Duchess Kate is ‘so happy’ to ‘play a bigger role’ after Harry & Meghan’s exit

This is going to sound strange, but have you ever noticed how often the Duchess of Cambridge reboots her PR and messaging? What I mean is that several times a year, it’s like Kate is born anew in the press and her slate is wiped clean and the PR becomes “everything that came before this moment was merely the prologue, what’s coming now is the real/new/keen Kate.” It happened at the start of every new year, like she was making keen resolutions to be different, and then it would happen every fall too, soon after the Cambridges spent the summer on vacation. Sometimes, they would reboot in the spring too, for no apparent reason. My point is that after seeing the duchess in action for nine years of marriage, there really isn’t anything new but the latest narrative around her. The Early Years project is just more of the same busy work to give Kate some fluffy photo-ops and better PR. Keep that in mind with this:

Kate Middleton is “so happy” to be playing bigger role after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit their royal duties, a source claimed today. The Duchess of Cambridge has spent the past few weeks touring up and down the country to promote her passion project on early childhood as part of her and William’s Royal Foundation. And sources today claimed the mum-of-three was happy to take on a more prominent position in “The Firm” after her brother-in-law Harry and Meghan dramatically stepped down and moved to Canada. They told The Sun Online: “Kate is extremely passionate about the work the Foundation does and she has ideas and plans for how she believes it can be used to help some of the causes which she is particularly passionate about. In recent weeks Kate has visited a lot of organisations and spoke to lots of experts and has soaked a lot of information. She wants to use that to go out and bring about change to many of those who need support.” It comes after it was revealed Kate wanted to be “front and centre” in the Royal Foundation’s work. The source said: “William and Kate may have extra responsibilities in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s move to Canada but neither of them want that to be at the expense of their Foundation. They both work very closely with the team and Kate is sitting in on more and more meetings so she can have an input in the work that is going on. For years the Foundation’s work was a bit of a tug of war between what William and Harry wanted. Harry was very much focused on the military and his work with the Invictus Games. Now it is purely in the shape of how William and Kate want it to be.”

Yeah, the Cambridges can’t have it both ways on Sussexit – either they’re devastated at having to work themselves to the bone to “pick up the slack” left by the Sussexes, or they’re really quite happy about having the spotlight to themselves. For what it’s worth, I think they’re very happy. I don’t think they’re devastated or stressed out at all. They think they’ve won – they successfully exiled Meghan and Harry, their press has never been better, the spotlight is on them and they believe they’re entirely controlling the narrative and that the public has no choice but to buy what they’re selling. As for the idea that Kate is only NOW getting more involved in the Royal Foundation and only NOW happy about doing more work… as I said, it’s like she’s been born anew. A similar version of this story will come out in May and September too.