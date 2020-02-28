Renee Zellweger in black Gucci for a cancer research gala: stunning?

Here are some photos from last night’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala for The Women’s Cancer Research Fund in LA. Renee Zellweger was the big A-lister in attendance, but the gala was pretty well attended with celebrities of various profiles. I know Renee has lost some dear friends to cancer, and she’s always done a lot of charity work around this. I have to say, I absolutely love her Gucci gown. This is stunning, elegant and sexy. I’m not a lace person, but I wish more lace gowns were done like this. This Gucci look is so good, I kind of wish Renee had worn this to the Oscars. Quick, without looking it up, what did Renee wear to the Oscars? It was that boring as f–k white Armani. I guess we’re still not supposed to talk about how “different” she looks, huh.

More photos from the gala… Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild attended together. It’s crazy that after all these years, they’re still posing like this on red carpets!

The Jonas Brothers came out for a good cause! SO SHINY.

Rachel Zoe in a really good dress. I don’t have the ID for this, but I really love it. Simple and elegant.

Kyle Richards looks kind of terrible? That hairstyle is for poodles or Ariana Grande. She’s too filler’d or Botox’d.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. Harry is ageing like a fine wine, I have to say. But this marriage is weird, right? That’s the gossip from RHOBH?