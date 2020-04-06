Rachel Brosnahan tries to get her dog to do yoga: best at-home content?



I’m really enjoying the DIY content during this difficult stay-at-home time. Some of the best moments are fails, like Rachel Brosnahan saying she could get her dog to do yoga with her during her remote appearance on The Tonight Show. I fully expected her dog, Nicky, to copy her downward dog position at least, but spoiler the dog just lies down. Rachel’s other dog, Winston, I think he’s an akita, doesn’t do a yoga move either and just comes sniffing at the camera. Jimmy tries to get his dog, a golden retriever called Gary, to do yoga with him and Gary isn’t having it either. (Sidenote: Gary is a star! He’s often in Fallon’s videos.) I don’t think Jimmy does much yoga because his downward dog looks like a high plank.

Rachel said she’s been in her apartment in NY for 23 days with her husband and their “NY family,” who she says are their two best friends. She didn’t name them though and I got the impression that they could be assistants or something. I know that’s rude, but that’s what came to mind. If that’s the case she considers them best friends, which is really nice. Also I don’t know much about Rachel’s private life and assumed she has kids. Other than Winston and Nicky, she does not.

Here’s the video queued up to the dog yoga part. It’s just cute. The best part is toward the end where Rachel and Jimmy bond over how much they love Survivor! Jimmy asks Rachel if she’d ever go on Survivor and she said she would love to, “but I’d have to wait until my career is in the toilet.” This whole interview was adorable, like a hug from your favorite teacher when you run into them at the store, back when that was an option. Also, her hair looks like she took out her extensions and let it air dry. I admire that.

Rachel is promoting the #Healthcareheroes initiative to raise awareness of the need to stay home so our healthcare professionals can do their jobs. Her charity is Covenant House which works with homeless youth. Plus of course she’s in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, all three seasons of which are available on Amazon Prime.

If you came here for dog yoga, here’s an Italian guy whose chihuahua does yoga like a champ. You’ve probably seen this already, but it’s amazing. The dog even turns his head like his owner!



Rachel’s dog Nicky did do downward dog once on camera though!

Oh and if you want to try yoga, definitely check out Yoga with Adriene. I know so many people who love her, and she’s helped me recover from several injuries and sprains.

