Duchess Kate’s Early Years work has been done ‘in secret for eight years’

The Duchess of Cambridge continues to get great press from her Five Big Questions survey and from all of the events she’s done around the launch of the survey. For some reason, the British media really prefers struggle-surveys and vague statements about motherhood rather than tangible projects which actually raise money and awareness for those who need it. Or maybe the British media is just behaving like they know they’re stuck with Kate and her keen survey for many years to come. Over the past few days, there’s been another round of fluff PR around Kate because she’s finally, at long last, achieving keenness. Even Omid Scobie is vaguely impressed:

Kate Middleton has ‘quietly picked up steam’ in recent months after going through a period when ‘it felt like she wasn’t doing a lot’, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Omid Scobie said the Duchess of Cambridge’s, 38, has ‘really stepped out into a more confident role’ in The Firm in recent months as she launched her Early Years work which will be a ‘lifelong project’ for the royal. Speaking on the Heirpod podcast, he said Kate’s voice was getting ‘louder and louder as she gains more confidence’ in her position within the royal family. He said: ‘I think there had been times where it felt like she wasn’t doing a lot…and we’re now at a point where I think she’s really realising the impact that she can have when using her platform wisely…[The survey] has seen Kate really step out into a more confident role, we’ve seen her quietly, over the recent months, pick up a little bit of steam.’

LOL @ “I think there had been times where it felt like she wasn’t doing a lot.” “Times” like 2011-2018? Wonder what changed in 2018? It’s still a mystery! Camilla Tominey also had some stuff to say about Keen Kate’s survey as well:

Royal expert Camilla Tominey today claimed the mum-of-three had “raised her game” in the midst of the turmoil within the Firm. Speaking to This Morning, Ms Tominey said: “This is a picture of the monarchy moving forward, but the pressure is really on the Duchess of Cambridge to make the royals move into the future. Prince William is a star but it’s been all about Kate lately and she’s considerably raised her game. This is her emerging from Prince William’s shadow to carve her own path as a future Princess of Wales.” And she pointed to Kate’s recent focus on her landmark ’5 Big Questions on the Under-Fives’ survey that examines how experiences during youth can be at the root of social challenges later in life. Camilla added: “She’s now carved her own path focusing on early years learning. She wants to commit her working life to childhood and how it affects adult life. She’s been doing it in secret for eight years.”

I’m honestly laughing my ass off. “She’s been doing it in secret for eight years,” people!!! So many secret meetings! So many secret meetings… which were counted on as official royal engagements, because they were secret! Of course the basic five-question survey was put together after eight years of grueling secret work! That’s the narrative now, how dare you question it.