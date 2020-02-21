Busy Philipps: We can’t all look airbrushed and facetuned

Busy Philipps is a spokesperson for Olay. She appeared along with several notable women in Olay’s Super Bowl ad that was lighthearted but inspiring. Busy’s current campaign, along with talk show host Lilly Singh and model Denise Bidot, is for Olay Skin Promise, which is Olay’s commitment to “zero skin retouching.” That means, any time you see a photo or commercial with the Olay Skin Promise mark, that image has not been filtered, airbrushed or altered in any way. The move is an attempt to promote body positivity by producing more realistic imagery. Busy spoke with Lara Spencer on Good Morning America about the campaign and why it was important to her, which is mainly so her girls can grow up seeing what women actually look like. You can watch Busy’s full segment here.

You’re a mom to two girls. So this is a great message for them My older daughter loves it, and totally gets it. My little one has no idea, she doesn’t understand. But she will and it’s wonderful that she’s going to grow up in a world where people are taking these stands, brands like Olay and CVS is doing their Beauty Unaltered, so they’re also committing to not having airbrushed images. Like, what is that? We can’t all look like an airbrushed, face-tuned thing and I’m just really proud to work with Olay on its campaign with Lilly Singh and Denise.

I’m sure this was clear but just in case – the promise is not to retouch images; this is not a part of the #makeupfree movement. However, Busy said in her GMA segment that she was only wearing Regenerist and no foundation on the show. When her first Olay ads came out, Busy couldn’t believe they were unaltered, she was so happy how she looked in them and I agree, she looks amazing. (I also covet the boots she wore to the GMA interview. Photo below)

Busy mentioned the CVS Beauty Unaltered campaign that is making the same promise. Aerie also has a similar campaign. I could not get more behind these efforts. I’d love my children to grow up looking at photos of what people really look like, but I won’t lie, I would benefit greatly from not comparing myself to a model’s altered image as well. Like Busy said, we can’t all look like those airbrushed people we admire in the magazines. Hell, the people in those ads can’t look like that either. So wouldn’t it be great to see obtainable beauty. And I know it’s easy to write these celebrities off because they tend to be beautiful in their own right. But they still have to have the guts to stand the criticism hurled at them for daring to show themselves as natural as possible, which is exactly what happened after Busy’s first Olay commercial. She said that some troll wrote it was “ironic I have an Olay commercial cause my skin is terrible.” So I really do applaud these models willing to take the slings and arrows in order to push this movement forward. Hopefully that world that Busy spoke of that promotes natural images can become a reality.