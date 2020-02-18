Duchess Kate is ‘so happy’ to ‘play a bigger role’ after Harry & Meghan’s exit

This is going to sound strange, but have you ever noticed how often the Duchess of Cambridge reboots her PR and messaging? What I mean is that several times a year, it’s like Kate is born anew in the press and her slate is wiped clean and the PR becomes “everything that came before this moment was merely the prologue, what’s coming now is the real/new/keen Kate.” It happened at the start of every new year, like she was making keen resolutions to be different, and then it would happen every fall too, soon after the Cambridges spent the summer on vacation. Sometimes, they would reboot in the spring too, for no apparent reason. My point is that after seeing the duchess in action for nine years of marriage, there really isn’t anything new but the latest narrative around her. The Early Years project is just more of the same busy work to give Kate some fluffy photo-ops and better PR. Keep that in mind with this:
Kate Middleton is “so happy” to be playing bigger role after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit their royal duties, a source claimed today. The Duchess of Cambridge has spent the past few weeks touring up and down the country to promote her passion project on early childhood as part of her and William’s Royal Foundation. And sources today claimed the mum-of-three was happy to take on a more prominent position in “The Firm” after her brother-in-law Harry and Meghan dramatically stepped down and moved to Canada.
They told The Sun Online: “Kate is extremely passionate about the work the Foundation does and she has ideas and plans for how she believes it can be used to help some of the causes which she is particularly passionate about. In recent weeks Kate has visited a lot of organisations and spoke to lots of experts and has soaked a lot of information. She wants to use that to go out and bring about change to many of those who need support.”
It comes after it was revealed Kate wanted to be “front and centre” in the Royal Foundation’s work. The source said: “William and Kate may have extra responsibilities in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s move to Canada but neither of them want that to be at the expense of their Foundation. They both work very closely with the team and Kate is sitting in on more and more meetings so she can have an input in the work that is going on. For years the Foundation’s work was a bit of a tug of war between what William and Harry wanted. Harry was very much focused on the military and his work with the Invictus Games. Now it is purely in the shape of how William and Kate want it to be.”
Yeah, the Cambridges can’t have it both ways on Sussexit – either they’re devastated at having to work themselves to the bone to “pick up the slack” left by the Sussexes, or they’re really quite happy about having the spotlight to themselves. For what it’s worth, I think they’re very happy. I don’t think they’re devastated or stressed out at all. They think they’ve won – they successfully exiled Meghan and Harry, their press has never been better, the spotlight is on them and they believe they’re entirely controlling the narrative and that the public has no choice but to buy what they’re selling. As for the idea that Kate is only NOW getting more involved in the Royal Foundation and only NOW happy about doing more work… as I said, it’s like she’s been born anew. A similar version of this story will come out in May and September too.
Just the headline makes me think: Should she not have been playing a bigger roll all along? She is the future Queen consort.
Yup, this smells like total bs to me. She had years of being the only one and did very, very little. Not that I was ever a fan of the “royal family,” but these people just disgust me now. They really are horrible – Harry did well to get the hell away.
lol when I read the headline, I was expecting an interview.
All true. But also, while I feel nothing but disgust at their part in Sussexit (of which we’re all almost fairly certain of), I can’t help but think that THIS particular family, with all of its jealousies and pettiness. are a nest of cold-blooded vipers. Laziness aside: if Kate had DARED to step up from the get-go…even if Will was as much of a go-getter (like Harry, (who was starting his own charities beginning at 19), I do feel Charles would’ve self-sabotaged by dragging on them (as in, HOW DARE they outshine/outwork him, the HEIR, when they are only FFHeirs). I think Will and Kate’s laziness played into “the plan” for Charles to continue to be front and center in all things (except for the births of the kids).
I don’t know… I come from a very close, supportive family, so this is so alien to me lol
I feel like the RRs are already starting to turn on her and this is low key trolling on their part. They basically are acknowledging that she hasn’t done anything for almost 9 years but NOW it will be different! No one has ever stopped Kate from taking on more work or having a bigger role except for Kate.
All true, but this is mainly coming from Omid Scobie who is so deft at telling the truth. That the rags are seizing on his quotes … now that’s fun and, yes, shady.
Meh – I don’t believe 9/10th’s of what comes from any British tabloid, such as The Sun. They throw “quotes” from “sources” over everything without specifying who the source is.
But what kept her from playing a bigger role in the seven years prior to Meghan joining the royal family?!?!
