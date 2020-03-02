Lady Gaga quit smoking cold turkey: ‘I think I saw Jesus for an entire week’

Embed from Getty Images

The other day I was talking with someone who said that she’d given up smoking cold turkey. She was incredibly anxious and trying to distract herself when she craved cigarettes. I’ve never smoked, and I’m glad because I know that if I tried it, I would get addicted. So many people have said that it’s near impossible to quit, a sentiment Lady Gaga shared during a recent interview:

Lady Gaga says she has officially called it quits when it comes to smoking cigarettes. The pop superstar, 33, opened up about letting go of her cigarette addiction during an interview Friday on New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “I’m not smoking anymore, but I’d smoke 40 cigarettes all day long,” she revealed. When Lowe, 46, questioned her about quitting again, Gaga assured him that she means business this time. “I swear on my life I’m not smoking cigarettes,” she confirmed. “I completely quit — I quit cold turkey. But it was so hard. If you don’t smoke, don’t smoke! Because quitting is worse. It is so brutal. And I will never smoke again because I think I saw Jesus for an entire week. It was so awful.”

[From People]

Everyone I know who has tried to quit smoking has said the same thing. I really hope that Gaga is able to stick with it this time. The American Cancer Society has some interesting facts about the ways that a person’s body changes after they stop smoking. I’m fascinated by lists that track things over time like this: 20 minutes after you quit smoking, your heart rate and blood pressure drop. 12 hours after you quit smoking, the carbon monoxide level in your blood returns to normal. Two weeks to three months after, your circulation improves and your lung function increases. Quitting is incredibly difficult, and my hat is off to anyone who makes that attempt.

Gaga also talked about her new single, “Stupid Love.” The video is here. I don’t love it as much as I like some of her other stuff, but the video is playful and wacky: Warring factions on another planet all wear bright clothes and eventually stop fighting and decide to have a dance party instead, thanks to Lady Gaga and her crew. I can get behind that.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images