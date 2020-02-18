“Anya Taylor-Joy’s animal-print ensemble is a fun mess” links
  • February 18, 2020

  • By Kaiser
Anya Taylor-Joy takes a step on the wild side at Good Morning America in NYC!

Anya Taylor-Joy’s ensemble makes no sense to me, but God bless. [Go Fug Yourself]
Someone please find Cate Blanchett’s fashion mojo, it’s gone missing. [Just Jared]
Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith walked their dogs in LA. [LaineyGossip]
The Sonic the Hedgehog movie did gangbusters box office, sigh. [Dlisted]
Right? Elizabeth Warren is THE candidate. [Pajiba]
The Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy because they suck. [Jezebel]
This is a wig on Sharon Osbourne, right? [Seriously OMG]
Steve Aoki’s name is being used to promote a festival he’s not even attending. [The Blemish]
Growlr did a mass-suspension of (fake?) bears. [Towleroad]
Hailey Bieber looks so sad here. [RCFA]

11 Responses to ““Anya Taylor-Joy’s animal-print ensemble is a fun mess” links”

  1. Case says:
    February 18, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    This is terrifying. Really enjoy the roles she chooses, though. I don’t think The Witch will ever leave me.

    Reply
  2. tealily says:
    February 18, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    Without the bright red hair Sharon Osbourne looks exactly like every rich society lady I’ve ever met. I feel like I’m at a fundraiser just looking at that photo.

    Reply
  3. KBeth says:
    February 18, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    Emphasis on “mess”. Lol

    Reply
  4. Tash says:
    February 18, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    I clicked on that link about Cate Blanchett and then stumbled upon Al Pacino article. That $hit is hilarious!!!!

    Reply
  5. Kate says:
    February 18, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    Nope, sorry, you can’t look that cute walking your dog. While in 3rd trimester.

    Reply
  6. LA says:
    February 18, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    On GFY the other day someone mentioned that Anya Taylor Joy looks like a high fashion version of Boris Johnson’s (current) girlfriend and that’s all I can see now.

    Sharon Osbourne looks good with the new hair, wig or not.

    Reply
  7. Seethe says:
    February 18, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    Anime come to life..heh

    Reply
  8. grumpyterrier says:
    February 18, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    LOL Surprise doll is what I see.

    Reply