William said a couple times that his Dad and the Queen were doing too much for him to be able to do more. So, he’s delusional and that held Kate back or something. She couldn’t out work him for obvious reasons.
TQ and Chuck bent over backwards for him and Katie Keen to do more – they even bribed them with houses and helicopters. They are both just bone idle and that will never change.
I doubt if William asked for more work he’d have been turned down. The man could write a book of excuses for every occasion.
The only thing I can think of is bearing 3 heirs-in-a-row to secure the line of succession (& simultaneously diminishing Harry’s once-important “spare” status, making it easier for him to step away and save the British people gobs of money on his upkeep.)
Sure, Jan.
Lmao. Ok. She wants the spotlight let her have it. She better hope though the media doesnt get bored and desperate because the saint kate press can only generate the royal reporters so much.
All will be well and good until the Sussex Foundation starts rolling out actual, impactful initiatives.
Then the smear campaign will start up again.
The Cambridges a petty bunch.
Exactly. The Sussex Foundation will be announced this spring so of course W&K need to get their’s front and center. So petty indeed.
Just brings into clear focus how the Royal Foundation suddenly stunted after Harry quit it. What exactly happened to Heads Together, what exactly has this foundation done since January 2019 when the Sussexes divorced them? I guess that’s all I have.
Right. She’s just now STARTING to sit in on more, but not all, of her own foundations meetings? No wonder nothing was happening with that foundation and there were no projects. The person who was meant to be making the decisions, the person who was meant to actually be doing the work in public, wasn’t even there to tell them what she wanted to focus on and what kind of work she wanted to do. If the other foundation people came up with an idea for a project, what did they do? Just wait until the next time Kate deigned to attend a meeting and then ask we if she was interested in that? And then if she said yes, and they started planning it but needed more of her input, did they have to wait another 8 months until she showed up at a meeting again? No wonder the survey took 8 years to complete, if that’s the case.
Her name is in the damn foundation so she should be there for every meeting. It is utter laziness that she is not. The meetings happen at her home FFS. She doesn’t even need to leave KP.
And yes I note the complete silence about Heads Together. The RRs went on and on about how she came up with the idea but we have heard not anything about it for years.
Okay Ms. 5 Question Survey 8 Years Later. Why did it take 2 royals who are below your rank leaving for you to “play a bigger role”?
To think I was happy for this empty shell of a woman when she married William. Ugh, a night up from studying that I’ll never get back. These people are fraudsters, and man have they shown their true colors over the past year. I cannot wait for it all to come crashing down on them.
Kate doesn’t have the ooompphhh. She is bland and banal. She’s got no X factor. But whatever…. she is the Future Future Queen.
If you mean charisma, no she doesn’t have it. Diana had it in spades as does Meghan. You either have it or you don’t. Work ethic however, is something you can work at and improve on. Again, something D & M demonstrated time and time again but sadly, lacking in Kate.
Diana didn’t have it in the early years, either. She was intensely shy and was viewed as standoff-ish and sullen for a long time. Of course, she came into her own in spades.
Heather, Diana did have it in the early years. She was not “intensely” shy and people took to her right away. And she was never sullen. She was scared on her first walkabout after the wedding–this in Wales 1981 and yes she did not want to get out of the car. But the instant she did she was transformed, she knew the right things to say and the people took to her. This is remember when Charles first got jealous of her. Look at the footage and film of her first appearances. She was a natural. Even in the first walkabout post engagement she was a “hit” and Charles was the one who got sullen and even said I guess I’ll have to get used to the backs of photographers when she’s around. If she were “sullen” maybe Charles would have liked it better. But Diana did have that extra something and more than that the public took to her.
“It comes after it was revealed Kate wanted to be “front and centre” in the Royal Foundation’s work”
The Foundation the Sussexes had to detach themselves from because of major financial mismanagement? My bullshitometer is in the red zone
And apparently fighting over where the money from the cookbook went – story is that Meghan wanted all the money it raised to go direct to the Hub kitchen but others in the foundation wanted to use it elsewhere to make up for a lack of money to support the other patronages – I’ll leave you to think about who is patron of those other organisations.
Harry and then Meghan were the ones who were raising the most money that went into that Foundation, yet that money was then spent on initiatives for the other 2 who couldn’t be bothered to get out and raise money themselves for their own causes.
Maybe that’s part of why Kate’s patronage, the art room, closed. She was planning on using money raised by Meghan and Harry to prop it up, and then they made it so she couldn’t do that. Rather than actually figure something else out, she just let her patronage die. I guess if she was barely attending any foundation meetings though, they wouldn’t have been able to come up with any kind of other solution. She wasn’t there to direct them to do it and she wasn’t there to approve any ideas they came up with.
