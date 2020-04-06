Val Kilmer previously said that he didn’t date Angelina Jolie, but they did kiss once

I’m still weirdly obsessed with the idea that Val Kilmer and Angelina Jolie “dated.” Val has written a memoir about his life and loves and losses, and he name-checked several women in the book. He for-sure dated Cher and Daryl Hannah and he talks about those relationships with a lot of love. Again, this is what People Mag excerpted from what he said about Jolie:

He also says Jolie was “perhaps the most soulful and serious of them all…. When people ask what she’s like, I say she’s like other women and other superstars, just MORE,” he writes of his ex.

I’m stuck on this. The rumors around the set of Alexander were that Angelina eventually settled on a friendship/friends-with-benefits thing with Colin Farrell, and that only happened after every man on that production threw themselves at her. Apparently, just a few years back, Kilmer wasn’t claiming that he dated Angelina, just that they kissed once:

This is three-year-old tea (actually closer to 17-year-old tea) I realize, but I’ve yet to see any other outlets talk about these tweets! As for the French actor… Olivier Martinez, non? Je parie. I always thought/believed that La Jolie and Olivier had a thing too. That three-year space of time between Billy Bob Thorton and Brad Pitt was WILD (I also think Angelina was still banging Jonny Lee Miller when she first started seeing Brad, but no one brings *that* up). But I still don’t believe Angelina and Val dated in any sense, nor do I believe she qualifies as an “ex.” Meanwhile, Val also talks about not having a girlfriend for twenty years:

He’s dated some of the most famous women in Hollywood, but in his new memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry, Val Kilmer, 60, opens up about the current status of his love life.

“I haven’t had a girlfriend in 20 years. The truth is I am lonely part of every day,” Kilmer writes.

The actor famously dated Daryl Hannah, Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie and Cher and married actress Joanne Whalley in 1988. The two divorced in 1996 and share two children: daughter Mercedes, 28, and son Jack, 24. Kilmer says he has always been intrigued by women.

“I’ve always found women infinitely more interesting than men,” Kilmer writes. “Perhaps that’s why we’ve always gotten along. We are big oafy elephants … and they are butterflies.”

[From People]

Women ARE more interesting than men. It’s just a factual statement. When I was 16-20 years old, I wish I had known how most men are just simple creatures. I thought they were so mysterious and they’re just not.

2 Responses to “Val Kilmer previously said that he didn’t date Angelina Jolie, but they did kiss once”

  1. Michelle says:
    April 6, 2020 at 9:51 am

    I think Jonny lee Miller & Ralph Fiennes were Angelina’s two main lovers? Farrell spent one night with her Christmas Eve in Egypt, they both implied that in past interviews. Val Kilmer is hard to read as don’t know when he’s being serious? I take everthing he says with a huge grain of salt.

    Reply
  2. Lili says:
    April 6, 2020 at 10:00 am

    If I was gorgeous and single like her I would have done the same 😀

    Reply

