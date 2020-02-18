Duchess Kate’s Early Years work has been done ‘in secret for eight years’

The Duchess of Cambridge continues to get great press from her Five Big Questions survey and from all of the events she’s done around the launch of the survey. For some reason, the British media really prefers struggle-surveys and vague statements about motherhood rather than tangible projects which actually raise money and awareness for those who need it. Or maybe the British media is just behaving like they know they’re stuck with Kate and her keen survey for many years to come. Over the past few days, there’s been another round of fluff PR around Kate because she’s finally, at long last, achieving keenness. Even Omid Scobie is vaguely impressed:
Kate Middleton has ‘quietly picked up steam’ in recent months after going through a period when ‘it felt like she wasn’t doing a lot’, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Omid Scobie said the Duchess of Cambridge’s, 38, has ‘really stepped out into a more confident role’ in The Firm in recent months as she launched her Early Years work which will be a ‘lifelong project’ for the royal.
Speaking on the Heirpod podcast, he said Kate’s voice was getting ‘louder and louder as she gains more confidence’ in her position within the royal family. He said: ‘I think there had been times where it felt like she wasn’t doing a lot…and we’re now at a point where I think she’s really realising the impact that she can have when using her platform wisely…[The survey] has seen Kate really step out into a more confident role, we’ve seen her quietly, over the recent months, pick up a little bit of steam.’
LOL @ “I think there had been times where it felt like she wasn’t doing a lot.” “Times” like 2011-2018? Wonder what changed in 2018? It’s still a mystery! Camilla Tominey also had some stuff to say about Keen Kate’s survey as well:
Royal expert Camilla Tominey today claimed the mum-of-three had “raised her game” in the midst of the turmoil within the Firm. Speaking to This Morning, Ms Tominey said: “This is a picture of the monarchy moving forward, but the pressure is really on the Duchess of Cambridge to make the royals move into the future. Prince William is a star but it’s been all about Kate lately and she’s considerably raised her game. This is her emerging from Prince William’s shadow to carve her own path as a future Princess of Wales.”
And she pointed to Kate’s recent focus on her landmark ’5 Big Questions on the Under-Fives’ survey that examines how experiences during youth can be at the root of social challenges later in life. Camilla added: “She’s now carved her own path focusing on early years learning. She wants to commit her working life to childhood and how it affects adult life. She’s been doing it in secret for eight years.”
I’m honestly laughing my ass off. “She’s been doing it in secret for eight years,” people!!! So many secret meetings! So many secret meetings… which were counted on as official royal engagements, because they were secret! Of course the basic five-question survey was put together after eight years of grueling secret work! That’s the narrative now, how dare you question it.
Makes it worse IMO
5 basic questions after 8 years of work? Even if it’s just for PR or whatever it’s pretty sad that a PR survey is the best she can bring out at the moment
Also remember when the royal foundation released a statement saying that a “body of work” would be published late last year? Where is that? Please don’t tell me it’s the survey
That’s a question every 16 months on average.
I think that “Is nature or nurture more important?” must have taken two whole years though. That’s the really impressive one.
Edit: For perspective, Kate will have been married 9 years in April. In that time she could have got an undergraduate degree, masters, and a PhD in child development, since we’re told she’s been keenly learning about it all this time.
The smoke that gets blown up royal and celebrity butts is amazing – if all i did in my job (an actual academic research job) was to spend 8 years coming up with a 5 question survey with no methodology I’d get fired…
Cathy and Bill don’t do anything in secret. They do so little, they need all the praise they can get.
If she was so secretive we wouldn’t hear about all her damn Jason meetings…like what is this revisionist crap!?!?
Also, just watched the Mister Rogers documentary and it didn’t take him 8 years to understand what children needed… In short, the extent of Kate’s research is probably some PBS Kids YouTube videos
The snark in this article is hilarious – Scobie has basically said she’s been lazy up until now because a certain other Duchess lit a fire under her lazy butt.
Trust me that this pathetic struggle survey is going to be milked for all its worth this year. Just like her garden was last year, it was all the press would talk about for months. This is it folks, we’re going to get at least ONE talking point a year from her – its all such a struggle for the poor over worked sausage who has to do everything in secret.
Scobie was very delicate in his phrasing, wasn’t he.
Unlike Tominey who was blowing so much smoke she must have set of the fire alarm.
I vote the BM is working with what they got. Eight years to get this five question survey up? Nothing in depth. Trust the press will drop Kate’s project the moment the Sussexes announce their foundation but they only get drips and drabs.
Yeah, she hasn’t been working on it for 8 years and I don’t understand why that’s the narrative being pushed. Kate herself has said that she grew to understand the importance of the early years over time while she was learning about addiction and such. She’ll never say it, but I also think William’s mental health was a big influence on her. She likely wants to prevent him passing his issues down the same way Charles and Diana passed down their issues to him. He really is the worst of both his parents.
Nobody is taking this struggle survey seriously except the British press.
Kate stop embarrassing yourself. Please just cut ribbons, carry babies and plant trees.
OMG!!!!! I’m going to use that one too at my next evaluation with my manager. I can’t wait to see their face!
It really is a fairy tale isn’t it???
I actually don’t think Brits care that much about impactful projects from the royals. That’s why Charles- despite his flaws is quite unpopular despite having more tangible impact than any of the royals. And why Anne is so low profile despite usually being up there as the hardest worker.
Non royal watchers seem to only tune occasionally for gossip, maybe style, weddings& sometimes kiddies and royal watchers seem to be into style, jewellery, hierarchy etc. I don’t think the ‘work’ is of that much interest to many in Britain
Think that’s deliberate too though. Hard to justify their existence otherwise.