Do you think that the Hub kitchen money was what really set Willy off – that Meghan wouldn’t cowtow to his desire to use the money to fund the entire foundation? It seems like that’s when publicly he went full douchebag.
Guest who, it could be. Or at least that was probably part of it. And it might explain the whole “Meghan is working behind the scenes to shake things up” or “Meghan isn’t taking advice from anyone” and “Meghan wants to do things her way all the time” stories we got. If the royal foundation was used to always using Harry’s money to prop up will and Kate’s patronages and suddenly Meghan was like “that’s not right,” I can see how they would twist it all into “she doesn’t know her place, her job is to support the more senior royals, she’s just not listening to how we do things around here” articles. Especially since the cookbook was so obviously meant to help the Grenfell ladies. Money raised by Harry with one of his broader charities or with a mental health type of thing might make sense to put in with the broader “heads together” funds and be dispersed for other mental health things, but it really would not make sense to take the cookbook money, which had a very specific charitable goal in mind, and spend it on something like The Art Room.
@Guestwho and @Amytoo – I think the cookbook was extremely problematic for Will and Kate for several reasons. First, it was something concrete – Meghan wasn’t putting out ambiguous statements about how important it is to help people etc. She visited the women, decided to do a cookbook, and bam, did it. It happened relatively fast, and was completely under the radar – that’s not really how Will and Kate roll, as we can see from all the meetings with Jason on the CC. If they are working, they want people to know about it. It was popular and successful and raised a lot of money that Meghan wanted to maintain control of (to make sure the money went to the kitchen.)
I think in general it sent a message that Meghan was going to be a force in the royal family in more ways than one, and after the hugely successful pacific tour – that was a problem for some people.
“This is going to sound strange, but have you ever noticed how often the Duchess of Cambridge reboots her PR and messaging?”
Of course she has! Unfortunately, Kate (and Will) is such a bland slate, nothing they’ve been using to try and re-innovate her has ever worked, because it comes off as unbelievable and she has no personality or work ethic to back it up!
Kate is so happy that you THINK she’s happy to play a bigger role after Sussexit. Fixed it for them.
She has never been interested in charity/humanitarian work, ever. Lets not pretend otherwise – she sees it as nothing more than a photo op for press attention which she loves.
All stories like this do is further prove that she was an active participant in the attacks against H&M. She’s like William and that she did not like the competition.
It’s the quarterly keen Kate update.
No matter how often they try to polish Kate, she will never shine.
It bugs me that it seems to work, though. After all these Keen Kate, new year, new Kate, this is/was Kate’s year stories, we start to get comments about how “at least she’s stepping up now!” “At least she’s working!” “It sounds like she actually has some big things lined up!” “Let’s just wait to see what she does with this before we pillory her.”
At the risk of pointing out the obvious, you can’t polish a turd
Bottom line: The goal of the Monarch is to ensure that it continues to exist. Harry/Meghan are just like Diana before them and Charlotte/Louis after them….casualties of war. Trust me the BRF will not STOP until they feel they have put out anything and anyone that is a threat to its future. The best thing for Harry/Meghan is to make their home(s) in North America and not to compete with the Cambridge’s. Stay as far away as possible from that toxic institution and the country that allows it to thrive
The problem is, it does not matter where Harry and Meghan are living, everything coming from them will be considered by William as a threat and he won’t have it. Look at the instagram account of the Sussexes, the war is still in full force. They want them gone. They will chase them wherever they are until they are well dead. I know, it’s a horrible thing to write but yes, William wants them dead. I’m sure about this. This is my impression. The BM will support him as they already said.
When Harry and Meghan left the UK one of the head US-American trolls wrote: “Yay, we did it!” Now they saw that they can scare them off and they will continue to apply this successful method.
To be fair, I think William just wants Meghan dead. Then he can welcome his bereaved brother back into the fold. If that’s not actually the desire of the RF, it is most certainly the desire of the RRs.
Woe betide them! Gnade denen Gott!
It that happens the monarchy is over. They did it once and they cannot do it again. Harry will go on a rampage and not just him. The only thing they learned from Dianas death is that they should avoid woman with such a charisma. That is all. Where is the yearly remembrance day for Diana? They can throw a party for Andrew but no memory day for Diana. The Royal Family is a bunch of grifters.
I think William wants Harry to “come to his senses,” take the baby with him and leave Meghan and then he once again can be “close” to his brother and sister in law and do those appearances with them. He can find a Kate clone eventually but until then he can once again be the Third Wheel.
