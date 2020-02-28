The sort-of ‘Candyman’ sequel has a trailer: ready to say his name & get hooked?

Jordan Peele is magnificent. After the financial, critical and awards success of Get Out, Peele could write his own ticket, anywhere, anyhow. He used his new-found clout to do the following: produce the Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman (a Spike Lee Joint), bring back Twilight Zone (with a diverse cast), write and direct Us (starring a mostly black cast), executive produce the Oscar-winning short Hair Love, executive produce Lovecraft Country and Hunters, executive produce a docu-series on Lorena Bobbitt, and now, produce and cowrite an updated version of Candyman, then hand the script off to a black woman to direct. Jordan Peele is an incredible human being.
Candyman (2020) is based on the same Clive Barker story from the 1992 horror film, which I have never seen because I’m a scaredy cat. I thought I would be too scared to see Us, but I managed to watch it finally (I had to fast-forward through a few scenes). The gist of the story is that if you say “Candyman” five times in a mirror (??), the Candyman will truly come and find you and use his hook on you and just murder you in a horrific way. He can only be seen in a mirror’s reflection? Okay. Well, in the updated version – written by Peele, Clive Barker and Win Rosenfeld – is about a young artist played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who becomes obsessed with the “myth” of the Candyman and his obsession basically reopens the Candyman portal and Candyf–ker starts killing peeps again. Nia DaCosta directed the film. It’s out in June – a summer slasher movie. Come for the gore and stay for the creepy rendition of Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name.”
This is going to be one of those that I can’t watch, sorry! But I will continue to support Jordan Peele and all of his peeps in any way I can. Vanity Fair also had a nice write-up on the backstory of deciding to do a sort-of sequel and how controversial the original film was, but how Peele loved the original as a kid.
Photos courtesy of ‘Candyman’.
Love Jordan Peele. And I love the bit in the trailer that asks who would be dumb enough to try and summon Candyman that cuts to a bunch of white girls!
That made me laugh too. I appreciate a little comedy in my horror films.
Yes! Makes it easier to watch when there’s a bit of humor.
Also it’s funny how many scary movies have this trope of (mostly white) girls getting in over their heads. Just watched Slenderman and Countdown and they both have a bunch of idiots messing with supernatural stuff. I can’t even say its inaccurate though, cus me and my dumb friends tried to summon spirits a few times as teenagers :p
I’ll join you on the “I support Jordan Peele but cant watch this movie” couch Kaiser. I cant do horror. I did watch the trailer and that just confirmed for me that I cant handle the whole movie.
The acting and cinematography looks amazing as expected, the story seems rather silly tho. I love slashers but this doesn’t seem scary at all? probably still gonna see it cause of Peele.
Candyman was the movie that did it for me as a kid. It was THE scary movie to end all scary movies. Scared the ever loving f*&k out of me. And I loved it! Can’t wait to watch this one. Also, that creepy version of “Say My Name” is everything!
Me too. I was definitely way to young the first time I saw it and can’t remember how I did but I saw a lot of scary stuff when I was young because my older cousin would let my sister and I. Things like Alien, Tales from the crypt. We also lived around Chicago so I would always ask my parents to point out Cabrini Green was when we drove through the north side which made it that much more real.
I found most 80s and 90s horror cheesy. I wasn’t allowed to see anything rated R basically until I moved out. That was when I watched everything I missed lol. Texas Chainsaw was jarring as was The Excorcist and Omen. But Candyman was super cheese whiz. The only good part was Candyman himself. That trailer above puts its predecessor to shame. Crikey. I haven’t watched too much horror in the past few years cuz…well I don’t know. I might have to start again cuz that doesn’t look just scary, it looks good AND scary.
My mum let me watch The Exorcist when I was like, 9 – haha! It’s still the scariest movie I’ve ever seen. I love scary movies but I get scared of them, too. Mostly jump scares and when they show rotted ghost-type things. I often wish for a big strong guy to watch scary movies with :p I’m keen to watch the sequel to A Quiet Place but omg the first one was so anxiety producing!
maybe it will come out on streaming soon.
Can’t wait!
A quick glance at the photo and got all heated up thinking it was my boyfriend Omar Little from the Wire. But still I like Peele and horror so I’m excited for that. M
The original f-cked me up and I can usually deal with scary movies. I am excited to watch it!
Does anyone know if they got Destiny’s Child together to re-record this or was it just some kind of movie magic that made it sound like a totally different version? Slowing Beyonce’s songs down seems to work well to create mood for movies, it was literally the only good thing about 50 Shades.
I didn’t think the first one was scary at all but I will go see this because I loved Us and Get Out. Also, Yahya is fine as hell so if the movie sucks, at least I get to stare at him for a couple hours.