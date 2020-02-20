The Queen’s staff posted a tone-deaf birthday message for Prince Andrew

There are several things which I find interesting all at once. This week, we’ve talked about the Earl of Snowdon’s divorce, we’ve talked about Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday, and of course we’ve talked about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will almost definitely lose their ability to use “Sussex Royal” branding, even for charity. This week… the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are almost certainly on vacation, right? It’s weird that we haven’t heard anything about that, it’s weird that we haven’t heard which private jet they took or which billionaire’s playground they headed to. Just something to keep your eye on.

As for the Duke of York’s birthday, the @RoyalFamily Twitter account – which is the official account of Buckingham Palace – chose to mark the b-day like this:

On this day in 1960, Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace, the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years. Happy Birthday to The Duke of York. pic.twitter.com/zoZErBHQbG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 19, 2020

First of all, it’s SO tone-deaf. Second of all, could it be any clearer that the Queen plays favorites with Andrew and that her staff is incapable of talking her out of it? In the Queen’s mind, nothing has happened and Andrew will still be able to come back to “full time royal” status. Speaking of, *someone* chose not to use Andrew’s HRH in the tweet. He is still an HRH, my guess is that they just decided not to put in the tweet because of the conversation about Liz of House Petty taking away the Sussexes’ use of any “royal” style.

Meanwhile, Victoria Arbiter is still trying to make us feel sorry for Princess Beatrice, the poor sausage. Beatrice has to get married while there is so much “ugliness” around the fact that her father was such good friends with a pedophile rapist and human trafficker, and that her father raped teenagers trafficked to him by his friends. Poor Bea just wishes she could run off to Italy! But instead she’ll suck it up and have a posh tent in the Buckingham Palace garden.

