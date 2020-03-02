Mikaela Spielberg was arrested & charged with domestic violence on her fiance

Embed from Getty Images

As we recently learned, Mikaela Spielberg is going through *something*. At the age of 23, she is one of the younger “kids” of Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg and she seems to have had a lot of problems in her young life, including sexual abuse and disordered eating. Mikaela recently announced in an interview that she was going to pursue a career in porn. She sounded sure of herself, but she also sounded like she could really benefit from some intensive therapy. Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg are reportedly kind of embarrassed about all of this. What I thought was the most problematic part of Mikaela’s interview was that this young woman – just 23 – is engaged to a 47 year old man named Chuck Pankow. It seemed… like a disaster waiting to happen. And it’s already started to happen:

Steven Spielberg‘s daughter Mikaela Spielberg has been charged with domestic violence, PEOPLE confirms. An official with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee confirmed her arrest, and online inmate records show that Mikaela, 23, was arrested at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, and admitted into the Hill Detention Center in Nashville. The official told PEOPLE that Mikaela’s bond was already posted, but she will not be released until the end of a “12-hour hold” period, routine in domestic violence arrests. A rep for Spielberg did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Radar Online was the first to report the news. Mikaela’s fiancé Chuck Pankow also confirmed the arrest to Fox News, telling the outlet in a statement that the incident was “a misunderstanding.” “No one is hurt,” Pankow, 47, added.

[From People]

I have such a bad energy about all of this. I think this dude is manipulating Mikaela and he talked her into a porn career and now he’s the kind of guy who will call the cops on her and claim that yes, she hit him but it was a misunderstanding, but why don’t you just arrest her to teach her a lesson. Maybe I’m wildly off the mark. But it definitely feels like Mikaela would benefit more from psychiatric intervention rather than a day in jail. And I definitely feel like her parents could and should intervene.

