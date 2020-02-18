Queen Letizia in a sleek COS dress in Madrid: chic, goth, fab or all of the above?

As many of you know, I do like to check in on Spain’s Queen Letizia, just because I enjoy her fashion game. Letizia’s style isn’t perfect and she’s worn some stuff that’s made me go “???” but overall, I think she’s a great example of a fresh and modern queen. When she wears fussy, dowdy clothes, it’s for a purpose, and usually that purpose is the conservatism of the older institutions around her. When she’s left to her own devices, her natural style seems to be sleek lines, some menswear-inspired pieces, nothing too frilly, nothing immature.

These photos are of Queen L and King Felipe at the National Research Awards in Madrid this week. When I first saw these photos, I thought Letizia’s dress was a full-length knitwear gown and I was like HOW CHIC OMG. But it’s not full-length, it’s tea-length (mid-calf). It is wool knitwear though and it is FANTASTIC. The label is COS. I love the asymmetry of the neckline and I love the sleeves and the lines. It’s true that only a really slender, small-chested woman could pull this off though. Letizia added her own belt (likely Burberry) and a pair of knee-high Steve Madden boots.

Meanwhile, for the second time in the Smallhands administration, Letizia and Felipe will be visiting Washington and the White House. They’re scheduled to make an official state visit to the White House on April 21st. I’m not looking forward to what Donny Smallhands says to or about them. Then again, he’s apparently already met them, so maybe he won’t say sh-t.

And finally, the Spanish royal family released many new portraits of the King and Queen and their two daughters. Letizia wore custom Carolina Herrera for the portraits. This is the best one (you can see the rest at this IG):