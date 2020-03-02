Kim Kardashian wore some terrible vinyl Balmain for her pap strolls in Paris

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian in Paris over the weekend. Kim avoided Paris for a few years following her robbery in 2016, but she slowly became comfortable with the idea of returning for special occasions, like Paris Fashion Week. For this year’s PFW, Kim was there with Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian and their kids. I’m only seeing photos of North West and Penelope Disick, but it’s possible that all of Kim and Kourtney’s kids are in Paris at the moment. In addition to attending fashion events, Kanye also did a “Sunday Service” performance in Paris yesterday, and it was apparently well-attended. Even Oliver Rousteing, the chief designer of Balmain, attended Kanye’s thing.

Rousteing is such good friends with Kim and Kanye that he gave Kim and Kourtney some “fresh off the runway” Balmain looks for their pap strolls in Paris. Honestly, props to Rousteing – he got millions of dollars in free publicity for Balmain because I’m sure every outlet will run these photos of Kim looking shiny, awkward and vinyl. To be fair, Kim isn’t the best model for these Balmain looks, but no other designer can BUY this kind of publicity. I think North West’s little leather ensemble is Balmain as well.

What else? Kanye will present Yeezy Season 8 in Paris tonight. I’m sure Kim will change out of the Balmain leather and get into some beige Yeezy crap that Kanye “designed.”