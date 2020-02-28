Renee Zellweger in black Gucci for a cancer research gala: stunning?

Here are some photos from last night’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala for The Women’s Cancer Research Fund in LA. Renee Zellweger was the big A-lister in attendance, but the gala was pretty well attended with celebrities of various profiles. I know Renee has lost some dear friends to cancer, and she’s always done a lot of charity work around this. I have to say, I absolutely love her Gucci gown. This is stunning, elegant and sexy. I’m not a lace person, but I wish more lace gowns were done like this. This Gucci look is so good, I kind of wish Renee had worn this to the Oscars. Quick, without looking it up, what did Renee wear to the Oscars? It was that boring as f–k white Armani. I guess we’re still not supposed to talk about how “different” she looks, huh.
More photos from the gala… Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild attended together. It’s crazy that after all these years, they’re still posing like this on red carpets!
The Jonas Brothers came out for a good cause! SO SHINY.
Rachel Zoe in a really good dress. I don’t have the ID for this, but I really love it. Simple and elegant.
Kyle Richards looks kind of terrible? That hairstyle is for poodles or Ariana Grande. She’s too filler’d or Botox’d.
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. Harry is ageing like a fine wine, I have to say. But this marriage is weird, right? That’s the gossip from RHOBH?
It’s a pretty dress, but Renėe always looks so stiff and waxen to me. Uptight. Posed, as if she practiced for days. There is no there there.
She has really amazing posture. The only other people I’ve seen who hold their posture that well are people who have practiced balled for decades.
Very pretty dress, but I think her Oscar one was beautiful too. I love Rachel’s here as well.
Paris looks like she could be Nicki’s mother, LOL.
Her facial expressions always seem to me as if she was just sucking on some lemons. She has this sourer puss look. Is it just me?
and kind of weird waxy shiny. Like she’s just been slapped with a wet hand
This is too “Mother of the Bride” for me.
Sorry, but I don’t like it at all.
(BTW – when Brits say ‘sorry’, they’re not. They’re either being uptight, passive aggressive or deprecating. I fall into the last category) It reminds me of a Pretty Polly stocking top
I don’t like the deep dual skirt slits. It would really look strange if she sits.
I don’t either, one slit is better.
Renee: Nope.
Also – just watched her on a recent Graham Norton. Well, I say “watched” but I had to switch off after a few minutes. Made me really uncomfortable and on edge. What on earth is going on with her? Are we supposed to believe she’s just an odd duck? She seems so fragile and off the planet. Was she always like this?
Oh yeah me too, usually I watch Norton (he’s a much better talk show host than the guys we get in America) but there was too much second-hand embarrassment from that episode and I had to constantly mute it.
she’s nuts, bonkers. every interview she gives is insane and unintelligible. her speeches are unintelligible. totally off her rocker.
Everyone’s faces are, um…taut? Love the clothes, and HH is aging well is only because he’s letting his face just be his face. Also, for a hot second I thought Renée Zellweger was Nicole Kidman.
Once again (referring to the Oscars) – where is the makeup? She always looks so washed out, yet greasy and shiny all at the same time. Where are the earrings? She literally does not accessorize – same big ring on one finger which adds nothing to the outfit. I realize she might not have pierced ears, but there are plenty of clip earrings available (especially to movie stars).
I think it’s actually refreshing to see a woman on the red carpet not slathering on the makeup. I think she looks good (healthy skin, a natural glow, just a little emphasis on brows/eyelashes) and if she feels confident this way then good for her!
It hurts me to say this but I love Rachel Zoe’s dress
Yeah it’s gorgeous.
Well I’m the odd poster here, but I think Renee looks amazing. I don’t like her. And I also think her poses look rehearsed for every outfit she wears. It’s simply over the top. But, she looks good here, and that dress is very flattering.
I like it very much except for the double slit. She holds herself well.
“Holds herself” is a great way of putting it, and another way of saying “bearing”. Being a head taller than my classmates in jr high I developed a habit of hunching down. My mother tried to get me to “stand up straight”, but that never felt right and was actually uncomfortable (even though hunching is also uncomfortable). I assumed having better posture would just never work for me.
As I wrote on the Letizia post, in copying how she holds herself I finally realized that if you are doing it right all the components come together and it actually feels good! But you can’t address posture alone without addressing bearing. If only my mother had said “pay attention to how you are holding yourself”.
You’re not alone. That dress is amazing and she looks really good in it, save for the frozen statuette poses.
The dress is pretty but the styling is lacking for sure. In most pictures you see of Renee, her hair looks “undone”. I’m not looking for some trend setting hairdo, but at least looking like some time and effort was put into her hairstyle.
Some earrings would look nice with that dress, I don’t think it needs a necklace with that neckline. It is like she made it 90% of the way to getting ready and then skipped the last 10%, for hair and overall polish.
Renée needs a pair of great diamond or emerald studs with that dress.
Renee and Zoe look great.
What’s going on with Renee’s foot/ankle?
Renee looks very elegant.
Why do the Jonas brothers always look so short, even if no one taller is standing next to them? Or is it the outfits that are making them all look so short?!
A. Short legs
B. Long waisted
C. Terrible fashion/styling.
D. All of the above
(Correct answer: D)
😁