SHE HAS HAD YEARS AND YEARS.
This behind the scenes spin is one big smoke screen.IMO.
So what’s her excuse for the other 7 years?
And I don’t believe the whole “HM and Charles stop those two from working”. Anne does the same amount of engagements as Charles year after year. So she hasn’t been asked to step back. She might not be as well known as Charles but on paper, she does the same amount of “work” as him. So why hasn’t he stopped them?
And didn’t Charles apparently hire Catherine Quinn for Kate? So she could refine her focus a bit more? Didn’t they also get a grace period to adjust and get used to it but they were supposed to actually get on with work afterwards?
So yeah I don’t think anyone higher up is stopping them.
I cant help thinking part of her arrangement with William is that he makes all their PR/image decisions and she is just stuck with whatever press comes her way. He let her be trashed over the years but maybe now understands that he needs a Meghan* of his own because nobody likes him, so he has committed to wasting all this ink embiggening Kate and her “work.” Kate seems content just to go along for the ride, look pretty, and raise her own kids. I dont know, I just think if Kate were the hideously insecure person behind such fluffy PR, it would be less obvious and embarrassing, maybe? Is that giving her too much credit?
* A Meghan, pre-media takedown. Which he apparently sponsored, prince that he is.
Because she is a white princess no one is going to poopoo on her parade.
Balls.
Imagine if she had been this keen all these years! *sigh* Maybe Harry should have gotten married years earlier so Wills & Kate could have been actually working hard this entire time, seeing as it took some “competition” for them to act like they give a damn.
So, tell me, how are they going to deal with it, if the Royal Foundation goes bankrupt? In the past they tried or did shift money from the cookbook sales to their causes, since they spent far too much for PR. How is this going to work out? They really do not know what work is and believe that what they are doing is work. This also applies to the Queen. They also consider the people to be of lower intellect. They also know nothing about finances.
Will the taxpayer keep this foundation going?
Probably William will ask for an increase in his “allowance” now that Harry is gone and funnel money into the foundation. There is no way they would let it fail and have egg on their faces. Somebody will bail Little Prince Willy and Future Kweenie out.
And that someone will be Daddy who would right off the cost of the bail out as tax deductible so therefor the UK taxpayer would end up paying for it,
I’m thinking about all of the active work we’re hearing about that Harry and Meghan are putting into their foundation. Fundraising, meeting people are very wealthy and want t spend money charitably, meeting with Stanford university presumably about best practices for their foundation, and it’s not even up and running yet. What do will and Kate do for their foundation? Where does it get its money? Because we rarely hear anything about it or anything about them fundraising for it. The types of projects they do don’t raise money like the cookbook did. How does a survey, that they’ve spent a ton of money promoting, raise money for the foundation? It’s not even PR for the foundation. If you took the survey and that it led you to a website where you could donate to the foundation to support early childhood causes, then it could at least be considered a marketing tool. But they’re spending a lot of money on the survey with those banners and posters that we see at her engagements, and having to pay whoever is web hosting the survey, and analyzing the data (and apparently they’ll be doing a lot of sorting through it on the back end to get rid of all the non-UK responses and deal multiple survey responses from the same people since you can take it over and over again) and it’s not going to contribute any money to the foundation.
This was never an independent Foundation, but had staff paid by taxpayers. Two volunteer directors quit in four months, so we know financials are sketchy. We haven’t heard how much, if any, money was raised by their yachting play day last year either.
Harry and Meghan are making an independent Foundation that has to raise enough to support all paid staff.
So, it’s Harry and Meghan’s fault this woman has been sitting on her ass all this time? She was called ‘Duchess Do-Little’ before Harry ever met Meghan.
I have no doubt that Normal Bill and Keen Katie are ecstatic over their successful campaign to drive their much more popular bi-racial sister-in-law out of the family and the country. And they probably love being the face of Brexit Britain. But the majority of their fanbase is old and getting older all the time. IF and when the two of them become King and Queen Consort, they’re going to get a big shock when they realize they’re completely out of step with an England that’s more diverse than it is today. How are they going to explain their embrace of racism and sexual assault THEN?
Ugh. She’s so KEEN.
Let’s see how long they can prop up this facade before the chord snaps. There is no relaxation in her smiles. There is this look of almost panic behind them that she has to be out there and people have to like her. Maybe if she put in five pounds the stress wouldn’t be so obvious in her face? She always looked better and happier with her pregnancy weight.