Salma Hayek says she doesn’t ‘have Botox’: is she telling the truth?

Salma Hayek posted this selfie on Tuesday with the hashtags #Wind and #Aire. Pretty normal selfie in paradise, nothing notable at all, right? Well someone decided to chime in on what they thought the selfie revealed: Botox. This person commented “Too much Botox. Not needed, Salma.” Salma’s response? “I don’t have Botox. But thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it’s time.”
First of all, I hate this now commonplace thing to insult celebrities ON THEIR SOCIAL MEDIA. Do it on Twitter without tagging them, by all means, or do it in a blog comment, sure. But I’ll never understand the need some people have to say demeaning or rude sh-t to celebrities on their own social media accounts. That’s rude as hell and should only be done when you’re calling out someone for something significant, like a lie or something. Salma didn’t even humble-brag about being “all natural” in the selfie.
Second of all… this whole exchange had me spinning, because… I actually do think Salma has been subtly experimenting with some injectibles here and there? Nothing major, nothing Kardashian-esque. It’s perfectly possible that she’s not using Botox and it’s some other injectible. It’s possible she’s ageing naturally and she takes really good care of her skin. It’s possible that she’s doing everything plus surgery. I don’t know. All I do know is that I wouldn’t go on Salma’s IG and tell her that her face is frozen (because it’s not & because that’s rude).
I don’t think she has done Botox or weird “stuff” but in the pics it look likes she had done something to her lips. Even so compare with the plastic faces walking around Hollywood Salma Hayek is pretty normal.
Girl likes to still tell us that her chest is all her, too, even though there’s clear photographic evidence how they sprouted overnight. Please.
Look, she doesn’t owe us ANY explanation. But just like Nicole Kidman trying to get us to buy that all she uses is Neutragenia wrinkle cream to keep her face pulled tighter than a drum, Selma is trying to sell us a bill of goods here, too.
Whatever she IS doing, she looks good and natural (though I do agree…lips are a bit jacked).
Salma is starting to look like her mom, the opera singer at this age – I remember seeing a photo of her when she was in her late 40s. I doubt Botox is involved. I think she just gained a little bit of weight and your face is often the first thing to change, including lips.
I’m sure she doesn’t have Botox. She probably had another injectable like Cosmetic, Dysport, or Xeomin. So technically she wouldn’t be a liar….
I think that’s exactly what it is. I’d be surprised if she’s not having fillers of some sort – just not actually botox. Juvederm, or something like that.
I just have a hard time believing that she’s been THAT good to her skin, and that she’s won the genetic lottery to this degree. I’m willing to believe that she’s probably done less than a lot of other actresses, just not that she’s left her face completely untouched.
Or maximum photo shop. Idk but nary a wrinkle in sight. Does she only smile in pap pix? And then not emote using her face for the rest of her days? I want to believe her but…
Agreed – she’s stuck something in there, but I don’t think it’s Botox. So, she skirted around the lie. But whatever. It’s her face. She can do whatever she wants to it and she doesn’t owe anyone an explanation.
I’ve been shocked, on numerous occasions, reading comments on some people’s IG accounts. I can understand why some of them just cut off commenting. It can get really sick and hurtful. I feel like comments sections should be abolished (except here). They are breeding grounds for hate.
I’m sure she has some work done. But she won’t admit it, most celebs don’t unless its very apparent. I admire those who tell the truth though. Why lie? Its your body, there’s no shame in saying that you changed the things you didn’t like. It’s much better than perpetuating the “good genes” BS.
Agree with everything you said.
I will believe her. The skin on my 55 year old face can look pretty smooth when taken from a certain angle. And, honestly, the picture looks filtered.
I wish we could destigmatize ‘work’ done on women’s faces. As a society, we chant “forever young!” then bristle at aging while at the same time shaming women for trying to beat Father Time. It’s exhausting. I remember seeing her at the Oscars and thinking she had work done and it was GOOD work. With buckets of money at her disposal, if she wants work done, it should be subtle and nuanced. The best injectors are talented, gifted and restrained but they are expensive. I have work done on the regular and if I had Selma’s money, I would be on the first flight to wherever they could pull, tighten and refresh my tired AF 51 y/o body.
Agree, what is so wrong in using the techniques available for helping you look better? Some people threat it like it is a weakness of carachter, it is amazing! Like if you are less of a person for trying to look better, because you don´t accept yourself as you are.
I have breast implants and I do botox, I would more if I had the resources, and I do not look plastic or unnatural, there are so many options these days. I think if you don´t go overboard , what is the problem? After I´ve done my breasts I feels so much better with myself, I haven´t realized how much it affected until I did it. So I think it is about time to stop judging people who choose to have “some work done”. Personally I dont give a f* about what what people say, I pay my own bills and I am also working on improving as a person. So if I can grow older looking as good as I can I will take measures available if I think they can help me as long as it is done with balance.
Can it be a filter? Some people use those weird filters on their photos that are supposed to make skin look soft and glowy and wrinkle free, but most of the time they look plastic to me. So maybe there is that? Although she does have wrinkles around her mouth there. Anyhow she does not look frozen, that’s for sure
I don’t know about cosmetic work she had or hasn’t done, but she did put on a little weight as she got older and I always thought that meant she chose face in the ass-face dilemma.
Women can’t win – society yells at us for daring to get older, but then also yells at us for trying to look younger.
I don’t know if she’s had anything done or not but why is it so hard to accept that some women are actually capable of aging gracefully without injecting their faces with chemicals or going under the knife? Especially if they’ve been taking good care of themselves (and their skin). Salma has always been stunningly gorgeous, is it really that big of a stretch that she still would be? Unless it’s blatantly obvious a la Nicole Kidman, Courtney Cox, Meg Ryan and cases like that I think this kind of speculation (accusation?) is completely ridiculous and pointless, and only serves as an attempt to make ourselves feel better by trying to tear another person down. It’s so exhausting and, in the age of social media, so predictable.
Botox or not, I think she looks absolutely stunning. As always. And If she does use Botox, I hope she’s kind enough to give her doctor’s name to some of her fellow celebrities because there are men and women wandering in LA with some truly scary faces.
She doesn’t have that waxy look like Nicole and Courtney. No botox.
She has filled out a bit weight wise and wears it amazingly well so maybe that’s it?
