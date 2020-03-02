Kim Kardashian wore some terrible vinyl Balmain for her pap strolls in Paris

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian take their kids to the Eiffel Tower

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian in Paris over the weekend. Kim avoided Paris for a few years following her robbery in 2016, but she slowly became comfortable with the idea of returning for special occasions, like Paris Fashion Week. For this year’s PFW, Kim was there with Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian and their kids. I’m only seeing photos of North West and Penelope Disick, but it’s possible that all of Kim and Kourtney’s kids are in Paris at the moment. In addition to attending fashion events, Kanye also did a “Sunday Service” performance in Paris yesterday, and it was apparently well-attended. Even Oliver Rousteing, the chief designer of Balmain, attended Kanye’s thing.

Rousteing is such good friends with Kim and Kanye that he gave Kim and Kourtney some “fresh off the runway” Balmain looks for their pap strolls in Paris. Honestly, props to Rousteing – he got millions of dollars in free publicity for Balmain because I’m sure every outlet will run these photos of Kim looking shiny, awkward and vinyl. To be fair, Kim isn’t the best model for these Balmain looks, but no other designer can BUY this kind of publicity. I think North West’s little leather ensemble is Balmain as well.

What else? Kanye will present Yeezy Season 8 in Paris tonight. I’m sure Kim will change out of the Balmain leather and get into some beige Yeezy crap that Kanye “designed.”

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian head to Kanye West's Sunday Service

Kim Kardashian, her daughter North West, Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope Disick go to the "Sunday Service" of Kanye West in Paris

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, their daughter North West, and family attend Kanye's 'Sunday Service' in Paris

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

39 Responses to “Kim Kardashian wore some terrible vinyl Balmain for her pap strolls in Paris”

  1. Lara says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:22 am

    The beige/brown one is Donald Trump as an outfit.

    Reply
  2. Kate says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:23 am

    It’s latex, and BALMAIN crushed it with this collection. Love it

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      March 2, 2020 at 8:56 am

      Weirdly enough, I kind of like the jackets/cardigans/whatever they are in both looks. And I think she looks nice in that mauvey pink shade. It’s an out there look, and definitely not for everyone. But I was expecting to dislike it, and find myself at least liking pieces.

      I actually think her hair looks great collarbone length like in the photo with North, too.

      Reply
  3. I'm that person says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:23 am

    It’s expensive to look this cheap…

    Reply
  4. grabbyhands says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:24 am

    As ever, more money than sense. In here defense, these outfits would look good on very few people.

    Reply
  5. Dutch says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:24 am

    The only thing I got out of these ‘fashions’ is a reminder to practice safe sex.

    Reply
  6. TheOtherSarah says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:25 am

    *laughing uncontrollably*

    Reply
  7. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:25 am

    Dear God. She looks like deli meat.
    And what’s with the appropriation of women of colours’ baby hairs? Or is it just me seeing that?

    Reply
    • Laura says:
      March 2, 2020 at 8:28 am

      She used to have baby hairs & then over the years had them removed. (Electrolysis? IDK what, but she’s talked about it before) I guess she missed that look. I mean, I cannot eye roll enough…

      Reply
    • Joanna says:
      March 2, 2020 at 8:48 am

      No, it’s not just you. She is faking baby hairs. She is beyond ridiculous. Her African American cosplay would be ridiculously insulting to me if I were a WOC.

      Reply
  8. minx says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:27 am

    Blech.

    Reply
  9. KJ says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:29 am

    Are the gloves PART OF THE SLEEVES? I just got so claustrophobic.

    Reply
  10. Still_Sarah says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:29 am

    I feel sorry for North West. Yet again she is being treated like a prop or accessory for her parents. That leather outfit looks so fussy and uncomfortable for a child.

    Reply
  11. boredblond says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:30 am

    Like a trumpface colored deflated balloon

    Reply
    • naomipaige99 says:
      March 2, 2020 at 9:30 am

      LMAO! You made coffee come out of my nose with your comment, and I thank you for that. I certainly needed a good laugh! ! :)

      Reply
  12. Delph says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:35 am

    Coronavirus protection 2.0
    She just miss a vinyl mask

    Reply
  13. T says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:43 am

    I feel sweaty just looking at these photos.

    Reply
    • Michelle says:
      March 2, 2020 at 9:21 am

      Same. I can see me having a hot flash in this thing and taking the scissors to it to get it off of me.

      Reply
  14. Originaltessa says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:45 am

    Living in Kim’s body already looks extremely uncomfortable, and then she’s constantly corseted and squeezed into the most uncomfortable looking clothes. I wonder what a day in baggy sweats with no undergarments would feel like for her?

    Reply
  15. Veronica says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:52 am

    Separating the pieces would work, IMO. Like, the shirts are nifty by themselves, but it’s too much as an up and down look to me. Throw a pencil skirt or skinny jean under and that would function better.

    Reply
  16. Gil says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:58 am

    I could only think of how hot and sweety are those clothes. It looks really really uncomfortable

    Reply
  17. boobra says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:58 am

    if female reproductive organ look was what the designer was aiming for with the flesh colored umm outfit? SPOT ON👌 brown looks like drunken night upset stomach. i will not comment on North, she’s a kid and thus off limits.

    Reply
  18. tempest prognosticator says:
    March 2, 2020 at 9:04 am

    It took a lot of effort to get these outfits on. They look like they’d be highly uncomfortable. The Kardashian women are beauty masochists.

    Reply
  19. Eliza_ says:
    March 2, 2020 at 9:06 am

    The body needs powder to put it on, the suit needs lube to shine. It’s hot, sweaty, and now due to the confines of the blazer design more difficult to move in…. you know, the perfect outfit to pop to the shops with your kid!!

    Reply
    • ChillyWilly says:
      March 2, 2020 at 9:26 am

      So her outfit has been rubbed with lube? That sounds like a slippery mess. Latex should not be worn in public. Wonder what all the seats she sat in look like? Gross.

      Reply
  20. Noodle says:
    March 2, 2020 at 9:11 am

    I wonder what it sounds like when one walks. I’m pretty sure it’s not a pleasant sound.

    Reply
  21. FHMom says:
    March 2, 2020 at 9:12 am

    Hahahah Thats all I’ve got

    Reply
  22. naomipaige99 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 9:25 am

    I’m blinded by those hideous outfits. Who dresses this chick?

    Reply
  23. MCV says:
    March 2, 2020 at 9:29 am

    I feel like only extremely thin people look good on these type of things

    Reply
  24. Paige says:
    March 2, 2020 at 9:44 am

    I notice there are no Full shots of her ass…. the mind reels…
    Fashion victim.

    Reply
  25. Bettyrose says:
    March 2, 2020 at 9:46 am

    Gawd I wanna say something so crude here but suffice it to say just looking at that outfit makes me …uncomfortable. Your bits aren’t meant to be suffocated.

    Reply
  26. Bevvie says:
    March 2, 2020 at 10:26 am

    Can’t believe they think this looks good. I just don’t get it.

    Reply
  27. nicegirl says:
    March 2, 2020 at 10:58 am

    This is not my jam.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment