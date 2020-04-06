Paris Hilton: ‘I’ve worked way too hard to just give my life to someone’

Paris Hilton is 39 years old! Isn’t that crazy? I always forget that Paris and I are part of the same generation, really: we’re both Xennial. Paris would prefer to think of herself as Millennial though, or as she says in this Cosmopolitan UK interview, forever 21 years old. Paris chats with Cosmo about her life, her businesses, being a pioneer of getting paid to party and being the OG “influencer.” And honestly, she’s right? Paris changed the fame game and other people have merely built on what she created. You can read the full Cosmo piece here. Some highlights:

Sliving it: “Sliving. Which is basically like ‘slaying’ and ‘living’. So instead of ‘killing it’, I’m ‘sliving it’.”

She’s always worked hard on her brand: “I was the first one to invent getting paid to party. If I’m travelling, I love to optimise my time. Around 12 years ago I started making DJ-ing part of my career. Because if I’m gonna fly all the way to Dubai, I’d rather make the most of my trip by working in the day and then entertaining my fans at night.”

She’s proven herself: “I feel I have definitely proven myself. For anyone who would say otherwise, they have no idea. I’ve worked so hard. My grandfather [Barron Hilton, who passed away last September] was someone I wanted to make proud and he was so proud of me carrying on the legacy but doing it my way… My family always wanted me to want to do something with my life and to want to make them proud. I see a lot of people today who have never done anything and they’re not happy with their lives because everything was just handed to them.”

She enjoys today’s influencers. “I love that I was so ahead of my time and created this entire new genre and way of living life and making a living. Anyone with a phone can make their own brand. Whatever talents they have, they can use that platform to build a business. I feel very proud. Imitation is the highest form of flattery.”

She & Kim Kardashian are still friends: “We have conversations about it. She travelled the world with me and we have so many amazing memories… What she’s said is, ‘I really appreciate everything I’ve learned from you,’ and we just always talk [about] how proud of each other we are because we’ve known each other since we were little girls. She’s sweet and kind and brilliant. I’m so proud of her and impressed with her becoming a lawyer; it’s incredible that she’s using her voice and her platform to help others.”

Her advice on protecting your privacy: “I would say that none of these things are 100% secure so I wouldn’t have anything on there that’s private and that you wouldn’t want the world to see.”

She likes being single after breaking off her engagement last year: “It feels good to not have someone controlling me. With dating certain people, [there’s the risk of] not trusting them and the fear [that] if I go out of town they might do something to embarrass me. I feel lucky now to not have that fear because I’m independent. No [it wasn’t a difficult decision to end the engagement]. It was the best decision I’ve ever made in my life. I just don’t think [he] was the right person and I feel like I’m an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn’t feel right. I’ve worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect.”

She feels forever young: “21 forever. And I’m all natural. I feel so lucky that my mum always told me to stay out of the sun. I feel lucky I haven’t had to resort to what most people do in this town.”