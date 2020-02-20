Kaia Gerber is trying to take her face-tattooed older bro Presley ‘under her wing’

Here are some photos of Kaia Gerber in Milan, where she’s working runways for Milan Fashion Week. I actually really love her “street” look, the jeans & blazer look – she still has that baby face which makes her look about 12 years old, but the blazer and the haircut ages her up a bit. I love her choppy bob, honestly. It’s super-cute. The other photos are from the Max Mara show. The clothes are not particularly cute there.

So, what’s up with Kaia these days? Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were reportedly being very protective of Kaia following the meltdown of her relationship with Pete Davidson late last year. Kaia’s thing with Pete was her first real relationship, and he was not well and he ended up seeking treatment for what I would think would be several different issues all at once. It was clear that Cindy and Rande were keeping Kaia close, but now they seem to have eased up a bit. Possibly because Presley Gerber (Kaia’s older brother) seems to be going through something too. Presley got a very ill-advised face tattoo, which could have basically read “this is a cry for help.” So his family (Kaia included) is trying to rally around him:

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are prioritizing the health of their son, Presley Gerber. In recent weeks the 20-year-old made headlines for revealing a tattoo of the word “Misunderstood” on his face. Then, five days later, the star fired back at critics with a video of himself shooting a gun at a firing range. “Innocent little me before all the horrid tattoos,” he wrote alongside the clip. “Y’all know nothing #waketfup.” At the time, neither Cindy, Rande nor sister Kaia Gerber commented on the new ink in any public capacity. However, it looks like behind closed doors is a different story. A source tells E! News, “Cindy and Rande are definitely concerned about their son. They truly want to make sure he is okay.” The source adds his parents have “been trying to get Presley help since his DUI last year. He has just fallen off the beaten path. He has been in treatment before but they are pushing for something more serious,” the insider shares. “They want to make sure he’s in a good mental state and are closely watching him.” And despite her busy schedule with fashion weeks across the globe, his little sister is taking a keen interest in being there for her brother. The source says she’s “really taken him under her wing,” but this is proving difficult as “Presley has a mind of his own.” The insider adds, “Things have been very tense in the family.”

[From E! News]

Honestly, I don’t even think Kaia is in a place to take her older brother under her wing. Frankly, I’m still concerned that she and Pete might still be dealing with each other or that she’s holding out hope that they’ll get back together. And now all this stuff with Presley… I don’t know. Is it possible that Cindy and Rande simply made some terrible decisions about how and when they pushed their kids into the spotlight? Neither of these kids seem happy at all.