Miranda Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin has retired from the NYPD

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin met in the fall of 2018, when his ex-girlfriend (ish) was about to give birth to their child. Miranda met him the same week he became a father, honestly. Within two months, Miranda and Brendan were married and she was tossing salads in a steakhouse melee beef. It was quite an exciting couple of months for Miranda. So, how did Miranda meet her young husband? He was a cop working security for her appearance (with the Pistol Annies) on Good Morning America. Brendan was basically a part-time cop throughout 2019, because he was married to a country music millionaire and why work. And now he’s formally “retired” from the NYPD.
Country singer Miranda Lambert’s hubby is no longer one of New York City’s finest. A spokeswoman for the NYPD confirmed Sunday Officer Brendan McLoughlin has left the department.
“His current duty status is retired,” the spokeswoman said. Fox News reports McLoughlin is working security for Lambert. The former cop took a leave of absence from the NYPD last July. McLoughlin had been moved off patrol and assigned to driving around higher-ups from his Midtown South Precinct when the public attention became too much for cops.
The country star and McLoughlin got married in secret early last year — just months after the two met. The two had crossed paths when Lambert performed on “Good Morning America” Nov. 2 and the cop was working security outside ABC’s Midtown studio.
I feel sorry for this guy that he basically gave up his career and his NYPD pension for Miranda. Then again, Brendan always seemed like such a mess – romantically, sexually – and he definitely made the choice to stick with Miranda. It’s not shocking that something had to give between their two careers, but I honestly thought that Brendan and Miranda’s marriage would be over before Brendan had to give up his uniform. Maybe he thought that too! I don’t know. Why is it that Miranda always needs men to sacrifice huge things for her? Usually, she gets them to sacrifice their marriages and wives for her. In Brendan’s case, he had to sacrifice his messy situation with a baby-mama AND his police career. Guess what, Brendan? It’s not worth it.
If you marry for money, you will earn every penny of it.
I’m shocked.
I feel like he might regret this in a year or two when they’re divorced and he needs a job again..
That’s what reality TV is for!
“It’s not shocking that something had to give between their two careers, but I honestly thought that Brendan and Miranda’s marriage would be over before Brendan had to give up his uniform.”
ME TOO !!!!
I was just randomly thinking over the weekend, damn, Miranda and Whatshisteeth have been quiet. Almost too quiet.
So with his retirement, that also means that their trips to New York will decrease and that kid will no longer be in the picture and when it is all said and done, Miranda is gonna get bored and cut him loose.
whatshisteeth LOL
You could see those teeth from space, right? Reminds me of that old Friends episode when Ross left the bleach on too long and his teeth glowed in the dark – ‘I did it for you’
“So with his retirement, that also means that their trips to New York will decrease and that kid will no longer be in the picture and when it is all said and done, Miranda is gonna get bored and cut him loose.”
yeah, I was like, “isn’t this just about the time that she dumps them?…” that is, when they make “the big” sacrifice for her? dumping a wife or, in this case, his career/pension?
Yeah it was time to hang up the badge and retire. Dude is so ancient.
Right? If he’s lucky he’ll get a few months of retired living in before he has to move to a seniors home.
Who knows? Maybe she’s met her mate-in-messiness and this one will last?
Lol.
Hahaha! ITA. He just has messy written all over his face, doesn’t he?
Yes he does! Two messy people stewing in their mess.
My husband would say he has a punchable face. I find him so unappealing. Blech.
Lol, I love that and definitely agree!
Maybe he can continue working security for her when she’s banging her next married man. Oughta be able to get a song out of that.
This is not surprising to me at all. You don’t marry a millionaire to keep your day job. I’m sure he’ll become a “model” now.
He’s too old to be a model.
He will be an actor.
Hahaha I was just thinking that. Next logical step is Insta model.
I’m kind of whatever about this. What if he wasn’t passionate about his job/career? She obviously makes enough money to support them both. When you marry for money you don’t keep your meh job, now he’s like her little assistant and can travel with her etc. Wish ‘em the best…..I guess.
Edit: didn’t even think about who’s paying child support if he is “retired”. Miranda must be. What a messy mess.
Hopefully he got some kind of insurance or financial contract in return for giving up his career. These two will inevitably divorce when she cheats on him and he’ll be left with nothing otherwise. Although I don’t know how she could top herself with this one, usually it’s just taken or married men she goes for, this guy had a baby on the way. I don’t know what’s worse than that…maybe the wife will have a terminal illness next time? Usually I’m all about blaming the men or the married person, but it’s clear Miranda gets off on “stealing” these guys in a dramatic fashion, and I think she’s disgusting for it.
Terminal illness 🤣🤣🤣 Careful, she might take you up on it.
You know what? I think these two’s marriage might last awhile, not forever or anything like that, but longer than what we initially thought. Miranda THRIVES on DRAMA more than pretty much anyone else, even by Hollywood/celebrity standards. And this guy, who met Miranda the same week another woman, who he had left his fiancee for, was giving birth to his child, delivers drama with a big D. She must be thrilled.
I get the impress that he plays for the other team. Not that there is anything wrong with that.
So what’s your theory on why he married a high-profile woman? And was previously engaged to a woman? And had a baby with a woman?
I really think it’s wrong to speculate on other people’s sexuality. Let people define their own sexuality.
I wonder if he can un-retire if (when) they split up.
If he’s not earning any income, how is he paying child support? He’s got at least 17 years of that left. is Miranda footing that bill?
Right, she must be paying child support then. Ugh what a mess
Although he’ll technically get a salary for being on her security team but i doubt he’ll be expected to or actually work as her security team does
They must have been together what, at least eighteen months? Isn’t it time for her to move on to someone else’s husband?
He can give up on his career like millions of women do for their husbands.