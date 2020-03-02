Connor Jessup on why he came out: he fell in love with Miles Heizer



I know a lot of you are going to read the title to this post and go “who” but I just binged Locke and Key on Netflix last weekend and Connor plays the oldest (dreamy) son. He’s great on screen, he has presence. Plus the show is highly entertaining and well worth watching. He got his start on Falling Skies on TNT. Connor is 25 although he plays a teen, and so is Miles Heizer, whom I know from Parenthood and Love, Simon. They’re together, I just found out now and that makes me happy. I love when random actors I like from shows are together. I’m not blowing smoke, hearing about lowkey couples is one of my favorite things. Connor came out last year. In a new interview with Attitude Magazine he said that the fact that he fell in love with Miles was the reason he decided to write a post coming out.

“I’ll spare you the boring story of how we met because it’s truly unexciting, but I will say – not to get sappy – that the other factor that led to me deciding to come out, and I guess maybe one of the sparks at the beginning of the fuse, was that I fell in love”, Connor explains.

“When you’re happy, you want to be happy publicly, and it made me think about the whole construction of my life in a way that I had been avoiding.

“I probably wouldn’t have [come out] if that hadn’t happened.”

“The excuse was always that I was busy working and there was never the time to meet people — that’s all true to an extent, but also I think I was afraid”, he recalls.

“There’s still this phenomenon where you can be out like I was, but in my day-to-day life, I wasn’t doing anything that would make people think I was gay.

“I wasn’t in a relationship and I wasn’t looking to be because I was ignoring that part of me. I put myself on pause for a while.”

“So, I had relationships, but nothing like the one I’m in right now.

“This is my first time being in love.”