is a great brand but it doesn’t suit everyone, you wouldn’t know with the quality they were owned by H&M.

    Plus King Felipe is hawt!!

    Reply
    • Paz says:
      February 18, 2020 at 9:23 am

      OMG I love COS, they have amazing stuff, you guys should check the swimwear, the quality is great. They have like 3 stores in Madrid, but not many people know about them 🤷‍♀️

      Reply
  11. Maxie says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:41 am

    She has a modern style and an inner confidence that no other royal woman can match.

    Reply
  12. Originaltessa says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:42 am

    Beautiful woman

    Reply
  13. girl_ninja says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:52 am

    As usual Queen Letizia looks amazing. I always hoped that Duchess Meghan would follow her style lead a bit more. They’re both beautiful and petite with great posture.

    Reply
  14. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:57 am

    The makeup is 100% on point but the look is a little Morticia…?

    Reply
  15. Busyann says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:58 am

    Oooh that dress is gorgeous!

    Reply
  16. Lightpurple says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:00 am

    I need that outfit for a court appearance next month.

    Reply
  17. S808 says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:01 am

    If someone finds a link to the dress and can drop the link in the comments I’d be really grateful. I’m graduating soon and would love to wear this dress!

    Reply
  18. Becks1 says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:21 am

    Wow, she looks fantastic. Sleek, sophisticated, chic – she nailed it. I like her fashion because even if she misses sometimes, she’s interesting and keeps you on your toes in terms of what she’s going to wear.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      February 18, 2020 at 10:05 am

      Did you see her Valentine’s Day outfit from their Doñana National Park event? White silk menswear-inspired shirt, white jeans, camel cowboy boots. Looked amazing.

      Reply
  19. KBeth says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:22 am

    She is stunning.

    Reply
  20. Lulu says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:22 am

    I am short and curvy and wear dresses like this allllll the time….& I think I look great! But hey what do I know.
    Letizia is a style icon royally speaking. But she has the same harsh, anorexic look as Kate to me….they both would look better with 10 extra lbs.

    Reply
  21. hello says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:24 am

    Curious as to why she wears a crown and he doesn’t… anybody know?

    Reply
  22. Sass says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:31 am

    Overall I love it. I’m not a huge tall boots-with-a-low-hem person and that’s the only thing I’m not here for.

    Also that pink dress looks a lot like my daughter’s pink tea length dress with lace appliqués that I picked up for $7 at a children’s consignment store 😂😍

    Reply
    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      February 18, 2020 at 9:36 am

      Oh I love the boots and longer hem look. It’s so modern and chic.

      Reply
      • Sass says:
        February 18, 2020 at 11:38 am

        @VV maybe it’s because I’m short with long legs and it doesn’t work for me. I’m quite petite. I don’t know though. For me I don’t get it. Even Kate who is all tall and willowy, I don’t care for it myself. Then again I take some time to warm up to trends. I hated high waist and crop tops for years and now that I’m used to seeing it I think it’s a great look. 😂

  23. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:35 am

    Love the entire look. I live in sweater dresses and boots during the winter so this look is definitely my aesthetic.

    Reply
  24. MellyMel says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:46 am

    I love this outfit so much! So chic. And I really like her style in general. She’s definitely one of my favorite royals style wise.

    Reply
  25. Cali says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:49 am

    To be honest she has always looked better than the two British ‘fashion icons’ who wear versions of the same outfit for every single outing and she has always known to blend the conventional formal look with statement pieces for fresh, originals looks. Kudos to her!

    Reply
  26. Gabby says:
    February 18, 2020 at 10:15 am

    Love, love!! The black outfit is sleek and perfect, but that pink gown says QUEEN!
    Love it so much, Letizia has fantastic style. I love the big tiara too.

    Reply
  27. Seraphina says:
    February 18, 2020 at 10:23 am

    Please cover more of the European royals. It adds a nice comparison to the BRF. And a breath of fresh air too!!!

    Reply
  28. Blair says:
    February 18, 2020 at 10:38 am

    Have to 100% agree. For a long time I have thought Letizia was the best dressed royal across the board and Kate (and Megan – who also does not have great fashion, IMO) could take a few lessons from her.

    Reply
  29. TheOriginalMia says:
    February 18, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Love Letizia! She looks so good in that black number. Sleek and chic. As for the pink gown, the color is daunting, but she pulls it off. Amazing!

    Reply
  30. L84Tea says:
    February 18, 2020 at 11:35 am

    She is always stunning and King Felipe is HOT!!!

    Reply

