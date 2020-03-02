Princess Anne uses the subway, so why can’t ALL royals be more like her?

Princess Anne is probably the only unproblematic royal figure at this point? And by that I mean, I can’t even think of how anyone could criticize her for anything, really. Yeah, she has a big country estate, but… she has horses and Zara and Mike live on that property and Anne really “uses” it. Anne just does her sh-t and goes home and rides her horses in peace. She does hundreds of events every year, and they’re the bread-and-butter royal events too, library openings and ribbon-cutting and shaking hands and just getting it done. It would be great if every royal figure was like Anne, but they aren’t. So big surprise that the Daily Mail’s Talk of the Town column is trying to dunk on Harry and Meghan using Anne’s no-nonsense badassery.
Prince ‘just call me Harry’ clearly likes to think he’s one of the ordinary people these days. But there’s one member of the Royal Family who could teach him a thing or two about what rubbing shoulders with the masses really means. While Harry enjoyed the comforts of an entire first-class train carriage when he travelled from an appearance in Edinburgh to London last week, Princess Anne was quite happy to brave the crowds on the London Underground when she needed to reach an appointment.
I’m told that she jumped on the Tube at Green Park, not far from her official London residence at St James’s Palace, and took a simple 15-minute journey to St Paul’s before heading for a London Fashion Week event nearby. The Princess Royal, 69, whizzed through the station barriers like a regular, causing no fuss as Londoners went about their daily business.
She was spotted by an incredulous but eagle-eyed member of Transport for London staff, who said: ‘She came through with another older woman and her security. We weren’t expecting any royalty. Hardly anybody seemed to notice them.’
At 69, Princess Anne qualifies for a Freedom Pass which grants the over-65s free travel throughout London. And while most people her age are enjoying retirement, she has never shirked her duties. So the Tube-riding Princess made the most of her trip to the City by making sure she completed two diary dates. Her first was the fashion event at St Etheldreda’s Church, where she presented The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. After that she made it to the nearby Guildhall for another ceremony, the Euromoney Wealth Management Awards.
Will Harry and Meghan be taking a leaf out of her book rather than lecturing the public on climate change and ‘sustainable travel’ while enjoying the use of private jets? Don’t hold your breath…
Ah, yes, why can’t Harry and Meghan be more like Princess Anne, a 69-year-old woman with grown children, who doesn’t give a f–k about anything. But… couldn’t you compare any other royal with Anne and those royals would be found wanting? Why can’t Prince Charles take a page out of Anne’s book and stop taking private jets everywhere? Why can’t William and Kate take public transport instead of their private helicopter, which was the Queen’s way of bribing them to do more work and raise their paltry event numbers, again in comparison to Anne? Why can’t His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, pop on the subway when he needs a quick Pizza Express alibi? Why can’t ALL of them be more like Anne? And why isn’t the conversation being framed that way?
I think Charles and William and Kate and the children cannot for security reasons.
But the York sisters (I know they are working royals anymore) could easily do that .
My eyes cannot roll far enough back in my head after reading this.
The actress playing her in season 3 of the crown looks so much like her.
It’s just so weird, this focus on Harry and Meghan. These newspapers are either seriously blind to what they’re doing or seriously cynical in what they’re doing.
I have decided that Anne’s fashion style is best described as “Vintage Girl Scout Troop Leader.” I love it.
I’m Kate and Meghan’s age but I want to dress like Princess Anne. 😂😂😂 Shes just SO no nonsense.
Here for it.
I’m not trying to be mean but does anybody really care about Anne. I mean she’s a workhorse and does a ton of god but on the grand scheme of whose a heat score and needs protection I just don’t get the feeling she’s way up on the list. Honestly if I saw her I’d be like hmmm she looks familiar weird. But I would 100% recognize H/M, Charles, and the Waitys.
And yes I do know she was almost kidnapped but I think those days are long passed for her security concerns overall.
Doesn’t Anne do some horse events/breeding and gets money from it while also being a working royal?
I remember reading that somewhere when someone was wondering why some royals can do commercial work and others can’t.
Yes, for many years she did (recently stopping). It is also said that she does not use the royal rota. So much for fairness.
Now, I wonder why Anne can get away with not using the Rota?
I would love to see what happens if Harry and Meghan just decide to take the subway. They’d probably be charged with inciting a riot. Interesting how for all intents and purposes, thanks to tabloids and jealousy, Harry and Meghan are the center of the monarchy, the others just circle around. Compare and contrast. He’s only 6th in line so why does everything go back to them? Also, I hate Anne’s bouffant hair, she’s had the same look since 1968.
Those sunglasses are a choice.
Seriously Anne is so IDGAF and while she’s no hero of the BRF, she definitely keeps me laughing.
I totally agree Kaiser. This story should have been framed about all of them or just been about Anne. From the opening 5 words ….”Prince ‘Just call me Harry’” it is obvious the article is going to be anti-Sussex. It seems to me that ever since Harry asked to be introduced in Scotland as just Harry, the online stories in UK magazines — such as HELLO, Town & Country, and Marie Claire — have taken a turn towards negativity. I look at them online almost every day and right up to about 10 days ago, articles mentioning the Sussexes tended to be at least neutral; however just recently a lot of their articles are more like Tatlers and have a definite anti-Sussex slant. I can’t decide if it’s over Harry’s choice of ‘title’ or if it is just about the Sussexes returning to England. …but it is weird.
Because a lot of people wouldn’t look at her twice, let alone recognise her.
Charles, Cambridges and Sussexes would cause a security liability, especially if riding with the Cambridge children.
Anne toon the tube to London’s fashion Week? Groundbreaking. To me what’s more annoying is the shade that Harry took a first class train car from Scotland to London. Spoiler alert: ITS A LONG ASS TRAIN RIDE. I took the train from London to Scotland and it was an overnight trip. I had a sleeping car and everything. I’m pretty sure my sleeping car was considered a first class compartment but by no means were the arrangements luxurious. Again, words and context matter.
She was rude to my mother once so she gets the evil eye from me, I’m afraid. Don’t have much time for her OR these double standards. She’s not getting regular threats to her life like Harry and Meghan, who can’t simply jump on the Tube (can you imagine the riots their presence would cause in a small, claustrophobic underground space with electrified rails nearby? It makes my flesh creep to even think about it). She made money from horse-breeding and told the press to bugger off: again with the double standards.
No, I think half the Firm’s vicious behaviour stems from the fact they’re so serene in their privilege, so utterly sure that they occupy their rightful place, so convinced that they are God’s appointed emissaries on earth, that they can’t believe anyone WOULDN’T want to be one of them. ‘You don’t want our existence? But how could you not? DO YOU KNOW WHO WE ARE???’