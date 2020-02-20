Duchess Kate & the Middletons really want people to take the five-question survey

From where I sit, the Duchess of Cambridge’s Five Big Questions survey was not particularly well-received. I’m talking about the actual struggle survey of five basic questions, where the goal was “to start a conversation” and “the show the culmination of EIGHT YEARS of work by Kate.” Oh, another goal of the survey was to help Kate decide her next steps with Early Years, I guess. Anyway, while Kate received good press for “working” and for doing a podcast, the actual substance and reality of the struggle survey was glossed over in favor of the new Credible Kate narrative. Kate is CREDIBLE, despite all evidence to the contrary.
Anyway, I guess I’d just like to remind everyone that Kate and her family are still promoting the survey for some reason, even though royal reporters are trying desperately to gloss over it. Kate posted a message on social media, asking more people to take the survey:
And her her brother James Middleton posted this on his Instagram too:
What’s up with this? My take is that Kate in particular knows that everyone is just going to infantilize her endlessly no matter what, so even if the Struggle Survey goes nowhere (and how could it even go somewhere?), she’ll still be golden. She’ll still be “the good duchess” no matter what.
Kate has golden headlines now but come the fall I wonder what kind of headlines she will get.
I found James post about it to be kind of odd. Like, who is he reaching that doesn’t already know about the survey? His friends? I would think people that follow him because of his family (that includes me, lol) would already know about the survey. So while I’m sure his post may have encouraged a few others to take it, it seems unnecessary to me.
Someone on here pointed out yesterday that 200k responses is actually not that great, but I have no clue what would be considered a good response rate or not. It does seem that 200k is low considering anyone in the world can take the survey and can take it multiple times.
There is also the obvious elephant in the room of his mental health issues and Kate spouting that if you have parents who are involved and bring their kids outside then you won’t have mental health issues. Perhaps had she not said so many dumb things about mental health in child development, this wouldn’t look so foolish.
The other elephant in the room is that she has completely ignored children/young adults who suffer from mental health issues due to conditions such as autism, ADHD etc.. Instances where the nature v’s nuture discussion is thrown out the window.
Amen to that, Digital. Drops of sunshine as the all-purpose prescription.
@becks1, the response rate required for the survey to be considered reliable would have been established while determining methodology and survey validity. I assume they did not test the survey for validity (because it would have failed, miserably), which already goes against standard research protocols. Generally, in order for findings to be valid and generalizable, you need a certain % of the target population to participate. Without that percentage, the data, while interesting, perhaps, is not usable. That said, the whole process and survey don’t meet the standard for research, so it probably doesn’t really matter.
None of this would have been done. This wasn’t done by an academic who knows how to do research. It is a blatant PR exercise does by a hired PR agency.
200k people taking the survey means around 0.3% of the population of the UK took it.
And that is the highest percentage in theory if you assume all those people were Brits and took the survey once
The actual percentage is probably going to end up lower once all the non UK and multiple responses are filtered out. That is if Keensington Palace (misspelling intentional) release the actual number
The only way they will release the facts about the deeply flawed data is if they are forced to.
Even if the total number is high (which it won’t be, but let’s just play like it is), the question is whether the total participants are representative of the population anyways. We have to assume that people who took the survey
1. Are in the UK;
2. Have access to technology;
3. Care enough about the Royals and Kate’s passion-project to participate; and
4. Represent the whole of the UK, in terms of ethnicity, wealth/poverty, gender, age, etc.
My hunch tells me that the most of the 200k who took the survey satisfy 1-3, but in order for the results to be generalizable, #4 would have to be fulfilled. If the UK is 10% black parents of young children (I just made that up), 10% of the survey respondents SHOULD be black parents of young children. We all know that’s not going to happen, and that’s problematic in terms of methodology. The results will be skewed, no way around it.
This COULD have been an interesting study. If “Kate” had designed the survey to look at differences in the “Big 5 for Under 5″ based on ethnicity or socioeconomic status or LITERALLY ANYTHING ELSE, it might have been worth the time and effort. As it is, it’s a vanity project.
Oh, I pointed the number out (and I posted it again before seeing your post, oops). I don’t think it’s a good number considering Kate’s one of the most recognizable British royals and the length of time the survey has been out. I would’ve at least expected a number closer to 1 million but these responses aren’t even a quarter of a million.
Okay, so based on your comments and the ones above yours….yikes. So there’s definitely a reason James is posting about it.
I agree that there should have been a higher response rate and is why there has been a big push the past week or so to get it out there – they are desperate to get the numbers up. Considering the clout of the PR/market research firm behind this, the media campaign to promote it should have been bigger. In fact I don’t recall seeing ANY media campaign over it, guess they must have thought having Katie Keen’s name attached to it was all it need. LOLz
Interesting that the Middletons are circling the wagons in support of Keen Katie’s sad little survey. Are they feeling a bit nervous as the date of Harry and Meghan’s return comes closer? Is Ma Middleton afraid that Harry might have some tea to spill?
