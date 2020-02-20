Salma Hayek says she doesn’t ‘have Botox’: is she telling the truth?

Salma Hayek posted this selfie on Tuesday with the hashtags #Wind and #Aire. Pretty normal selfie in paradise, nothing notable at all, right? Well someone decided to chime in on what they thought the selfie revealed: Botox. This person commented “Too much Botox. Not needed, Salma.” Salma’s response? “I don’t have Botox. But thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it’s time.”

First of all, I hate this now commonplace thing to insult celebrities ON THEIR SOCIAL MEDIA. Do it on Twitter without tagging them, by all means, or do it in a blog comment, sure. But I’ll never understand the need some people have to say demeaning or rude sh-t to celebrities on their own social media accounts. That’s rude as hell and should only be done when you’re calling out someone for something significant, like a lie or something. Salma didn’t even humble-brag about being “all natural” in the selfie.

Second of all… this whole exchange had me spinning, because… I actually do think Salma has been subtly experimenting with some injectibles here and there? Nothing major, nothing Kardashian-esque. It’s perfectly possible that she’s not using Botox and it’s some other injectible. It’s possible she’s ageing naturally and she takes really good care of her skin. It’s possible that she’s doing everything plus surgery. I don’t know. All I do know is that I wouldn’t go on Salma’s IG and tell her that her face is frozen (because it’s not & because that’s rude).