Kim Kardashian & Kanye West ate KFC at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Paris studio

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian in Glendale last night. She went out to dinner with her mom and a few of her sisters. She was apparently so dressed up because she was filming an episode of David Letterman’s Netflix talk show? Anyway, I really dislike this color on Kim! It’s sort of a muted sunflower and… someone with Kim’s coloring should avoid it. Granted, it doesn’t wash her out as badly as I would have expected, but Kim has always looked much better in red and lavender, but she rarely wears such rich colors anymore. I also kind of think Kim is starting to gain a little bit of weight back, which makes me happy because her body actually looks better now. More proportional, you know? Less like a plastic surgery experiment gone wrong.
Meanwhile, Kim was in Paris a few days ago with Kanye West. They were there to check in with some of their favorite designers, like Jean Paul Gaultier. At Gaultier’s studio, Kim snapped a photo of herself in the mirror, trying on a Gaultier look, but check out Kanye West eating some KFC:
JPG & KFC pic.twitter.com/tlmMZq2LAX
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2020
I knew that the Kentucky Fried Chicken brand was global and that KFC is super-popular in many Asian countries, but I did NOT know that Parisians had access to KFC. I wonder if the recipe is any different there? Because KFC here in America is WAY too salty. Anyway… Parisian KFC, and Kimye is making it happen. Here’s Kim’s Instagram post.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, social media.
Kanye could not be less interested in looking at his wife as she models tight clothes.
Just…why? Paris has such amazing food- even the street food is good. No reason at all for KFC.
Been eating clean all of 2020 for health and fitness reasons and am trying to incorporate vegetarian and vegan recipes as well.I won’t completely commit to strictly cutting out meat/animal products Just reducing as much as possible….That said I now really want KFC-the chicken the coleslaw,mashed potatoes,Lord help me it’s been since forever that I’ve had this stuff!
On another note I actually think Kim looks pretty in the yellow ,I really like her shoes too.
I also wander if the Parisian version of KFC would be slightly healthier ,doubt it though…