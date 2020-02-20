The Queen’s staff posted a tone-deaf birthday message for Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew China

There are several things which I find interesting all at once. This week, we’ve talked about the Earl of Snowdon’s divorce, we’ve talked about Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday, and of course we’ve talked about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will almost definitely lose their ability to use “Sussex Royal” branding, even for charity. This week… the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are almost certainly on vacation, right? It’s weird that we haven’t heard anything about that, it’s weird that we haven’t heard which private jet they took or which billionaire’s playground they headed to. Just something to keep your eye on.

As for the Duke of York’s birthday, the @RoyalFamily Twitter account – which is the official account of Buckingham Palace – chose to mark the b-day like this:

First of all, it’s SO tone-deaf. Second of all, could it be any clearer that the Queen plays favorites with Andrew and that her staff is incapable of talking her out of it? In the Queen’s mind, nothing has happened and Andrew will still be able to come back to “full time royal” status. Speaking of, *someone* chose not to use Andrew’s HRH in the tweet. He is still an HRH, my guess is that they just decided not to put in the tweet because of the conversation about Liz of House Petty taking away the Sussexes’ use of any “royal” style.

Meanwhile, Victoria Arbiter is still trying to make us feel sorry for Princess Beatrice, the poor sausage. Beatrice has to get married while there is so much “ugliness” around the fact that her father was such good friends with a pedophile rapist and human trafficker, and that her father raped teenagers trafficked to him by his friends. Poor Bea just wishes she could run off to Italy! But instead she’ll suck it up and have a posh tent in the Buckingham Palace garden.

11 Responses to “The Queen’s staff posted a tone-deaf birthday message for Prince Andrew”

  1. Zapp Brannigan says:
    February 20, 2020 at 10:42 am

    That top photo is him indicating how big a slice of pepperoni hot is in Pizza Express, Woking.

    Reply
    • Agnes says:
      February 20, 2020 at 10:59 am

      I honestly feel bad for the Pizza Express. I’m sure it’s a nightmare for them to be dragged into this. (Our local pizza place got dragged into an INSANE rightwing anti-Hillary conspiracy, and they’ve received death threats, had people showing up with weapons, had an arsonist set a fire. All in a place where people with kids have some pizza, play some ping pong, and hang out. Leave pizza ALOOOOONE!)

      Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 10:45 am

    The responses to that on Twitter and IG were amazing. I thought it was going to be all fawning responses about Andrew but NOPE. People were on it. I wonder if that was a surprise to the royal family.

    Reply
  3. Loretta says:
    February 20, 2020 at 10:47 am

    The Royal Family is garbage.

    Reply
  4. Agnes says:
    February 20, 2020 at 10:48 am

    Well, as long as M&H can’t use “Sussex Royal,” all is well in the world.

    Reply
  5. Esme says:
    February 20, 2020 at 10:49 am

    My first thought after reading the headline was “of course they did”. Too much time spent here on CB?

    Reply
  6. Tiffany says:
    February 20, 2020 at 10:55 am

    Petty Liz??

    Her petty crew??

    Tone deaf??

    Nooooooo……ooooooooooo

    Reply
  7. Heather says:
    February 20, 2020 at 11:03 am

    Let me start by saying that, IN NO WAY, am I an Andrew apologist. The guy is a sick pedophile who needs to pay for his actions…publicly!
    That being said, should we expect the Queen and Royal Family to not acknowledge his birthday? I mean, at least it wasn’t some sort of glowing review of all the noble and extraordinary deeds he’s done in his life. It was short and direct. I, personally, thought that it was appropriate from the RF’s point of view.

    Reply
  8. Royalpurple says:
    February 20, 2020 at 11:15 am

    @Agnes — we have the same hometown.

    Andrew stories at this point just make me sick.

    Reply
  9. Snap Happy says:
    February 20, 2020 at 11:19 am

    I just can’t with the tent wedding. It makes me laugh. It literally comes across like she isn’t good enough to come inside.

    Reply