I do wonder if Kate shouldn’t have chosen another area to focus on? Early years development is important, so important that any meaningful discussion has to include questions like ‘why doesn’t the government do…’ or ‘the government shouldn’t be doing…’.
In other words there’s no way for her to have any real impact without criticizing and/or recommending Government policy which she shouldn’t be doing because the Royal Family are not allowed to interfere in an elected government’s agenda (some of them, like Prince Charles, try but that doesn’t make it right).
Maybe she should focus on photography or flower arranging. This is an area for political parties, academics, teachers and relevant non-profit organizations to take the lead on.
It’s the only “talent” she has, kids. The art history degree isn’t relevant to her work and really, she’s not much more than a royal brood mare. Meghan’s degrees in international relations and theatre were more useful to her role. She is at ease with addressing crowds and making speeches. Poor Kate care barely look at an audience. And the RRs are lying through their teeth when they say this has been in the works for 8 years. Complete BS.
I’m not quite sure what part their undergraduate college degrees would play in their ability to do the job. They were earned 15+ years ago and have little relevance to the job of being a duchess. Meaghan’s ease at giving speeches and connecting to an audience certainly has more to do with her years as a working actress than on a degree earned more than a decade ago.
The difference is actually caring about something other than yourself. Meghan has it in spades and has done volunteer work since she was a teen. Kate never did any even though she didn’t ever have to work to support herself. The KP staff scramble to find things for Kate to care about but even when it’s directly linked to young kids, she still only half asses it.
Diana didn’t have any university degree and she took the time to learn about things outside of her life experience, like HIV and land mines. She made the effort to become better at speeches. That’s the difference here.
I think this has been the struggle she’s faced over the last 8 years, and part of the reason why she’s dilly-dallied for so long in bringing this out. It’s also likely that this is the reason why she’s probably not had much guidance on this initiative. Someone in her position would have oodles and oodles of connections with which to bring people on board, but I would not be surprised if anything she wanted to do that was meaningful in some way was something that would veer too close to the territory of “political” for her own comfort.
This theme was cobbled together for her by Catherine Quinn, it isn’t a Kate passion project. Released in a rushed exclusive to the Fail three days before Meghan’s complete cookbook hit the shelves.
A last ditch, last minute effort on Quinn’s part to make anything of Kate and her position. Gave up after two years, left in such a rush there was no one in place to pick up the reins and steer the sinking ship.
As I said yesterday, 200,000 responses is not much (putting it lightly), considering that a) the survey is being pushed by a high-profile royal (and ~future Queen~ as her fans love to remind everyone) and b) it was released a month ago. That’s why Kate and co. are releasing videos and making posts to remind people that the survey exists.
This survey ends tomorrow and it had only 200.000 responses. Sorry but it isn’t a very good result ( I would say that it’s bad) if you think of her huge platform and the amount of publicity that this had. This is what I call a flop.
Oh the phony and forced enthusiasm is nauseating me. So, so overdone. Trying to be Meghan, sadly. The firm drove her away, remember? She was outshining you. There, there, she’s gone now.
Kate has been doing her big, over the top, neurotic smiling since way before Meghan was in the picture. I think she is a very shy person who really goes over the top in an attempt to mask it.
I think that this was a survey from Meghan there will be 200.000 responses only in a day. Sorry to Kate stans.
Even if she hadn’t ripped off the questions from an undergraduate developmental psychology text, and her proposal had legs – what can she do? What can she actually do? She can’t get political, form public policy, advocate on behalf of organisations. Let’s be realistic
I think she could do something meaningful in a very oblique, carefully balanced way, but to do that would take some serious effort on top of dedication, as well as a bit of creativity in managing competing expectations and interests. And while I think Kate cares deeply about this issue, I don’t think she finds it engaging enough for her to really put too much effort into it like it requires.
It’s sad because you’d think that early years development would be a relatively non-political issue. But given the current government and austerity, if she were any more vocal about it than this, she’d probably get meaningfully criticized in the press, and no one wants that.
They already chose to be political by couching it in terms of ‘Broken Britain’, a Conservative and Sun tabloid hallmark phrase for over a decade.
Only 200k?!!How embarrassing for someone who’s said to be one of the most recognizable royals!!🤦♀️
I agree with another poster, had this been Meghan it wouldve gotten 200,000 responses in 24hrs. Her brother’s post makes it even more pathetic and implies they are desperate and had low feedback
Kate had a great childhood. I’m happy for her that she was able to experience that, but I think she upholds it as the best and only childhood one should have. Kids in the city can’t just go outside and play in the fields. Kids can still have great childhoods even if parents are divorced or if they only have one parent or caretaker. Helping kids should mean finding ways to help them where they are. Not turn their lives into yours.