Miranda Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin has retired from the NYPD

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin met in the fall of 2018, when his ex-girlfriend (ish) was about to give birth to their child. Miranda met him the same week he became a father, honestly. Within two months, Miranda and Brendan were married and she was tossing salads in a steakhouse melee beef. It was quite an exciting couple of months for Miranda. So, how did Miranda meet her young husband? He was a cop working security for her appearance (with the Pistol Annies) on Good Morning America. Brendan was basically a part-time cop throughout 2019, because he was married to a country music millionaire and why work. And now he’s formally “retired” from the NYPD.

Country singer Miranda Lambert’s hubby is no longer one of New York City’s finest. A spokeswoman for the NYPD confirmed Sunday Officer Brendan McLoughlin has left the department. “His current duty status is retired,” the spokeswoman said. Fox News reports McLoughlin is working security for Lambert. The former cop took a leave of absence from the NYPD last July. McLoughlin had been moved off patrol and assigned to driving around higher-ups from his Midtown South Precinct when the public attention became too much for cops. The country star and McLoughlin got married in secret early last year — just months after the two met. The two had crossed paths when Lambert performed on “Good Morning America” Nov. 2 and the cop was working security outside ABC’s Midtown studio.

[From Page Six]

I feel sorry for this guy that he basically gave up his career and his NYPD pension for Miranda. Then again, Brendan always seemed like such a mess – romantically, sexually – and he definitely made the choice to stick with Miranda. It’s not shocking that something had to give between their two careers, but I honestly thought that Brendan and Miranda’s marriage would be over before Brendan had to give up his uniform. Maybe he thought that too! I don’t know. Why is it that Miranda always needs men to sacrifice huge things for her? Usually, she gets them to sacrifice their marriages and wives for her. In Brendan’s case, he had to sacrifice his messy situation with a baby-mama AND his police career. Guess what, Brendan? It’s not worth it.