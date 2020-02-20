Duchess Kate & the Middletons really want people to take the five-question survey

From where I sit, the Duchess of Cambridge’s Five Big Questions survey was not particularly well-received. I’m talking about the actual struggle survey of five basic questions, where the goal was “to start a conversation” and “the show the culmination of EIGHT YEARS of work by Kate.” Oh, another goal of the survey was to help Kate decide her next steps with Early Years, I guess. Anyway, while Kate received good press for “working” and for doing a podcast, the actual substance and reality of the struggle survey was glossed over in favor of the new Credible Kate narrative. Kate is CREDIBLE, despite all evidence to the contrary.

Anyway, I guess I’d just like to remind everyone that Kate and her family are still promoting the survey for some reason, even though royal reporters are trying desperately to gloss over it. Kate posted a message on social media, asking more people to take the survey:

Have you completed The Duchess of Cambridge's #5BigQuestions survey? It's not too late to have your say, and help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come 👇https://t.co/MaMnlxy2sJ pic.twitter.com/Vx7ATxR5ES — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 18, 2020

And her her brother James Middleton posted this on his Instagram too:

What’s up with this? My take is that Kate in particular knows that everyone is just going to infantilize her endlessly no matter what, so even if the Struggle Survey goes nowhere (and how could it even go somewhere?), she’ll still be golden. She’ll still be “the good duchess” no matter what.