Prince Charles: It’s a ‘never-ending battle’ to stay the same size to fit into old shirts

Here are some photos of Prince Charles in Gloucester on Monday, visiting the Emma Willis workshop. Charles is quite the dandy – he’s always loved a well-cut, double-breasted suit and an impeccable tuxedo. He loves a sharp pocket square and he (of course) prefers a Windsor knot on his silk ties. Personally, I find Charles to be the best-dressed royal man out there, if not one of the best-dressed men in the world. We can argue about who did what to whom and whether Charles is terrible (I don’t think he is, but he’s done terrible things), but one thing I’ve always enjoyed about him is how much he loves clothes. His visit to the Emma Willis workshop was a real royal engagement – he was highlighting how the designer hires refugees in the workshop, and Willis also sponsors young people to go to university who later want to learn the seamstress trade. Willis has apparently been Charles’ long-time shirt-maker, and he joked about his neverending battle to stay trim enough to fit into his shirts:

Prince Charles says staying fit is a “never-ending battle.” Queen Elizabeth‘s eldest son paid a solo visit to Gloucester workshop of Emma Willis, who has been making shirts for him for many years. When he was gifted a new garment, he joked that staying the same size wasn’t easy. “Very kind of you — you’ve got my measurements. I struggle to keep them the same, a never-ending battle,” he quipped. In addition to a tour of the factory floor and the cutting room, the 71-year-old royal met with injured service personnel sponsored by the company’s charity Style for Soldiers. Willis recalled six years ago, when one of Charles’ dressers said the royal would like to try her designs. “So I went to Clarence House and measured His Royal Highness for the first time, and we’ve been making his shirts ever since,” she said. “And one of the things we specialize in is very fine Swiss cottons, and he loves lovely soft fabrics.”

I don’t think he was entirely joking about about the neverending battle to stay trim. He’s always eaten a mostly vegetarian and organic diet, but as age creeps up, of course most people put on a little weight and the shirts and pants start getting a little tighter. This is possibly why Charles favors double-breasted jackets… more forgiving. Anyway, I think Charles is in very good shape for a 71-year-old man.

Charles is also doing his own fashion collaboration, just like Meghan! Charles isn’t designing anything though, he’s just donating “hydrangeas, nettles, willow, ash, wood chippings and horse hair clippings from the stables” to Vin + Omi, a punk fashion brand which focuses on sustainable, environmental fashion. They use Charles’ donations to make “sustainable innovation” in fashion. Clarence House even highlighted the work on their social media: