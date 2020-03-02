Will Duchess Meghan attend this year’s Met Gala with Edward Enninful?

The gossip about the Duchess of Sussex in the British media runs the gamut from silly, obvious lies to wild exposition to spiteful cruelty. You can choose what to believe, and maybe you don’t believe any of it. For me, I just try to be reasonable and pragmatic, and ask myself whether I honestly believe that Meghan did or will do certain things, and whether that seems “in character” for her, given what we already know about her. So with that being said, I sort of believe this one story, which is that Meghan will probably attend the Met Gala in May.

Meghan Markle is set to make her first Hollywood appearance since quitting the Royal family at the star-studded Met Gala in New York. The Duchess of Sussex has been invited alongside Vogue editor Edward Enninful to the prestigious fashion bash on May 4th. With a theme based on Virginia Woolfe’s Orlando – which sees its central character change sex – the former Suits actress, 38, is expected to adopt a “glamorous androgynous” look. A source added: “The Met Gala is for the Who’s Who of showbusiness. Naturally Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list, and Edward’s team are excited that the two will go together. Meghan is keen to step out occasionally without Harry so that she can establish herself once more in Hollywood.”

[From The Sun]

To me, this seems reasonable. I imagine Anna Wintour has already reached out to Meghan a million times over the past few years, and Wintour probably personally invited her to the Met Gala (which Wintour organizes). Enninful is one of Wintour’s favorite people too, so perhaps Wintour was like “you could go with Edward!” As for the theme… Meghan has already shown a love of trousers, trenches, pantsuits and menswear-inspired clothing, so I imagine she’ll rock a tuxedo or something.

Meanwhile, here’s a story I don’t buy at all. This comes via the Mail on Sunday. They claim that Meghan’s agent – ?? – has approached Disney and offered Meghan’s services in any upcoming Marvel movie.

She has previously urged female workers to channel their ‘inner Wonder Woman’ to take on the world – but now Meghan Markle could become the real deal. For the Duchess of Sussex wants to play a superhero in a blockbuster movie – and has told her agents to ‘actively search’ for a suitable role. Meghan has made no secret of her wish to return to acting as she seeks financial independence and has already reportedly signed a charity voice-over deal with Disney. The studio also owns Marvel and the rights to all its comic-book characters, which could pave the way for Meghan’s role in an action spectacular. Meghan’s agent, Nick Collins, of Hollywood’s formidable Gersh Agency, has been busy fielding offers and a source said last night: ‘He has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film. He’s actively seeking such a movie for her. He’s saying she is available and open to the best offers. Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood. She has already done the voiceover for Disney and now word is out that she’s looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen. ‘She knows she can’t carry a film as an actress. People won’t be able to get past the fact she’s Meghan Markle. But she’s determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go… something that pays big but which doesn’t put her front and centre. Pretty much every A-list actress including Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Alba, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence and Halle Berry have starred in superhero movies. There used to be a certain stigma attached to Marvel films but now they are the biggest market in the world. That’s what Meghan wants.’ One top Disney executive told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Meghan needs Disney more than Disney needs Meghan. She’s a controversial figure. There have been reports of a deal but that’s not true beyond the voiceover work.’

[From The Daily Mail]

This… is not real. I don’t doubt that Meghan has contacts in Hollywood and any agent will want a meeting with her, but she’s not going to hire an agent who will then go to Disney and ask for a role in a Marvel movie. That… just does not seem real. Also: Meghan is NOT a controversial figure. She also understands her “brand.” Her brand is not “supporting role in a Marvel ensemble.”