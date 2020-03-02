Kim Kardashian wore some terrible vinyl Balmain for her pap strolls in Paris

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian in Paris over the weekend. Kim avoided Paris for a few years following her robbery in 2016, but she slowly became comfortable with the idea of returning for special occasions, like Paris Fashion Week. For this year’s PFW, Kim was there with Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian and their kids. I’m only seeing photos of North West and Penelope Disick, but it’s possible that all of Kim and Kourtney’s kids are in Paris at the moment. In addition to attending fashion events, Kanye also did a “Sunday Service” performance in Paris yesterday, and it was apparently well-attended. Even Oliver Rousteing, the chief designer of Balmain, attended Kanye’s thing.
Rousteing is such good friends with Kim and Kanye that he gave Kim and Kourtney some “fresh off the runway” Balmain looks for their pap strolls in Paris. Honestly, props to Rousteing – he got millions of dollars in free publicity for Balmain because I’m sure every outlet will run these photos of Kim looking shiny, awkward and vinyl. To be fair, Kim isn’t the best model for these Balmain looks, but no other designer can BUY this kind of publicity. I think North West’s little leather ensemble is Balmain as well.
What else? Kanye will present Yeezy Season 8 in Paris tonight. I’m sure Kim will change out of the Balmain leather and get into some beige Yeezy crap that Kanye “designed.”
The beige/brown one is Donald Trump as an outfit.
It’s latex, and BALMAIN crushed it with this collection. Love it
Weirdly enough, I kind of like the jackets/cardigans/whatever they are in both looks. And I think she looks nice in that mauvey pink shade. It’s an out there look, and definitely not for everyone. But I was expecting to dislike it, and find myself at least liking pieces.
I actually think her hair looks great collarbone length like in the photo with North, too.
It’s expensive to look this cheap…
As ever, more money than sense. In here defense, these outfits would look good on very few people.
The only thing I got out of these ‘fashions’ is a reminder to practice safe sex.
She’s wearing one of those methods.
Lol, good one!
*laughing uncontrollably*
Dear God. She looks like deli meat.
And what’s with the appropriation of women of colours’ baby hairs? Or is it just me seeing that?
She used to have baby hairs & then over the years had them removed. (Electrolysis? IDK what, but she’s talked about it before) I guess she missed that look. I mean, I cannot eye roll enough…
No, it’s not just you. She is faking baby hairs. She is beyond ridiculous. Her African American cosplay would be ridiculously insulting to me if I were a WOC.
Blech.
Are the gloves PART OF THE SLEEVES? I just got so claustrophobic.
I feel sorry for North West. Yet again she is being treated like a prop or accessory for her parents. That leather outfit looks so fussy and uncomfortable for a child.
If they were going to trot out North like that, they should have at least paid for proper tailoring.
Like a trumpface colored deflated balloon
LMAO! You made coffee come out of my nose with your comment, and I thank you for that. I certainly needed a good laugh! !
Coronavirus protection 2.0
She just miss a vinyl mask
I feel sweaty just looking at these photos.
Same. I can see me having a hot flash in this thing and taking the scissors to it to get it off of me.
Living in Kim’s body already looks extremely uncomfortable, and then she’s constantly corseted and squeezed into the most uncomfortable looking clothes. I wonder what a day in baggy sweats with no undergarments would feel like for her?
It looks so uncomfortable and I’m allergic to latex so these pics are making my skin itch.
Separating the pieces would work, IMO. Like, the shirts are nifty by themselves, but it’s too much as an up and down look to me. Throw a pencil skirt or skinny jean under and that would function better.
I could only think of how hot and sweety are those clothes. It looks really really uncomfortable
if female reproductive organ look was what the designer was aiming for with the flesh colored umm outfit? SPOT ON👌 brown looks like drunken night upset stomach. i will not comment on North, she’s a kid and thus off limits.
It took a lot of effort to get these outfits on. They look like they’d be highly uncomfortable. The Kardashian women are beauty masochists.
Yes if beauty masochists = famewh**es, you are correct!
The body needs powder to put it on, the suit needs lube to shine. It’s hot, sweaty, and now due to the confines of the blazer design more difficult to move in…. you know, the perfect outfit to pop to the shops with your kid!!
So her outfit has been rubbed with lube? That sounds like a slippery mess. Latex should not be worn in public. Wonder what all the seats she sat in look like? Gross.
I wonder what it sounds like when one walks. I’m pretty sure it’s not a pleasant sound.
Hahahah Thats all I’ve got
I’m blinded by those hideous outfits. Who dresses this chick?
I feel like only extremely thin people look good on these type of things
LOL! I’m not too sure anybody would look good in those outfits
I notice there are no Full shots of her ass…. the mind reels…
Fashion victim.
Gawd I wanna say something so crude here but suffice it to say just looking at that outfit makes me …uncomfortable. Your bits aren’t meant to be suffocated.
Can’t believe they think this looks good. I just don’t get it.
This is not my jam.